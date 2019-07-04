Purple Mountain Majesties

by , 1 Comment

One Response to "Purple Mountain Majesties"

  1. Pat Kittle   July 4, 2019 at 6:35 am

    “America the Beautiful” would make a better national anthem, IMHO.

    — [ https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=purple+mountain+majesties&qpvt=Purple+Mountain+Majesties&form=IGRE&first=1&cw=1129&ch=853 ]

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.