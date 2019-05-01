Letters (May 1, 2019)

JOIN THE AV AMBULANCE

Dear Community Members,

Annual Membership Opportunity — It’s that time of year again. Our ambulance membership program year begins July 1, 2019 and ends June 30, 2020. If you decide on membership, your benefits begin immediately only if you renew before August 1, 2019. After that date, your membership is considered “new” and benefits take effect 14 days after receipt. Membership rates are not prorated and cost the same whether you join now or anytime during the next 12 months. We offer an online join and pay option at andersonvalleyfire.org NOW is the best time to join!

We offer AVFD ambulance only, or in combination with air ambulance REACH/CALSTAR (AirMedCare Network). Our rates include you and your immediate family members living in the same household.

Combinedmembership in AVFD Ambulance and REACH for $125. Membership in AVFD Ambulance only for $70.00

AVFD Ambulance is utilized in most emergency responses and it is often all that is needed. When REACH/CALSTAR air ambulances are dispatched, AVFD Ambulance is generally needed to transport patients to a safe landing site for them.

Our membership programs have been approved by the California Dept. of Managed Health Care (DMHC). This approval results in the consumer protections described in the “fine print” of our Membership Agreement and makes it legal for us to accept the payments made by the insurance company (including Medicare) as payment-in-full. As a member you will not be billed for any of the co-pay and/or deductible amounts. Given the charges for pre-hospital care (a trip with AVFD Ambulance can be up to $2,500 and an air ambulance flight averages over $20,000), the savings to you could be very significant.

AVFD Ambulance is a non-tax supported service and exists only because of the commitment of many dedicated volunteers who respond day or night to help our community. When you become a member and/or make a donation, you are supporting our incredible volunteers and investing in the quality of life in Anderson Valley. We need your support…so please become a member, make a donation, and volunteer.

On behalf of the Ambulance crew and the AV Fire Department, thank you for your continued support!

Also: Annual Ambulance Tri-tip BBQ

Sunday, August 25, 2019 4 – 7 p.m., Mendocino County Fairgrounds

Have questions? Want to volunteer? Contact us at 895-2573 or EMSmembers.avcsd@gmail.com

The link to an online application is below but requires payment by credit card.

PS. THE AV AMBULANCE MEMBERSHIP coverage year begins July 1st. You pay with a credit card using the paypal guest checkout after filling out an application on the website. Or wait for your paper version in your local mailbox.

Anderson Valley Fire/Ambulance

Boonville

www.andersonvalleyfire.org

LOCAL FARMER SAYS GOODBYE

Hello

(…and Goodbye!), from Anderson Valley Community Farm.

It is fast approaching 8 years to the day since I moved into the farm and began this endeavor. While I can not say it has been a total failure of the goal to produce high quality local food for the local community, it has not proven profitable enough to sustain. It has been bumpy, wild, and maybe a bit out of control... but I truly don't regret the insane commitment that has been required.

I want to thank everyone who helped and supported me and to the few people totally dedicated to supporting local farmers. (Wilders and Goodells especially...and certainly in remembrance of Regine and her serious support of my project.)

I'm also calling out for help:

Outgoing Clean-up Work Party

This Sunday, April 28. 10AM- 4PM.

Lunch and refreshments provided.

Come say goodbye bye to Tim (moving to the far away land of Willits), and help him leave the place cleaner than he found it.

Call or email with questions:

(831)332-5131

Andersonvalleycommunityfarm@gmail.com

I am going to sincerely miss this quirky community. I will almost certainly resume farming soon on the ranch I am moving to. Adios, it's been real, love ya, stay in touch.

Farmer Tim Ward

AV Community Farm, Boonville

TO THE CONTRARY

Editor,

Contrary to what David Roderick argued in his letter, we have reached a limit to immigration where any further mass influx will simply be ecologically, economically, socially and culturally unsustainable.

We have perhaps hundreds of thousands of American citizens who are homeless, unemployed and underemployed, as we clearly see every day on the streets of Sonoma County and throughout the nation.

The duty of our federal, state and local governments and elected officials is to ensure and protect the interests of such people, which they have failed to do consistently over several decades.

Advances in science and technology are rapidly eliminating the need for human labor in many industries and occupations across the board, and this process is expected to accelerate in the decades ahead.

