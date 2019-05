Mine is a peaceable disposition," Heinrich Heine writes in his journals, declaring simple wishes: a humble cottage, some fine trees out front. But "if God wants to make my happiness complete," he adds, "he will grant me the joy of seeing some six or seven of my enemies hanging from those trees. Before their death I shall, moved in my heart, forgive them all the wrong they did me in their lifetime. One must, it is true, forgive one's enemies—but not before they have been hanged."

