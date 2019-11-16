Ling’s Story (December 3, 2003)

L (Ling Anderson): Born in Sibu in 1941 as far as I know. My first memories are of Sibu. I grew up on Sibu. There were two houses. One was downtown, the big one where so many families lived. It wasn't downtown then, but now it is. There's a huge department store there now. There was my aunt, and her family, us, and then some adopted sisters of my father. And a communal kitchen. Everybody had their own stove, each family cooked their own meals. On the other side there was like a balcony which adjoined another house which was another aunt's house. They had… I don't know how many families in that house. Two big houses where we lived. Not western style. They were on stilts, except the downstairs where the stilts were all made into rooms that my father rented to Chinese downstairs. Rooms. One room was rented to an old Chinese man, a shopkeeper down there selling all kinds of staples. A lot of house, a lot of people. It was a huge house. The house we lived in, my aunt Lucy and her family, one big room, two stories, their bathroom was downstairs. It was a two story building. Our house, one room was for a live-in relative, or just a worker in home, maybe. We lived in one big room, my sister one room, and further inside there were about three more bedrooms. There were tons, a huge house. Father and mother had their own room, living room, sitting room, when my mother side of the family visited, they went to our own section of the house. The balcony was in the front of the house, communal, whoever wants to sit out there could sit there. The windows from our room, our side of the house also looked to another side of the road. Wooden structure, bilyon (?) floor. A lot of bilyon in it. It was made to last. I don't think it was carved.

My mother was from, I don't know. She had two families. A real family which is Jow (Giau?) and the adopted family which is Wee. Two sides from my mother's side. My cousin Dolly is from my mother's real family. Wee, my cousin Jaw-ee, is from my adopted family. But they're all related, they were just adopted by relatives.

BA (Bruce Anderson): And some relatives were Dayaks and some Malays?

L: Well… I don't know how that happens. Maybe inter-marriages. We do have Dayak relatives in Kaping, but I don't know them. They just sort of stopped coming after my mother died.

BA: When you were a child it must have been a pretty lively place.

L: Yeah! No privacy, really, unless you stay in your own room. Everything is communal! Even where the women cooked, it was a huge communal kitchen, even though they had their own stoves they still visit and talk and chatter. We had our own dining table. We don't eat with them.

BA: How many people in the complex, total?

L: I don't know how many families. My cousins, and so many cousins and their families, probably three or four families in each houses (sic), not counting the rentals downstairs. We all lived upstairs, downstairs was rented out.

BA: Close to the river?

L: Not very far from the Regeun (?) River, a couple miles maybe.

BA: Stay fairly cool during the day inside?

L: I was young. I don't know. Probably.

BA: Lots of children to play with?

L: Yeah!

BA: Any memory of the Japanese coming and having to run up river?

L: All I remember was going in a boat to Kaping. In a little sampan like boat. Like a group. We had to paddle. You had to be quiet. Not supposed to make any noise. That's all I remember. And then we were in Kapin for the war years. I remember a little bit. We had to hide. We could not live downtown. We had to go into the woods, inland. I don't know who's property it is, probably my uncle's. We had to stay in this little, I don't call it a house, it was on stilts. You could call it a house. A little hut, maybe. Good sized. It harbored two or three families.

BA: When you were a little girl your father was still working for the (Brooks?) A government guy?

L: I don't remember him ever working. Who knows? Probably already retired. They were already elderly when they adopted me. I don't remember him going to work. He was usually around, or he was off drunk somewhere.

BA: Mother was not educated?

L: No. My father's first wife was, I think. Not sure. She was Chinese. Then they got divorced. So Dennis and Nancy were their children from the first marriage. Then my father married my mother. My mother didn't have any children so we were all adopted. All four of us, Helen, Millie, my sister, Adapta (?) Amay, they call her. And myself. Although there was another one adopted, they called her, we named her Bertha. She was given to George's mother to become hers. But I don't know, a friend of hers got married, an Army guy in Kuching, and then they moved to west Malaysia, a little Alistair, Kidop, Their whole family emigrated to Australia. That's what George says, got back of her (?)

BA: After the war you returned to Sibu?

L: Yeah. Not into that house. That house was all taken over by my other cousins. We lived in our own house, just by ourselves, not far from the church where we got married. Not far from the Methodist school where I was in school, all on that street. It is no longer Quince Way now, they call it some Malay name, the name of that road.

BA: And about that time you began school?

L: Yeah… I was in school from there. From maybe two or three miles to the Methodist school to town.

BA: Rode a bicycle? Walked?

L: I don't remember how I got to school? Someone probably took me to school. I don't remember how. I had a bicycle. I had two or three when I was in school. When I grew up I had to get a bigger bike.

BA: Sibu was still small?

L: Very small. I think I walked to school for a while. I think I walked. I remember walking home.

