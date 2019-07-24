Elephant Day

[Aug 24]

On Saturday, August 24th, join us for Wild About Elephants! We’ll read stories featuring these mammoth beauties, do a craft kids can take home and we’ll be screening the haunting PBS Nature documentary "Soul of the Elephant" for adults and teens.

Elephant Story Time — 10:30 - 11:00am

Elephant Kids Craft — 11:00am - 12:00pm

Soul of the Elephant screening — 2:00 - 3:00pm. “Starting from a pile of bones, this documentary shows what one old elephant may have witnessed during the course of its long life.”

For more information, please contact the Fort Bragg Library, by phone at 707-964-2020 or via email at hessd@mendocinocounty.org.