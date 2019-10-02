My Side of the Story

In light of the recent, multiple, one sided negative articles regarding my time at EPD [Eureka Police Department], I would like to use this platform (as I have no other) to defend myself.

In regards to my alleged "dishonesty," I will lay out the events for you. I responded to a call of a deceased dog and spoke with the owner, who I expressed my sympathy to. (It did not seem to come across to him. I can assure you that I was saddened that his dog was dead, however, I had a job to do while I was there.) During the investigation, I found no physical evidence other than the deceased dog and there was no suspect. There was nothing to go on. As the original article stated, there was a report of a subject with a firearm posing a threat elsewhere, so I would imagine I was hurriedly trying to get to that call to keep the public safe and make sure I was there for my partners.

Some time later, while completing other reports that were in my queue, my Sergeant asked me if I had taken pictures of the deceased dog and I told him I had (because I remembered making an attempt to). Later, after I had realized I hadn't taken any pictures, I was ABSOLUTELY FORTHCOMING and went to my Sergeant to tell him I had been mistaken and that I was sorry that I had given him the wrong information. I told him I couldn't find any pictures, so I obviously didn't take any, although I remembered trying to.

I did not hear of this alleged "dishonesty" again, until over a month later. Coincidentally not until AFTER I had told this Sergeant and a Captain of my being in the background investigation process with Willits Police Department.

As the original article stated, it took the Sergeant SIX WEEKS to file a "letter of concern" because he perceived that I had been dishonest with him. I must assert, with everything I have, that it was not my intention to be dishonest. The trust of my peers, supervisors and the public is of the utmost importance to me and I would not jeopardize that (let alone my career), especially over something so inconsequential.

In regards to the use of force investigation. I will not give specifics, however, I will offer facts that should help clarify the validity of the accusations. These charges (criminal in nature) were sent to the Humboldt County DA and reviewed for months. The Humboldt County DA DID NOT file criminal charges against me (because I didn't act in a criminal manner). I was within the scope of the law (even though my department asserts that I violated their policies).

After all of these allegations, I was put on Administrative Duty for NINE MONTHS, until this investigation was complete. Afterward, I served a suspension (without pay) and returned to FULL DUTY for EPD (wearing a full uniform and in a patrol car, enforcing the laws of the state of CA).

I submitted my letter of resignation the same day I returned to full duty, AFTER I served my suspension. I did not surreptitiously leave EPD in an attempt to start my career elsewhere without anyone knowing. In fact, to anyone who has ever asked, I have given my side of the story gladly, because I did not and still do not agree with EPD's allegations against me.

I suspect that this post will do very little in the minds of those who have decided that I am a corrupt, dishonest Police Officer (or person, for that matter). I would like to say this to those people: Do not let this incident skew your perception of Police Officers. These are the people who heard the calling to protect and serve you and they would lay down their lives for you (likely a complete stranger) if need be. They sacrifice their safety, health (physical and mental) and oftentimes, their personal relationships in order to answer this calling.

Thank you for considering my side of the story and again, please do not let this cast Law Enforcement in a negative light in your mind. They deserve your utmost respect for the dangerous, stressful and often times thankless job they perform.