BA: Were your first teachers in the lower elementary grades…?

L: Chinese. All Chinese.

BA: And they ran a Chinese language section even then?

L: Yeah. Each section goes in the morning, morning section. And then the English section comes in the afternoon.

BA: Went to elementary school at the Methodist school? Then take the exam?

L: Yeah. You took the exam then you go to secondary school where come to our house (illeg.) during the day?

BA: Secondary school teachers still Chinese?

L: Mixed. Mostly Chinese. And Indian for math and science. An Indian teacher. When he got married his wife was also a teacher there. Mostly Chinese.

BA: Strict?

L: Some were, some not. Some women, some men. Elementary school was certainly fairly strict. But otherwise we didn't have any problems. Huge class though. I was in a class between 35-40 kids. One teacher, no help.

BA: All Chinese kids? Or some Malay?

L: Chinese and Malay. And Eban, Dayak.

BA: Boarding part?

L: During the high school area they had a boarding school, yeah. For Chinese students mostly. Chinese people go to the Chinese school at the boarding school.

BA: You were at the top of the class?

L: Not really. It wasn't in the top of the class until I was in teacher's training college.

BA: Finished… ?

L: I didn't finish. After my mother died I had gone for three, then I stopped. Then I went to Kuching and stayed with my uncle, Heide Usal ?, stayed with them for a little while, then I went back and my father sold the house in Sibu, and remarried. After my mother died I moved to Kuching to stay with my uncle and my father remarried and then they moved to Muka and I decided I'd go back to Muka, and then I stayed there for a year and then I took the teacher's training exam. Which they want only to do it for the locals, you have to be a native, mostly for the locals. But I took the test in Sibu, I guess I was at the top of the test, they couldn't turn me down, they had no choice but to take you. To take me.

BA: How old were you then?

L: 17, 18.

BA: Already taught?

L: Taught for a year without my degree, yeah.

BA: How old were you when you got your first teaching job?

L: I don't remember. I guess when I first got to Muka I applied for the teaching job and I got it.

BA: They were looking for teachers?

L: Yeah. I taught there for one year and then I went to teacher's training college.

BA: How many years there?

L: I don't remember. Two or three years. I don't remember.

BA: From teacher's training college…

L: I went back to Muka. When I got there I was… I taught way away in the campo for a couple years, Malay Campo. I don't remember what they called that town. They have a different name for it. I rode my bike and when it rained, flooded in the winter, in the rainy season, I walked! And then your bike… It took 30-45 minutes. You could not see the side of the road and you had to feel your way when it flooded. It was a four classroom, two teachers school. Multiple classes to teach. The headmaster, I forgot his name now!, I just stayed home. I didn't even bother to go home for lunch. It was quite aways. So I brought a sandwich, or something and stayed in school because they were two sessions. Morning and afternoon.

BA: Some smart students there?

L: They were ok.

BA: Girls and boys.

L: Yep. The headmaster himself taught probably one and two, and I had three and four. And after that I asked for a transfer because I didn't want to be walking in the rain again and get wet all the time. So I asked for a transfer and that's when they gave me a position in Batana Marin (?) Santa? That's where I was teaching when you met me. That's when they gave me the headmistress job. Also, four classes, two teacher job. The other teacher taught one and two, and I taught three and four.

BA: Your mother wasn't educated but she was smart when you were a child. Knew a lot of native remedies and stuff.

L: Oh yeah. She believes in all those native stuff. She had suitcase of little jars of coconut oil, she made her own oil, needles, and cotton. Cotton balls.

BA: Much contact with Europeans? Any even there?

L: In school, classmates! And going to Methodist school, the principal's children. I stayed with them. I would go to their house, they would go to our house. Our household was sort of strange because we speak multiple languages at home. My father would mix what you would call pigeon English, mix English and Malay and Chinese. And my father and mother would be able to communicate in Dayak language, Eban, with Eban, and I just picked up the languages as I grew up!

BA: What did your parents speak to each other?

L: Malay. My mother spoke Hokan, my father was supposed to be kay, or Hoka, we called it kay over there. He never did speak it, because my grandfather who was a Hata, Chinese, but he married my grandmother who happened to be Malay, so everybody spoke Malay.

BA: Did you meet them?

L: No. I don't remember them. They were already dead. But my father… They're not too sure whether he had three or four wives. Right now they recorded him as having three wives. My grandfather.

BA: One after the other, or all at once?

L: One after the other, I think. I don't know.

BA: And he was associated with the government.

L: My grandfather was the secretary to one of the books (?)? In charge of something, I don't know what.

BA: Probably well off?

L: Yeah. I think I have a picture of him in his uniform, with his sword and all that.

BA: He sent, your grandparents then, sent your father to Singapore.

