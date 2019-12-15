MCT: Sunday, December 15, 2019

PHIL BALDWIN HAS DIED

A former Ukiah city councilman, Baldwin, noted for his liberal stands on a range of inland issues, was a retired teacher who worked for years at Potter Valley High School. Prior to his years as a resident of Ukiah, the affable Baldwin had been a member of the Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors.

KARY MULLIS

Kary Mullis, quirky Nobel laureate whose DNA discovery changed the science world, dies

by Dorany Pineda

Kary Mullis was an LSD-dropping, climate-change-denying, astrology-believing, board surfing, Nobel Prize-winning chemist who was both widely respected and equally criticized for his controversial views.

Deemed an “untamed genius” by fellow researchers, Mullis shared a 1993 Nobel for developing a technique called polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, that allowed scientists to create millions of copies of a single DNA molecule.

It was hailed as one of the most important scientific inventions of the 20th century; a discovery that — among countless other applications and research — gave scientists the ability to study DNA from a 40,000-year-old frozen mammoth and helped investigators take tiny amounts of DNA to identify or exonerate crime suspects. It’s the technique that Hollywood used to revive dinosaurs from fossilized DNA in the 1993 movie “Jurassic Park.”

Mullis died Aug. 7 in his Newport Beach, Calif., home from heart and respiratory failure, said his wife Nancy Cosgrove Mullis. He was 74.

An offbeat, chatty, restless and unconventional chemist, Mullis defied the stereotype of the Nobel Prize winner. He was drunk the morning he won the prestigious prize, he once admitted, and in response to the news, went surfing near his La Jolla apartment.

Acclaimed as his technique was, Mullis was highly criticized for other theories, notably his suggestion that HIV did not cause AIDS, which he once wrote was “one hell of a mistake.” It was a notion that cost him some credibility among his scientific peers, as did his conviction that global warming was a hoax and that ozone damage was an illusion.

“He’s a freewheeling thinker,” Kirston Koths, a former colleague, told the San Jose Mercury News in 1999. “Some of the most interesting conversations I’ve ever had in my life have been with Kary over a gin and tonic. He has an ability to make unusual connections.”

Mullis was born Dec. 28, 1944 in Lenoir, N.C., to Cecil Banks Mullis, a furniture salesman, and Bernice Alberta Fredericks, a Realtor. The family moved to Columbia, S.C., when Mullis was a child.

He showed a keen interest in science and exploration at a young age. Once, in high school, he designed a rocket propelled by sugar and potassium that launched a frog 7,000 feet into the blue. The amphibian, attached to a parachute, returned to Earth unscathed.

“In another, we inadvertently frightened an airline pilot, who was preparing to land a DC-3 at Columbia airport. Our mistake,” he said in his Nobel speech.

As an undergraduate chemistry student at Georgia Tech, Mullis put his quirky, creative mind to work; he invented an electronic device that could control a light switch with brain waves and created a laboratory for producing explosives and poisons. After graduating in 1966, he attended UC Berkeley for his PhD in biochemistry.

It was there that Mullis’ interest in hallucinogens blossomed. One LSD trip once inspired a paper on time travel. It was later published by the science journal Nature.

And it was the same psychedelic drug that may have kept Mullis from testifying on DNA evidence in defense of O.J. Simpson in 1995. Mullis’ lifestyle was a point of controversy during the case, with prosecutors attacking his “credibility, competency, and sobriety.”

Soon after completing his PhD in 1973, he took an unusual path: he dropped out of the science world to pursue fiction writing and later, for about two years, worked at a bakery.

He launched back into the science world doing research projects in universities before joining Cetus Corp., a now-defunct biotechnology firm in San Francisco, where he was working when he devised PCR in 1983.

He left Cetus in 1986 to work at the biotechnology company Xytronyx in San Diego and worked as a freelance consultant thereafter.

For his PCR discovery, Mullis was also awarded the $385,000 Japan Prize from the Science and Technology Foundation. Together with his Nobel Prize money, Mullis found financial stability and intellectual freedom. “I’m done. I’m fixed. I’m a free agent and it is the most wonderful thing,” he told Spin magazine in 1995. “I can say exactly what I feel about any issue, and I’m going to do that.”

“Kary was not narrow in his field,” his wife said. “He was constantly looking at everything and putting it all together… He was self-reliant and just wanted to figure out how to do everything himself.”

