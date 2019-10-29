OUTAGE NOTES, October 29, 2019

(Assembled by Mark Scaramella)

DECLARING THE POWER SHUTOFF A “BIG FAILURE,” Supervisor Ted Williams said Tuesday morning on KZYX that the County planned to do a “post mortem” with a list of problems caused by or related to PG&E. Williams asked the public to keep notes on problems they’ve experienced and send them in when things settle down. He offered his county number, 972-3993, and home phone, 937-3500, for people who may want to call in with reports or problems — medical, phone, internet, water, generators, gas, recharging stations, showers, water storage, oxygen. Williams email address is: williamst@mendocinocounty.org. We’re pretty sure all the Super would be happy to accept such reports.

WILLIAMS bluntly added, “NO FIRES!” The high fire risk continues and people should be very watchful. Williams said anyone with a generator should never leave it unattended while on, and if anyone sees smoke or fire, don’t hesitate to call it in to 911.

CEO CARMEL ANGELO complained about PG&E Tuesday morning as well, saying that the County has been unable to get accurate info out of them. Especially, regarding “re-energization.”

EMERGENCY SERVICES COORDINATOR, Sheriff’s Lieutenant Shannon Barney was so frustrated with PG&E silence, inaccuracies and changing info and predictions that on Tuesday he was heard to exclaim, “We’re getting better info off of Facebook than we are from PG&E.”

NEVERTHELESS, PG&E “says” they expect the current (and last for now?) wind event to be over Wednesday morning. But nobody knows how soon power will be turned back on. Apparently, two of the three major trunk lines into Mendo need work in the aftermath of the winds, so power restoration may be as late as Friday, or Saturday, although there’s still “hope” that it will back on by Thursday.

MANY LAND LINE PHONES have been off as well because ATT’s backup batteries ran down as the power outage stretched out. Apparently, ATT is bringing in generators to re-power the phone lines and some improvements were noticed by Tuesday.

SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED around the County. No one has any organized childcare.

EVACUATION WARNINGS are still in place for the “Compost” or “Burris” fire in Potter Valley. As of Tuesday noon it was 65% contained at under 1,000 acres. The fire reported in Willits on Monday was a “small vegetation fire” which burned one structure and was taken care of there by quick responding local resources. Unfortunately, there was an immediate “evacuation order” given out and some Willits residents started leaving their workplaces in Ukiah to get home to evacuate only to discover that within about half-an hour the “order” was downgraded to a “warning” — but people had already left. Damn.

ROSSI HARDWARE in Boonville is open for supplies like flashlights and batteries. It looks like the Redwood Drive-in/Gas Station got another load of fuel Tuesday morning and a line was again forming for fuel by Tuesday afternoon.

THE SOUTH COAST OF Mendo has reported receiving a contingent of Sonoma County evacuees from the Sonoma Coast. They seem to be accommodating them

A COUPLE OF PEOPLE at the AV Community Services District were not shy about pointing out that this power outage is yet another reason to develop the water and sewer systems for Boonville. Plans include a heavy duty back-up generator to keep water and sewer running when PG&E goes out again — as they most assuredly will.

NOT TO BE DETERRED, the Groovies at KZYX/the AV Grange are proceeding with their big Halloween “Dark Carnival” at the Philo Grange. “On Halloween Night, Thursday, October 31, at the Anderson Valley Grange we proudly present the return of the Dark Carnival Halloween costume party. We’ll scare ourselves dancing to popular electro swing and jazz band, High Step Society. The event’s producers tell us the theme will be ‘Monster Mash, Creature Feature, Live Popcorn Theater.’ There will be on-stage theatrics and a no-host bar. Past Dark Carnivals have been a blast, and this event is well worth the journey to Anderson Valley. The Dark Carnival, a benefit for KZYX, will run from 6:00 to 11:00 pm. All ages invited.”

AT THE TIME THAT WAS WRITTEN, they hadn’t anticipated the power outage or the possibility that “the journey” would require several gallons of hard-to-get gas.

MAYBE SOMEBODY WILL DRESS UP AS PG&E and scare the bejesus out of the local revelers.

PS. Around 3pm Tuesday afternoon a smoke column.was reported off of Peachland road northwest of Boonville. Responding local units were underway in hope that it wasn’t anything more than smoke check (which there have been several of already just in Anderson Valley.)

Update: Local responders couldn't find any smoke in the Peachland area and returned to the firehouse around 3:35pm.