L: They all went to Singapore for further study, yeah. I think one of his wives was in Singapore. One of his first wives, so they were always going to Singapore. That's when my grandmother took the two daughters… I think from Singapore they got onto the wrong bus and ended up in Meka and that's why they became a Muslim.

BA: (Laughs!)

L: (illeg.) Whenever we returned to Meka we had to call them, Hadji something. They had to have that Hadji before their names. That's what the story is, who knows? We don't know. You don't talk about, your family doesn't talk about that kind of stuff to children. And children don't ask.

BA: Were there any spectacular events you remember? Fires, floods, murders?

L: No… None that I can think of, no. The only event was the governor was murdered. That was in Sibu.

BA: A relative of your was involved?

L: Yeah. My two cousins were in this organization. They decided to kill the governor. My cousin and his family, he also married his cousin, see, the two mothers, their mothers, the husband and wife, their cousins, they got married, the two mothers and sisters, my father's sisters. They were exiled to Meak for a while, I don't know how long.

BA: You remember them coming back?

L: Yeah! They came back and (illeg) my father after a big house. That's how we lost that house. That's why I don't see them anymore.

BA: What year was that assassination? 60-…

L: You probably have it in one of your books. I don't know.

BA: Do you remember the day it happened?

L: We didn't go to it.

BA: Must have been a lot of talk about it.

L: I guess the adults talked about it. The children were never around with the adults.

BA: You would have been 12 or 13.

L: No. Uh-huh. Younger. Younger.

BA: As you grow older you would make trips to Kapit?

L: I would go to Kapit on my own, sometimes with my parents. But I liked to spend part of the school holidays over there. There was nothing to do, I would spend a few weeks going to my cousins, my cousin Gia-ee. John Vong's wife. She lived in Kapit. She's from Kapit. Her father was my mother's adopted brother when my mother was adopted by that family, so they were like brother and sister, so we were cousins.

BA: What did her family do in Kapit?

L: They had a shop. They had a shop downstairs and they lived upstairs. I had other uncles and aunts in Kapit too. Three or families to go to.

BA: How long a trip was that then?

L: Oh, then it was a slow boat. That slow boat that went putt-putt. I don't know. Six, seven hours maybe.

BA: Safe for a child to make a trip like that. Nobody'd bother you?

L: No. Especially my father, everybody knew him. So he put me on the boat to make sure I'd get there. Everybody knew everybody. They knew the family this side, the family on that side. Now you can go to Kapit in just less than an hour on an express boat.

BA: Does the river start to narrow up there? How far past Kapit do you go before it gets… Malaga. Fall…

L: I don't know. I've never been up there.

BA: A lot of Dayaks at Kapit?

L: Yeah! Uh-huh.

BA: How many brothers do you have?

L: I have the one brother Dennis. And my sister Nancy, and another sister Helen, and then Demi, and Millie with down's syndrome. And then George's mother. Her real name is Augusta, but they call her Aname, for some reason. And myself.

BA: Where are the other sisters?

L: My sister Helen died. She was the first one adopted. She died. Then Libby (Liddy?) died after my father died. Then my sister Itau, is the only one left. The others died. Brother Dennis and sister Nancy died. They were much older.

BA: He died in Sibu?

L: My father? Dennis died in Sibu. My father died in Muka. My sister Nancy died in Kuching. I think Millie died in Muka.

BA: Where did Batim come into the picture?

L: Batim was just working for my uncle, my step brother's family. Just, they know him. So he's like a live-in at my step grandmother's, also related to my mother. Like aunt's, the grandmother who got married. He lived with them. Lived with them for a long time. He (illeg) Batana, that's where his wife and children were. But I think he went separated from his wife and so I only knew him, he was already there, when I went to Muka.

BA: He was like an all-purpose… run errands, do odd jobs.

L: Yeah.

BA: In the big house in Sibu, was there indoor plumbing? Running water?

L: No. No indoor plumbing. You go to a communal, a big huge bathhouse. But you just have to get the water from the creek, the river, you just (illeg) from water there. Same property. My aunt Lucy had her own private bathroom, we could also get water, like from a hose, you could get river down. And the bathroom, like an outhouse way off a way, you had to walk far away to go, on planks, you don't even walk on the dirt. Little trail or whatever.

BA: Was it kinda hard to get out there?

L: I guess. For the grown-ups. The children had a bathroom where they could go.

BA: How old was the house? Any way of estimating?

L: Fairly old. My grandparents lived there. So it must be very old.

BA: Your grandfather who worked for the brook?

L: And all the children lived there, so it must be very old. I don't know.

BA: So it must have been one of the larger structure in Sibu at that time.

L: At that time, yeah! Huge!

BA: Were there servants there?

L: That's why I think my grandmother adopted two females, which became like my aunt, but they were much younger. They helped with the housework. One of them died a spinster, she never got married. Just stayed with the family. When my aunt Lucy went to Kuching they followed her. They lived with until the younger one got married and the other one died with the family.

