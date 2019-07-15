BREAKING: KELCI PARKS, ADVOCATE-NEWS REPORTER, PASSES SUDDENLY

Kelci Parks, 34, a Fort Bragg resident and a reporter for the Advocate-News and The Mendocino Beacon, died unexpectedly early Friday morning at her home on Cedar Street.

After a 911 call was placed from Parks’ home around 8:30 a.m. Friday, EMTs found her unresponsive. Life-saving efforts failed.

According to family members and an individual who was on the scene, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an autopsy in the coming week.

No official information has been released.

Confusion arising from listening to the police scanner and jumping to conclusions circulated a false rumor over the weekend that Parks died at another location. She died in her own home, which she shared with her 12-year-old son.

Kelci started at the Fort Bragg Advocate-News and The Beacon as a reporter and photographer in 2014 after work at the Pahrump Valley Times and the Tonopah Times-Bonanza and Goldfield News. She was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and graduated from Bartlesville High School in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Kelci was a prize-winning photographer, journalist and barrel racer, and, most of all, mother of RJ Parks, 12.

According to family members, a celebration of Kelci’s life for her “Fort Bragg family” will be held in the near future, details to be announced. A ceremony with her family in Oklahoma and Texas is being planned as well.

A full obituary and a report once official information is released will follow.

Kelci Parks & her son RJ.