Sanders/Sasquatch 2020

by Zack Anderson, April 21, 20191 Comment
This brand of sophomoric meme reveals how ignorant and culturally backward this country has become. I am no fan of Hillary whatsoever but Anderson Valley Advertiser just lost my interest. Apparently, your readers are morons. Having lived in this region for years now. I can confirm this. The US has been systematically dumbed-down and now ranks number 26 educationally worldwide. California ranks number 36 in the US. I have never lived amongst more ignorant people hostile to learning. Anderson Valley Advertiser – Fanning the fetid fumes of stupidity! Have at it! Without me. I’m looking for actual journalism.