BA: What was your father's job with the government?

L: He was just a clerk.

BA: He probably got the job because of his father?

L: Probably. He was educated. All my aunts and uncles were educated.

BA: When you were little, the family wanted you to be educated too? Not just stay home because you're just a girl?

L: No. George's mother was sent to school, but she only stayed to the third grade. She could understand you, but she didn't want to speak English because she's not comfortable doing it. She's very shy, timid.

BA: Always timid? As a child too?

L: Yeah! Always been sheltered. The trouble with her now is not just because George's father was mean or nasty to her, I think she was brought up just not very social. She was very sheltered. Her life was sheltered. She stayed home until she got married and then she moved on, with George's father and that's about it. Unless she sees some relatives, she doesn't mix with other people.

BA: What is George's father's background? He was very well educated, right?

L: Yeah. He was educated, I don't know how much. He was married to my sister. When my sister Helen died in childbirth, they decided to marry George's mother to him.

BA: Who made that decision?

L: I guess my parents. This was all in Sibu. His side of the family is all in Kuching. Were in Kuching.

BA: George have any association with them, on the other side?

L: Barely. No. Not really.

BA: Growing up, what you did for entertainment and so forth was pretty much visiting…

L: And staying with relatives. That's our entertainment because the relatives had a lot of children. So the children played with each other.

BA: And everything was inexpensive?

L: Everything was community done. They had so many families in the house. My mother's sister, we used to go to her house in the council (?) and she had daughters and sons and her family all lived in one house also, a huge house.

BA: Any idea how many rooms? A guess? Total?

L: They're not all rooms with doors. They had dividers with screens and stuff. My aunt's house had one bedroom at the back, two in the hallway there, so two, three, four five, maybe six or seven bedrooms. And then a big common living room in the center, in the middle, and in the back there was another big room which they used as a dining room for the men. And the women had their own dining room in the kitchen. We didn't eat together. The Malay. That was then. Now they all live together. All modern. The Chinese, we'd go to the Chinese families' houses and they all would eat together.

BA: The decor? What was around as a kid? Pictures on the wall?

L: Pictures on the wall. Mostly of relatives. Some houses had the king and the queen pictures. Calendars. Whatever they can get.

BA: Your father had some nice stuff that he inherited? Swords? Ceremonial cannon?

L: Yeah. We had lots of those. Lots of them. Brother and sister (?) that old house.

BA: Surrounding you in the hold house, a Malay couple? Chinese?

L: Well, not really a couple compound. Kind of in between. It was mixed. We rented the room downstairs to Chinese. Mixed.

BA: People in Sibu got along pretty well, no difficulties between Chinese and Malays?

L: No. There were already intermarriages and stuff, especially in our family. My mother's father, my grandmother on mother's side, he had pigtails and grew opium. I don't know.

BA: Other old men in the house who smoked opium?

L: No. Not when I was growing up.

BA: Just the old old?

L: I guess.

BA: Read somewhere where they had a license or government permission.

L: I don't know. I never saw my grandparents, they were already gone. I don't know much about their background.

BA: As a child you only went to Kapit? And Muka? Or …

L: Only went to Muka after my father and my stepmother moved to Muka. Never been there before. I didn't even know (Malano?) until I got to Muka. I picked it up when I moved there.

BA: Is Malano a lot like Malay?

L: Not really. Completely different. Some words are the same I guess. A lot of the words are totally different.

BA: In the big house, going out to the jamban, or the bathroom, or the bath house, did the big snakes get in there? Other animals? Monitors?

L: No! It was way high up, not on the ground. Everything was built high up, like a (jessie?) like a little teeny bridge. One or two or three plank bridge to the outhouse.

BA: You don't remember as a little kid a python or…

L: No.

BA: But on the river, on the Rayjah (?) there was a lot of traffic, boat traffic?

L: Always boats.

BA: Did the British fly to Sibu then? Was there a little airstrip?

L: I don't know. I know nothing about that.

BA: Where was the market? The open air? Same place as now?

L: In Sibu? There was no open air market in Sibu.

BA: Shah-ba?

L: Yeah. Some of my cousins were still there when I went back, yeah. Lots of new ones though. Very crowded.

BA: So you had to go from place to place to get certain things. Meat, spices, chicken, like that?

L: Yeah. You had to go to the wet market and the dry market. Wet market had meat and fish and chicken and pork and stuff.

BA: Drinking water? You caught water in jars?

L: I think they saved rain water. And then they boiled it. When we grew up we only drank boiled water. All our water was boiled. You go to my sister's house now and it's all boiled. All water is still boiled. My sister is so used to it that even now they boil their water.

BA: Any specific duties as a child? Sweeping?

