Cut the Cord

by Zack Anderson, September 15, 20192 Comments
I’m toadily witchoo, Zack! Great pic.
Well, melanin-deficient humans were free…
“Public Nooseance”:
— [ http://www.unz.com/anepigone/public-nooseance/#comment-3449544 ]
Your email address will not be published.
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
I’m toadily witchoo, Zack! Great pic.
Well, melanin-deficient humans were free…
“Public Nooseance”:
— [ http://www.unz.com/anepigone/public-nooseance/#comment-3449544 ]