His 1998 autobiography “Dancing Naked in the Mind Field” detailed his eccentric ideas and life adventures, further magnifying his reputation as a remarkably strange and creative thinker who defended astrology and described an alien encounter.

Reflecting on his success years later, Mullis told Parade magazine: “I think really good science doesn’t come from hard work. The striking advances come from people on the fringes, being playful.”

Mullis divorced three times before marrying Nancy, his wife of 22 years. He is survived by children Christopher, Jeremy and Louise; two grandchildren; and two brothers.

(Courtesy, the LA Times)

https://alumni.berkeley.edu/california-magazine/winter-2019/intolerable-genius-berkeleys-most-controversial-nobel-laureate

THE LEGENDARY Boonville Lodge, destroyed by the recent fire, is now just a memory, and what a memory! It's been called "a bucket of blood," and for sure it had a well-deserved reputation as a fightin' bar, but the older old timers will tell you that the reference to The Lodge as a "bucket of blood" really began with the bar's first years in the 1930s when deer hunters suspended their prey near the door to bleed out into buckets as they knocked back triumphant shots.

Back a ways there were lots of wild people around — interesting wild people whose humor ran a little heavy but there was nothing like it. Down at the Boonville Lodge, a squat, brick bunker perhaps unconsciously designed to confine the mayhem common to it within its walls, there were Saturday night headbutting contests, among the common hijinks. No brain, no pain, as the saying goes but a truly memorable spectator sport. One guy would position himself at the post office just across the road from the Lodge. Another one would paw the floor in the bar. At the shout “Go!” the Lodge guy would sprint out the door and into the middle of Highway 128, ramming skulls with the post office guy, before one of them conked out.

Strangers entered the Lodge at their own risk, especially long-haired strangers. One night in the 70s a hippie stopped by for a six-pack to go. The boys at the bar were sitting around naked that night except for their cowboy and baseball hats, just for the heck of it and with not so much as a hint of homoerotic content. While the hippy waited for Amy the bartender to bring him his beer, a naked man deftly hooked up the hippy's’ VW bus to his pick-up and, the hippie back at the wheel, commenced to drag it around Boonville for an hour, the terrified hippie screaming to get out. The Lodge gang laughed so hard they were leaning on each other.

When the NPR listeners took over, Boonville’s wild people were basically priced out of here. The area, if you're given to literary before and afters, went from Flannery O'Conner to the Updike of his New Yorker domestic drama stories

THANK YOU ONE & ALL

Editor,

The AV Unity Club would like to thank everyone for another wonderful Bazaar. We would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who donated items for our raffle. We thank A.V. Brewing Co., The Apple Farm, Bewildered Pigs, Bloomz Salon, Boont Berry Farm, Brutocao Cellars, Donald and Sharon Gowan, Hedgehog Books, Farmhouse Mercantile, Fathers and Daughters Cellars, Foursight Wines, Gowan's Oak Tree, Handley Cellars, Husch Vineyards, Jack's Valley Store, Lauren's Restaurant, Meyer Family Cellars, Penny Royal Farm, Philo Ridge Vineyards, Shear Elegance, The Puzzle People, Toulouse Vineyards, Wally Hopkins, Beverly Dutra, Susan Robinson, Stella Wells, Judy Nelson and Rainbow Hill.

Elizabeth Dusenberry

Bazaar Chairman

‘THE CONFESSION KILLER’ — the local angle: Boonville resident and star video editor Len Feinstein was lead editor on the new Netflix five-part true-crime documentary series “The Confession Killer” which debuted on December 6th. Directed mainly by Robert Kenner of Food, Inc. fame, the series is already getting rave reviews. “I spent 14 months grappling with thousands of hours of archival and original materials and interviews,” said Feinstein. “It was one of the toughest projects of my career. But it’s currenty one of Netflix’s top 10 most watched shows. Great reviews — 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.”

More info on the series/subject and the trailer:

https://www.netflix.com/title/80213588

MENDO COLLEGE THINKING ABOUT A PARAMEDIC PROGRAM

Ted Williams wrote: The lack of paramedics has been one element of the local ambulance crisis. A number of us have urged Mendocino College to consider opening a local paramedic program. Robert Pinoli heard the request and swiftly captured a status update:

Ted –I hope this finds you doing well.