L: No.

BA: Any spending money?

L: Everything was bought by my mother.

BA: Were you the favorite?

L: I don't think I was the favorite. I was the youngest, so I was usually the only one left at home. Everyone else got married and moved away.

BA: Close to your mother?

L: I don't know. I guess. I don't know.

BA: Where did the British live in Sibu? An area?

L: They had quarters for Europeans. Their own buildings for them. Not a neighborhood, scattered around.

BA: Must have been all kinds of interesting people coming by the big house. Dayaks?

L: Of course! All kinds of people coming by to see one family or the other, just to visit.

BA: And by custom they'd bring something, from up river?

L: If they came from upriver they'd bring us bags and bags of clams. And after harvest they'd bring new rice and make rice into different forms, dry, pounded, different kinds, from their fields, in the river, lots of stuff.

BA: Did you have many animals around? Any birds?

L: Not as pets. We had chickens and pigs out back. One time we had a couple of cows that someone else put in our yard for grass. Some Indians. but they didn't stay long, too many flies.

BA: Hospital in Sibu?

L: Yeah. Zack was born in that same hospital. Still there.

BA: European doctors when you were a child? Or contract doctors?

L: I never went to the hospital as a child. Never stayed in the hospital until I had Zack.

BA: Ever see a Japanese soldier?

L: I remember coming back, coming back from (Custis?) that house. Yeah. I've seen them riding by, not a crowd, one or two passing by. We all had to wear hats then. Everybody had like a baseball cap, with a red (?) on it.

BA: And everybody had to bow to them?

L: I don't know. I guess.

BA: Did you have a radio in the house?

L: No. My uncle did.

BA: What was on the radio? One station.

L: My uncle would listen to the news. The BBC.

BA: A few newspapers?

L: Yes. My father read newspapers.

BA: Is that photo of your grandfather still around?

L: I think so. My cousin in… that town, that country? Norway, has that. My aunt Alice has a picture of her father and he made a photo copy and sent it to Fiona. I should have asked Fiona about it. In Kuching.

BA: Photos of your grandmother?

L: No. Just the one that we have.

BA: Did you know any East Indians growing up?

L: Yeah. In school there were some, not many.

BA: Any pictures of that old house around?

L: No.

BA: Maybe in a museum in Sibu?

L: Probably. But if so it would be with the side of the family I don't see anymore. If they keep it. You never know.

BA: When was it taken down?

L: I don't know.

BA: You were here already? Was it up when I was there?

L: No, already taken down I think. Wait a minute. Didn't you spend the night at the red house in the extra long bed? It was right behind the red houses. I don't know if it was still standing then. Really old.

BA: Those bilyon timbers last, right?

L: They'd take it down. I don't know what they did with it. Probably sold it. They sold it because it's valuable as property, near downtown. That's why they sold it.

BA: A relative in Sibu who could track it down?

L: Who knows? I don't know. I don't know if the younger generation would care. I don't keep in touch with that side.

BA: There's an historical society there. I know. The house would be kind of, maybe in other parts of the country in Miri or Vintunu would have been houses like it, like the Malay captain, or the Chinese people there too. A standard house. Anything fancy about its design? Cupolas up on top.

L: I don't remember.

BA: The roof was, what, wooden shingles?

L: I think so. All of them were shingles then.

BA: Glass windows or shutters?

L: Shutters.

BA: I love wooden shutters. Any distinct front door?

L: No. You had to go through the bottom part of the building, through a huge door that goes to all the rentals underneath, then you go upstairs, then you go to the veranda, then you go to my house.

BA: A fence around the property?

L: Yeah! Greenery and stuff, like a hedge.

BA: Lots of flowers, orchids?

L: Not in that town, no. Just a few flowers and bushes here and there. I think they had families buried there too, a few graveyards there. I don't know whose. Probably the family, children, a few graveyards there.

BA: How large was the property roughly? Few acres?

L: Yeah. Less then ten acres. Five acres at the most. Fruit trees in front. Loco (Locust?) trees, mango trees, bilyon trees. Not a lot, a couple here and there.

BA: Did bilyon trees produce for a long time?

L: No, they have seasons.

BA: Did they last like an apple tree, a hundred years or so?

L: Yeah, I think so. Very tall. You have to wait until they fall off. Unless you could find someone to climb it. Usually you waited until they fall off. Like the rubber trees.

BA: Who among your contemporaries in your family became rich? Any of them?

L: My nieces and nephews now.

BA: In Australia?

L: I don't know if they're rich or not. But Anew is rich, Achu's sister.

BA: She's married to a minister?

L: No, that's Fiona. All my cousins. My cousin, Ameling's son. Is a minister. I think he's retired now. He's rich.

BA: Which is the relative Ben and Zack said had antiques and stuff?

L: That's Anew, married.

