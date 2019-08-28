BBC Pidgin: This Is Not A Joke

A new language service for digital platforms in English-based Pidgin for West and Central Africa has been launched by the BBC World Service.

Pidgin is one of the most widely-spoken languages across the region, even though it is not officially recognized.

The launch is part of the World Service's biggest expansion since the 1940s, following a government funding boost announced in 2016.



Here's a recent article on women and sexuality that I wrongly assumed was lurid satire.