I want you to know that I’ve heard the call for Mendocino College to reinstitute its program given the severe shortage. As president of the board, I asked staff on Wednesday evening to follow-up with me on this matter.

Both Debra Polak, VP of Academic Affairs and Eileen Cichocki, Interim Superintendent are working on this. This is what I received from them -

We feel the most efficient and quickest way to address the paramedic training issue may be to partner with a neighboring college that has an accredited program.

The accreditation process for a Paramedics program would not be a quick one. However, our neighboring districts to the north (College of the Redwoods) and to the south (Santa Rosa Junior College) each have Paramedics program. I am going to work with Dennis to see if there is a way we can collaborate with one of those colleges to offer a Paramedics program in our District.

These conversations will likely begin after the holidays, but I wanted to let you know we are thinking about this and want to support our communities to help solve the problem.

Please let me know if there is anything else I / we can do.

Thank you,

Robert Jason Pinoli, Trustee & President of the Board

Mendo-Lake Community College District

BODY FOUND IN CREEK - NO FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED

A man was found dead under a bridge in Gibson Creek on Friday, the Ukiah Police Department reported.

The body was reported around 1:10 p.m. by someone walking by the bridge under Highway 101, located behind the parking lot near Big Lots on South Orchard Avenue. When the person found the man unresponsive, they called 911.

“There are no signs of foul play,” said UPD Officer Kevin Murray, describing the man as an el

derly transient who may have died of natural causes. When asked whether the cause may have been due to the weather, Murray said he could not speak to that, only that his death did not seem suspicious.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to retrieve the body and determine a cause of death.

(Courtesy, the Ukiah Daily Journal)

USGS RELEASES NEW EARTHQUAKE risk map — Northern California in the red

WOMAN CONVICTED OF FURNISHING MARIJUANA TO MINOR.

Defendant Janine Louise Estep, age 40, of Ukiah, was convicted by guilty plea of furnishing marijuana to a minor, a misdemeanor, entered in the Mendocino County Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

The defendant had originally demanded a jury trial and her trial was to commence this coming Monday.

After the guilty plea was entered into the record, the defendant was placed on 36 months court probation. Terms of that probation include ten days in the county jail, a 4th Amendment waiver, submit to testing for use of drugs, no marijuana (medical or recreational), and parenting classes. Finally, included in all probations is an omnibus "obey all laws" term.

LOOK OUT CAMILLE, HERE COME THE ADVENTISTS

by Mark Scaramella

It’s been two years since Measure B passed to fund an array of mental health facilities and services in Mendocino County.

But until Supervisor Ted Williams came on the scene, the County had never actually looked at how the whole thing would work or what kinds of new services the Measure B funding would cover.

Last Tuesday Williams put an item on the Board’s agenda suggesting that Mendo “Perform an Operational Feasibility [study] of Proposed Measure B Funded Facilities.”

When Williams placed this seemingly innocuous suggestion on last Tuesday’s agenda, Official Mendo privately balked because doing such an obvious thing as a feasibility study for Measure B funding and services might upset a number of apple carts plodding ineffectively towards nebulous ends.

Among them are the recently semi-approved $3.3 million contract with the toney Sacramento-based architectural firm, not to mention Camille Schrader’s $20 million mental health contract and the County’s plans to increase her company’s grip on local mental health programs, whatever they are and whoever they serve.

Measure B has been moving frustratingly slowly for over two years now because, as CEO Carmel Angelo noted on Tuesday, the County’s discussion of anything related to Measure B has become “circular” with each involved entity — The Board, the Oversight Committee, the County CEO and her staff, the Behavioral Health Board, etc. — each waiting for the other to take the initiative.

And now another large local entity has entered the Measure B picture: Adventist Health.

Supervisor Williams introduced his suggestion about the “operational feasibility” study without pointing out the embarrassing fact that such a suggestion should have been raised two years ago.

Nevertheless, by the end of the discussion on Tuesday the entire Board and staff — including Measure B’s lead advocate, Sheriff Tom Allman — all agreed with Williams that it would be nice to know if Mendo could afford to operate the facilities they apparently plan to build with Measure B funds.

But, as always seems to happen, just before the unanimous vote to do the study, the Board and the CEO again raised the need to first get an opinion on the subject from the Measure B committee.