BA: She married the museum guy?

L: No. Her brother in law is a museum curator. He's retired now. Lucas. Lucas Chin. She was married to Simon Chin who used to manage the buses, the transportation.

BA: How did she get interested in that, through her brother in law?

L: I don't know how she started collecting antiques. She had the money to buy them though.

BA: Where did she get money?

L: She married, and maybe her husband invested well. She has her own stocks and stuff. And property and (why?) and stuff from my sister. Their parents had a lot of property. Each kid was given a piece of land and so forth. Shops.

BA: So by the time you were an adult, your father's property was pretty much gone?

L: Oh yeah! He probably gambled them away. He sold them one at a time as he needed money to gamble! I don't know how many shop houses he sold. One in Kapit, I know. Then in Muka he bought one when he sold the house in Sibu. then, I don't know, in Sibu probably. Who knows?

BA: Do you miss living there much?

L: In Sibu? No.

BA: How about Kuching or the country generally?

L: I don't really miss it. It would be nice to be able to go back when you feel like it for a while. The food! That's what I like. The food.

BA: This last trip, did it seem dramatically changed?

L: Not really dramatic, but there are definitely changes. More buildings, more development, bigger. Much more congested. Too many cars. Motorcycles.

BA: The old Norwegian who's been here, he was the captain who married your…

L: No. He was the grandson. He was the grandson of my aunt Alice. He's already old. They're all very old! We had lots of relatives in Singapore. And west Malaysia. There's a lot of Mas in the phone book. Remember that cookbook I bought written by Lesley (?) Ma? I bet she's related. She's Ma. I talked to him, he's from west Malaysia, when I was in Sibu. She was passing through and I called back and I talked to her. He's a Ma. But he became a Muslim. His Muslim name is Rashid now. I don't know how old he is. I never saw him. There are a lot of Mas.

BA: How old is Cat now?

L: Fifty five now.

BA: And they do all right with the restaurant?

L: They're ok. They make do. She has her children to help her now. Two sons living with her. They have their own house. Like a terrace house, two stories.

BA: Did they have condos or anything by the river?

L: I don't know about Sibu. but there are condos in Kuching. I don't know about Muka. I don't think there are condos.

BA: Who bought your father's house in Muka?

L: I don't know. Some Malays, probably.

BA: So it passed out of the family.

L: Oh yeah. I think it passed out as soon as my father died. My step mother sold it. She's a gambler too! That's all they did! They gambled day and night, those two.

BA: Do you think he might have met her gambling?

L: Oh no. They met in town.

BA: How old was he when he died?

L: In his 80s, late 80s.

BA: How about your mother?

L: In her 60s, maybe. I think she had a heart attack. Just…

BA: What happened to her stuff?

L: I think my father took it to the river. Threw it in the river. Because nobody knew what each medicine is. Only she knew. She would recognize it by the cottonwool, by the color of the oil, by the jar. She would know which jars are for what.

BA: Could she put a curse on people?

L: I don't think so. Medicinal stuff.

BA: She was pretty good natured?

L: Yeah.

BA: How about curses? Flying eggs?

L: That was just stories were heard. I never… I don't know how it worked. They claimed they knew witch doctors that could put a curse on the egg and tell the egg to fly and go to someone's house and hurt that person. The egg would. Even Rudy told Zack, Jessica and Ben, I guess he still believes in that. A serious thing, nothing to laugh about. Dolly's sister also, Olga (?) the older sister, they claim dire things about the egg. Somebody put a curse and it got into her bedroom, flew into her window I guess, fell in front of her, and she got sick and died! That's what they said. I don't know.

BA: Were people afraid of the Dayaks when you were a kid?

L: No. They just made fun of them. They looked down on them. Not to their face. but it's hard for us because some of the people on my mother's side were related to them! So we were used to them coming when they had cockfighting, they'd come. And the cocks would get hurt and my mother would cook them. Barbecue them, roast them, stew them.

BA: But there was still that believe that certain structures, they might cut off a head and put it in the … foundation?

L: I don't know if they do that now. Because a lot of the Ibans (?) have (sounds like suffished?) themselves. Maybe way in the interior.

BA: Just a couple years ago on the Indonesian side, Kalamantan, …

L: They are more primitive on the Indonesian side. They still eat each other!

BA: Huh! Cannibalism?

L: Yeah! They do! If you're the enemy, different tribes will still kill you and eat you. Eat your heart!

BA: Did they have that dangerous reputation when you were a child? If you weren't careful they might take your head?

L: No. Huh-uh.

BA: Remember anybody, not in your family… what did they do with criminals? A jail there?

L: yeah! There's a jail. They go to court, to jail. They hang people. Yeah. For murder. I think they hanged the guy who killed my cousin.

BA: Somebody killed your cousin?

L: Yeah.