Chris Donnellan

Santa Rosa

VACCINATE!

Editor,

I have read many articles that describe the increase in measles but give few reasons for getting vaccinated. Here is my story: I contracted measles as a child before the vaccine was licensed in 1963. A complication of measles that occurs in 1 out of every 1,000 cases is encephalitis (swelling of the brain), which can lead to convulsions and possibly death.

I was that one who had encephalitis. I had convulsions and was in a coma for two weeks. I feel very fortunate to have survived. I also am lucky that I didn’t suffer severe brain damage or deafness, which can occur in severe cases.

I encourage parents to consider the ramifications of their decisions concerning measles vaccination. Because measles is highly contagious, your decision affects not only your own children but the entire community.

Janet Greene

Occidental

I DIDN’T KNOW…

Dear Editor,

In your April 17th issue on page 3 there was full page Christian screed that was not shown to be advertisement. I did not know that the AVA is a religious periodical. I take issue with you on three counts: First, that Jesus is not even the real name of that man.

Second, that it is disputed by modern historians as to whether that man even lived at all.

Thirdly the belief that any human being can die and come back to life is nothing but a shared delusion. There were about 500 of his friends and followers at his death and not one of them was a witness to his coming out of that cave.

Further, the resurrection is a borrowed concept, since there were a number of religions around before Christianity that had as a article of faith the concept of resurrection The word Lord was used by the Canaanites to refer to Ba'al; used by the Buddhists to refer to Buddha; used by the Jains to refer to Mahavira; and by the Aztecs to refer to their deities.'

Also, the screed ends with "Redemption is Beautiful."' This assumes that there is a being from whom redemption is offered. That would be a god, and since all of the gods believed in prior to Yahweh we now see as myths, it is totally reasonable to see the Currently believed in god as just that, a myth.

I have subscribed to your paper for over 20 years and, as an atheist, was sorely troubled to see that on page 3. Was it an omission to not label it an advertisement or is it now the editorial policy of your paper to proselytize for a particular religion?

Lee Simon

In Virginia, cradle of religious freedom

ED REPLY: I'm surprised that a liberal like you, Mr. Simon, can object to a tribute to The Greatest Liberal Who Ever Lived! Rest assured, sir, that this newspaper stands foursquare behind the Prince of Peace.

AMPUTATION

Editor,

California hypocrisy: they outlawed plastic straws in restaurants yet they are handing out plastic hypodermic needles to the dopers in San Francisco. San Francisco is so filthy that even the homeless are leaving. People take craps in the middle of the street in broad daylight on the sidewalks. You have to wear rubber boots to walk down Market Street. It's a shame to the world. You can thank Gavin Newsom for that. He started it. And Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, some guy named Rich, and on and on. They do nothing about their town. It's a disgrace to humanity, and the world. President Trump should clamp down on these idiots!

A prominent radio announcer said that California should be amputated from the United States. It's the only way to save the United States: Amputation.

That stupid idiot Cortez came up with this Green deal. Gangrene! It will eat everything we have in United States alive. You have no idea how harmful it will be. But it won't pass because this woman is a psychopath.

I can't believe we have her or Omar or Pelosi or Schumer or Waters in Congress. Where do they come from? Another world? They are not real people.

Global warming, climate change and ozone are all horseshit. Just another way to spend trillions of taxpayer dollars and cause major disruptions all over. There's nothing wrong with our atmosphere. There's not enough bad air going into the atmosphere to harm a fly. Because bad air dissipates as it rises. These idiot professors like Al Gore and other Democrats want to spend trillions of tax dollars on nothing but unimportant things. And now they are taking our trucks! It's amazing what these people get away with.

God Bless Donald Trump.

Jerry Philbrick

Comptche

NO ESTABLISHED LINK

Editor:

Your comment on April 24, re: marijuana: “It's an established medical fact marijuana often causes teen schizophrenia.” This is inaccurate: schizophrenia is suspected to be caused by genetics, brain development, neurotransmitters, and stressful triggers. These is NO established medical link between schizophrenia and pot, although very high psychoactive THC may contribute to psychosis for the vulnerable. Medical science still has no definite causation within schizophrenia; I do agree marijuana can exacerbate those who may be vulnerable, yet there's no established "medical fact."

Lily Martin

Fort Bragg