The Board has already asked the Measure B committee to approve the huge — and now mostly unnecessary, not to say premature — $3.3 million feasibility study and architectural project a few weeks ago. On Tuesday they complicated that question further by throwing in the Adventists’ informal offer to operate a Psychiatric Health Facility in Ukiah and Fort Bragg out of their existing hospital facilities.

If history is any guide, the Measure B oversight committee — which meets this Wednesday, December 18 — will be overwhelmed by such grand policy and budget assignments and will be unable to do anything, including rubberstamping the $3.3 million architectural contract.

On Tuesday, the Board made it worse by admitting that the $3.3 million contract would be mostly unnecessary if they turn over a large chunk of the Measure B funding to the Adventists.

And there’s yet another new piece of the puzzle: The County has just hired a Measure B Project Manager: Ms. Isabel Gonzalez. The County has not issued a press release on this important new hire and we can’t find anything about her background or qualifications on the internet. But CEO Angelo said that it will be several months before the new hire is up to speed on the Measure B project.

On its face, the Adventists’ apparent proposal —so far only in the form of a letter to Supervisor Williams from the Adventist’s Mendo honcho Jason Wells — is a no brainer. They already have space in their old emergency room in Ukiah and probably would love to take the County’s money for some kind of service in existing facilities in Willits and/or at Coast Hospital in Fort Bragg when they take over operations there next year.

In addition, the Adventists already have the ancillary hospital services and staff to accompany their existing emergency rooms where many mental health patients are first seen after being brought in by law enforcement.

And the Adventists could probably be ready to start providing services much sooner than any of the other options under consideration for Measure B funds.

Ms. Angelo’s “circular” Measure B process, although still intact, now seems to have been seriously twisted — into a Mobius strip? — by Supervisor Williams’ belated but long overdue feasibility study. However, instead of delaying things further, this twist may well end up providing mental health services in more places and much sooner than the old Measure B circle has been dithering about for the past two years.

ED NOTES

CLOUDY thoughts on a cool, clear Saturday afternoon, beginning with the SMART train's celebration of not quite reaching the ferry terminals at Larkspur Landing, leaving train travelers slightly more than half-a-mile from a convenient onward journey to San Francisco by water. The halt and the lame will somehow have to get themselves from the train station to the ferry. There is belated talk of buses. This Not Quite Train, a much larger money trap than, say, the Mendocino Transit Authority, will also require heavy subsidies for the foreseeable future because ridership is wildly insufficient to support it. The only people riding the line regularly are tourists — well, not the only people, but it has proved useless to regular commuters between Santa Rosa and San Rafael because its stations are inconveniently sited at both ends of the track. The original early 20th century rail line from Tiburon and Sausalito to Eureka, with connections up and down what is now 101 and, at Willits a daily connection with Fort Bragg's Skunk train, meant people from a huge swathe of the Northcoast's Sonoma, Mendo and Humboldt counties could get to The City inexpensively and comfortably by train.

SONOMA COUNTY'S northern tier is paying for the SMART TRAIN but the line still hasn't gotten to Windsor, nevermind Cloverdale whose town's leaders many years ago erected a spiffy station in premature anticipation of the reintroduction of train travel. It stands isolated and unused on the old Northwestern track remote from central Cloverdale.

Mendo's old train stop in Ukiah has, with its surrounding acreage, been set aside for another boondoggle, a new County Courthouse wanted by no one other than the grandees of the Mendocino County Superior Court, and even they are afraid to say they want it in public because the project is so unpopular.

PRE-INTERNET lone nuts were alone, the tiresome monomaniacs were even excluded from the heavily edited letter pages of his local paper where overt lunacy was not permitted. (Or confined to the paper's editorials.) But with cyber-communications, here they come, the racists, the anti-Semites, the anti-vaxxers, the Grassy Knoll conspiracy legions, the much more numerous porn pervs. Thanks to the internet, these loons now have whole communities of each other, but aren't content to talk to each other so they try to clog up, ahem, wholesome sites like the ava's. A tiresome race baiter and anti-Semite named Kittle keeps popping up on our comment line who we've had to put on our watch list to exclude altogether if he keeps it up. The only reason we've tolerated him as long as we have is because he shares a surname with the great George Kittle, 49er tight end whose last minute catch and ferocious run against New Orleans last week was so absolutely thrilling.