BA: Why?

L: Because she sold jewelry house to house, and then she just happened to go to this couple's house, and I guess they just hit her in the head.

BA: To rob her?

L: yeah! To rob her. And they buried her behind the house in the woods, covered her with leaves. This happened when we were already in Muka.

BA: Was she an older person.

L: She was in her late 40s, with children and family of her own.

BA: So the police didn't have trouble figuring it out?

L: I think they caught the couple, yes.

BA: Did they hang the woman too?

L: I don't know the details of that. Her relatives would know. I never asked. She is the sister of my cousin Ann. My cousin Ann was also sort of adopted by my father. So she's more like my sister Ann. Her daughter is in Kansas City right now. She calls once in a while to talk. That family would know the details of that.

BA: But murder was pretty rare, right?

L: In fact, her younger sister, my… Catherine's mother in law! Catherine is married to Abang, my cousin's son.

BA: But murder was fairly rare?

L: Yeah, not very common. But it does happen.

BA: Prostitution?

L: There's always prostitution? But usually it was the Iban, the Dayak.

BA: Not like here though, walking around on the street.

L: I don't know. I remember on my way to school, selling flowers to the prostitutes. I would go to their house.

BA: They were all in one house?

L: Yeah! All in one house with their children. I would just go in and sell flowers, for them to wear at night when they went to work.

BA: Was it a brothel?

L: I don't know!

BA: A lot of them?

L: Yeah! Tons of them! Each had their own little rooms. I never went to the rooms, I just asked to the house and asked if anybody wants flowers. All Dayak women.

BA: Who was in charge?

L: I don't know.

BA: Who were the customers?

L: Whoever wants. Chinese, Malay. Whoever! I don't know. I was in primary school.

BA: Nobody in the big house had a car?

L: No. There were some roads, but just one lane roads.

BA: Where did it go?

L: To the compounds, different compounds. There were roads. There were a few cars. Lorries, cars. But mostly rickshaws. We went mostly by rickshaw.

BA: How would you get a rickshaw at your house? Wait for one to come by?

L: Someone would go to town and tell them to stop by.

BA: Were the rickshaw pullers all Chinese?

L: yes, when I was growing up. Now they have rickshaws with bicycles. Chinese, Malay. I don't remember the cost. I never had to pay. The grown ups paid. They still have them, but with bikes. Not as many now. Motorcycles, cars.

BA: Any parks in Sibu then?

L: I think there's a park now. I don't know about then. There is now. We never went to parks.

BA: Was there a horse racing track there?

L: In Kuching, yeah, my sister, Achu's mother's parents, they had race horses so we used to go to race horses. To the races.

BA: Soccer matches?

L: There were some down the road where my brother played there.

BA: Wasn't your father a pretty good soccer player in his youth?

L: Yeah. There's a picture of him and my uncle in Kuching. I wonder who has that now.

BA: In Sibu did he spend time up the river?

L: Lots of time. Up and down the river, especially when he was drunk. He would end up in the long houses, but they all knew him, of course.

BA: Was it in Muka or Sibu where he'd shoot the bats with the blowgun?

L: The bats with blowgun… usually in Sibu. In Muka he just shot them. He tried to shoot a monitor lizard by the house. I don't know what kind of gun, a rifle. We were afraid it'd go to the neighbor's house and kill the neighbors! Who knows?

BA: Who was in charge of the big house? In a dispute or something?

L: My father. He was the eldest living then. I think my uncle Harry may have been older, I'm not sure. I don't remember him. But I think he was still alive when I was little.

BA: Did the Japanese kill anyone in your family that you knew of?

L: No, not that I know of.

BA: People got along in the big house?

L: Yeah. If they didn't they didn't say it openly. They just went back to their own rooms and talked about it with other relatives.

BA: Your generation would have been the last generation to live communally like that?

L: Yeah. Yeah.

BA: Wonderful to have a picture of that structure. I'll bet there is one somewhere. What did the outside of the house look like? Planks? Wood?

L: Wood. The one we lived in was painted white. The other house, I don't remember, I think it was tan. The other house had a viewing area on the veranda. You went upstairs to enter the house. There was a screen where they'd sit behind and watch people go by day and night. That's their entertainment. That's how they'd know if I'd been to town or not. And if they decide they want me to stop, they'd just yell, call me back.

BA: They could see you, but you couldn't see them?

L: Yeah.

BA: How high up?

L: A two story house. Not very high. The house we lived in the veranda was all open, so you could sit on the veranda and wave at the people they know.

BA: Could you sketch it from memory?

L: Probably, but I'm not a good sketcher. Someone else could sketch it.

BA: If you sketched it in broad outline, somebody could probably fill it in and you could recreate it. The outside, the front view.

