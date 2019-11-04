MCT: Tuesday, November 5 (Advance post)

JOHN LEWALLEN

John Lewallen of Philo peacefully left his body Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in the early morning. In John's words from his book “Land of Frozen Laughter,” “I hope my consciousness keeps evolving toward full appreciation of each human being as part of the great “Human Being,” the whole human race realizing itself as a single living creature in harmony with all life. My heartfelt thanks to family and friends who have sustained me in a full and fulfilled life. Love John.”

His family and friends will have a celebration of his life and will be announcing the date and place in the near future.

Create PeaceLove,

Barbara Lewallen, Philo