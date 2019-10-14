Senior Rental

[ad]

Cottage for rent at the AV Elder Home: Brand new independent-living home for seniors 62 and over. 2 BR, 1 bath. Available mid to late Nov. $1300/month + deposits. Utilities not included. Located on Highway 128 in SoBo, the cottage is fully ADA compliant, has all kitchen appliances and in-floor radiant heat. It must be the occupants’ primary residence and sublets are not allowed. The Elder Home is a community-based nonprofit, and the cottage was financed by donations and grants from generous supporters who believe in our mission to help “keep our seniors at home in the Valley” by addressing AV’s critical lack of affordable, in-town housing. Our goal is to maximize occupancy for each home and to rent at below market rates so lower-income seniors are not priced out. For questions and/or to receive a statement of interest form, email: aveh@pacific.net or call 707 895-3820.