MCT: PrePost for Sunday, add-ons. (as they come in)

Ed note: For the rest of the Sunday advance post go to the Mendocino County Today posts under "features."

====================

UPDATE: PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 26, 2019 THROUGH OCTOBER 28, 2019

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has confirmed that the majority of Mendocino County will be affected by a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that will be implemented today due to red flag fire conditions.

The County of Mendocino continues to work with PG&E to gain information for the public regarding the event. At this time the majority of Mendocino County will be affected. This information continues to evolve and could change prior to the scheduled event. More information will be available on PG&E’s website www.pge.com.

De-energization will be initiated by PG&E late this afternoon between 4pm and 7pm. The event is estimated to continue through Monday afternoon, October 28.

Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Resources for this Event:

County’s Event Specific Page: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/public-safety-power-shutoff/pspsevent10-26-19/-fsiteid-1

PSPS Information and Local Resources – https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/public-safety-power-shutoff

PG&E Community Resource Centers (CRC) – 1775 N State St, Ukiah CA 95482 and Potter Valley Bible Church, 10151 Main Street, Potter Valley CA 95469 (anticipated to open at 8:00 am on 10/27)

Maps –

County outage map:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=12JgI18A4_O_BUUlIxUvhY_U43BvHS1T3&usp=sharing

=======================

VEGETATION FIRE OFF HWY 128, PHILO

60' BY 40' - QUICK ACTION PREVENTS SPREAD

The scanner said (3:05 pm) the Anderson Valley Fire Department, as well as a full CalFire wildland fire response (ground, air & inmate), were dispatched to a reported vegetation fire below the residence at 720 Salmela Road in Philo.

A first responder on the scene said it was in light fuel, about 60' by 40' and had a slow rate of spread.

It looks like they have a handle on it right away. (That's Navarro, near Doug Johnson's Pottery.)

(via MendocinoSportsPlus)

======================

‘THE BEER WILL BE COLD’ in Hopland during power outage

=====================

‘A WOMAN WALKS INTO A BAR. The bar man asks, “What’ll you have?”

She says “I’d like a double entendre.” So he gave her one.

======================

MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE. Part one of a 2019 Halloweenish trilogy of MOTA shows.

The recording of last night's (2019-10-25) Memo of the Air: Good Night Radio show on KNYO-LP Fort Bragg and KMEC-LP Ukiah is available by one or two clicks, depending on whether you want to listen to it now or download it and keep it for later and, speaking of which, it's right here:

https://tinyurl.com/KNYO-MOTA-0356

=======================

PGE PSPS Service Impact Map –

https://www.pge.com/en_US/safety/emergency-preparedness/natural-disaster/wildfires/psps-service-impact-map.page