BREAKING: Structure Fire on Vista Ranch in Anderson Valley

A FAST MOVING HOUSE FIRE destroyed a large residence on the Vista Ranch Road not far from Boonville Thursday morning. The destruction was so complete that the Fire Department called for an excavator after the fire was out. The Vista Ranch is a small sub-division east of Highway 128 opposite the Philo end of Anderson Valley Way. The fire was called in a little after 9am Thursday morning. There were no injuries. The name of the property owner has not yet known and no cause has been established as yet.