L: Probably. George has never been there. I remember the day we moved out to our own house in…on (singplay?) We used the rickshaw. A Chinese guy pulled us. Just us, not our stuff. I don't know how our stuff was moved.

BA: What was the stream that ran through the property as water line, bathing hole?

L: It was kind of… it wasn't a river. A stream. In flood, during high water, the bottom flooded. All the houses were raised on stilts. Probably a tributary of the Rajah river.

BA: Did you swim in it?

L: No.

BA: Where did you swim?

L: In the compound at my aunt's house. they were practically next to the Rajah river. An inlet there. So we swam there.

BA: You didn't have to worry about crocodiles?

L: No. Not there.

BA: A big Chinese temple there when you were a child? In Sibu?

L: Always. Always a temple. Everywhere there were Chinese temples. And a Catholic Church, a Methodist Church. Mong.

BA: When you were at the Methodist school, were you there when they had the riot? On the Chinese side?

L: No. I don't think so, I don't remember. The Methodist High school where I went, there were two schools. Downstairs were all Chinese sessions, schools. Upstairs were English schools.

BA: Not much between the two?

L: No. We didn't talk to each other. They don't speak English and we don't speak (?) so.

BA: Competition?

L: No.

BA: Why did they do it that way? Just because some Chinese wanted a Chinese education only?

L: I guess. Yeah.

BA: Always surprised the government allowed that.

L: That was then. Now I don't know.

BA: Here in the US, if you wanted to take German, or even Chinese, they'd have Chinese students.

L: They still have Chinese school. Blind children, they go, especially playing, she'd go from St. Teresa, the Catholic school, we'd pick her up from the Catholic school in the morning and Chinese school in the afternoon. Then some students and go to tuition, no stop to go going to school.

BA: How old is that girl?

L: Chloe? Probably six or seven.

BA: How did kids in say, the equivalent of high school, there would be a few children who were going on overseas to study?

L: When I was in school they went as far as form five unless they're well to do enough to send on their own or they get a scholarship for further studies. Other than that they don't go on.

BA: So the ones going to form six, they'd have to go to Kuching?

L: No, Sibu had some form six. A lot of bigger towns have form six now.

BA: When did you meet your supervisor, the man who joined the, like the Brunei rebellion, I guess?

L: I know who you mean, that Malay guy. Only when he was already in the education department. He just came around to go to school. He was older. His English was fluent. He was British educated. He left his wife and children.

BA: He had to flee, didn't he?

L: Yeah! He just left them and they had to sell pastries and stuff. I don't know if he ever came back. He's probably died by now. Probably dead.

BA: Growing up in Sibu, to your trips to Kapit, you got to know something, people would have animals like hornbills, monkeys…

L: The Dayak would bring it, yeah.

BA: Not unusual to see that?

L: No.

BA: In Sibu as a child were there street hawkers and so forth, coming by and yelling out what they had?

L: When I was little, yeah. Snow cones. They'd shave it in front of you. Put it into a ball. Low-jack, Mu. They came around your neighborhood and you buy what you want. I don't think they do that now. Now you go to a market or restaurant in town.

BA: Jewelry and gold in one place?

L: Scattered. Although in Kuching they were in one area, one after the other.

BA: Nowadays you can drive from Kuching to Sibu?

L: Yeah. All the way from Sibu to Miri, Tulu. You can drive. And they run buses too.

BA: How far into the interior could you drive?

L: I've never driven that far. When we drove to what do you call it. Ling ling lee, or ling ling lu? (Laughs) Ree-kim they call it. Just to the border, they cross the border and they set up their stores to sell their goods. It was only 45 minutes drive, maybe an hour.

BA: They had a border crossing office set up there?

L: A little cubicle thing, a few guards and rails. They stop you, looked at us and let us go!

BA: A drive by thing?

L: Yeah. That's when they started hiding the turtle eggs, I tell you. Lucy had to hide it under the seat in case we got inspected. They just looked at us and let us go. They didn't even ask. We never saw any Europeans.

BA: Does Achu's servant go back and forth to Indonesia?

L: No. Achu's servant is not Indonesian. She's a Landayan.

BA: Lucy?

L: Yeah. A-heel's servant. The two girls are Indonesian. (?) is legal. She got the permit. A passport, everything by the book. David did not. David and (?) Linda, they call her, she doesn't have any papers. So they'd be fined heavily. They could even go to jail if they were caught. So they just have Linda at the house now?

BA: Is she a good looker?

L: Yeah. When she first came, she didn't. She was young. I don't know. 11 or 12. Now she knows everything.

BA: She must have snuck across the border?

L: I don't know how she got out. Somebody must have… some Asian must have smuggled her out.

BA: She's a Moslem?

L: No. She eats whatever they eat.

BA: That border is like the Mexican border right? Places where you can slip in.

L: Yeah! The whole border has places where you can get in.