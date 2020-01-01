Clinics Fundraiser

[Jan 31, Feb 1]

Tickets are now on sale for Crab, Wine & Beer Days, the annual Mendocino Coast Clinics (MCC) fundraiser on January 31 and February 1. The Friday night event features three dinner seatings at the historic Pentecost Hall in Fort Bragg where people can enjoy a cioppino dinner prepared by an all-volunteer kitchen crew and served by MCC staff. The following afternoon at noon in the big white tent at the corner of Main and Spruce Streets in Fort Bragg, attendees can enjoy a crab cake cook-off and wine tasting competition where Mendocino county chefs craft thousands of crab cakes to sample with local wine.

MCC Executive Director Lucresha Renteria said, “Friday night is great if you want to bring a big group for a family-style meal—eat there or pick up the cioppino to enjoy at home. Saturday’s event typically sells out. It’s a great place to enjoy incredible food and drink while supporting a great cause.”

According to Event Coordinator Tawny McMillan, “It is the signature weekend destination of Visit Mendocino County https://visitmendocino.com/‘s 10 day Feast Mendocino Crab Festival.”

The Friday night dinner seatings are at 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm, and 8:00 pm. Each seating includes a healthy helping of cioppino from the giant pot brimming with seafood, shellfish, and local Dungeness crab. It is served with Fort Bragg Bakery http://www.fortbraggbakery.com/ bread, tossed salad, ice cream, Thanksgiving Coffee http://www.thanksgivingcoffee.com/, bibs, and plenty of napkins, according to McMillan. This year, the event will also feature beer tasting from local breweries.

McMillan said, “Come and treat yourself to Mendocino County wines https://mendowine.com/ and microbrews in the Crabby Bar, peruse the silent auction, and ready your wallet when we pass the Crab Can to fund the future of MCC.”

The Saturday afternoon event includes crab cakes, Mendocino County wines and microbrews, fine foods, desserts and coffee from local purveyors throughout the county, including local favorites like A Sweet Affair, Kemmy’s Pies and Thanksgiving Coffee. It also features a silent auction, wine auction, and live auction with local celebrity Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman serving as the auctioneer.

Renteria said, “This event wouldn’t be possible without support from our sponsors. Big thanks to all of our sponsors, especially our premier sponsor Swithenbank and our media sponsor, KOZT FM — The Coast radio station.”

The sponsors help ensure that MCC can continue providing quality healthcare services on the North Coast as it has for the past 25 years. In many cases, MCC is the only provider for services such as pediatrics, obstetrics, behavioral health, dental care for uninsured children, medical outreach to local teens, Suboxone treatment to stem the opioid crisis, and free wellness and nutrition classes. By accepting private insurance, Medicare, Medi-Cal, and offering sliding scale options, MCC helps assure that no one is turned away because they cannot afford care.

For Wine & Beer Days details and ticket prices, visit crabwinebeermendo.org.