THAT FIRE last Thursday at the Vista Ranch between Boonville and Philo destroyed the home occupied by the Cornejo family. Like the fire a week earlier that devastated central Boonivlle, no cause has been determined. The Cornejo fire, however, prompted wild rumors of shooting but was merely gun cartridges exploding in the heat of the blaze.

IF WORDS still had meaning, references to the liberal wing of the obviously conservative Democratic Party as “radical Left Democrats” and “the party of socialism” would have been laughed at. As if single payer health insurance is, as Biden has described it, “crazy socialism.” One third of GoFundMe requests arise from some desperate family trying to raise money to save a loved one. If I hear one more everyday working person say something like I've already heard, something like this, I'm going to start drinking again: "I wish we had single payer. Hell, I could use it myself. I'm totally screwed if I get sick but we can't afford it." We? You're barely scraping by and you're talking like you're Bloomberg? The Brits just voted against their own true interests and here we go in the USA where millions who ought to be all the way behind Bernie will vote against their true interests. Chalk another one up for a lying mass media, with CNN and MSNBC as bad as Fox on the "socialism" issue.

THE DEMOCRAT'S top secret Get Trump whistleblower, as we and many other media except the mainstem media have identified for more than a month now, is a young (in his 30's) CIA agent name Eric Ciaramella with ties to Biden. In other words, not credible. Meanwhile, the true whistleblowers — Snowden; Manning; Assange — are written off by Trumpers and Schiffters as "traitors" for documenting that our government has lied to us about darn near everything (I guess this fact surprises some people) and also spies on us in our Alexa and home computer fastnesses!

FROM Saturday's Press Democrat obituary for the famous wine mogul, Burt Williams: "…In his final venture, Burt Williams bought a vineyard in the Anderson Valley of Mendocino County, named the Morning Dew Ranch, where he grew pinot noir grapes. Williams Selyem made a vineyard designate from his grapes, called Burt Williams’ Morning Dew Ranch, until he sold the vineyard in 2015….

The following story from the AVA archive has nothing to do with Williams but lots to do with his ruthless successors:

WHEN A WINERY KILLS

Taylor Atkins should not have died the way he did

by Bruce Anderson (April 2000)

Behind the serene vistas of the Northcoast's wine country exists a highly mechanized, chemically-dependent, industrial production process as hazardous to the people who make wine as any West Virginia coal mine is to the men who bring the coal up out of the earth. And the wine business, genteel appearances aside, can be as ruthless as any coal company.

Williams & Selyem Winery is hardly noticeable in the splendor of its natural setting on Westside Road, nearly 20 miles of proudly announced wineries housed in large, expensive structures designed to grab attention amid meticulously maintained vineyards. Now crowded with wine tourists, the old country two lanes meander from prosperous Healdsburg in the north to less prosperous Forestville to the southwest. Near the Forestville end of Westside Road sits an unprepossessing cluster of shed-like structures stuck back off the road with nothing but its street address -- 6575 -- to alert the passerby of its presence. The passerby would be surprised to learn that there's a five-year waiting list for the wine produced in these modest circumstances, some of the best wine in the world knowledgeable people say. There's no tasting room at 6575, no la di da trappings of any kind. Just the goods, quality pinot since 1981, a pedigree considered almost ancient in a business bulging with wealthy novices.

It's difficult to reconcile the beauty of 6575's area of Westside Road with what happened there the afternoon of January 7th, 1999. That afternoon a vivid, much admired young man somehow suffocated to death in a wine tank.

His name was Taylor Atkins. He was 20 years old. His friends had all kinds of nicknames for their easy going, 6' 7" buddy: "Moon Boy," "Big Tay," "Stick Man," "Tay Bob Dude Babe," and they miss him terribly.

These days, looking east out across the vineyards at Mount St. Helena, squeezed between the roadbed and a burbling little stream, Taylor Atkins' family and friends maintain a tiny shrine with Taylor's merry face the photo-centerpiece of a white cross surrounded by an irreverent collection of Taylor-related artifacts -- toy cars, a bottle of Lagunitas Brewing Company Beer, a reggae bumper sticker, a quarter moon pendant.

Taylor's death continues to reverberate in West Sonoma County. He was an unusually popular young man, "the kind of kid who made you happy just to see him coming," one of his high school teachers says. "Not a mean bone in his body."

When Taylor died so suddenly and so unreasonably, the entire community felt his loss, and felt it keenly. More than a year later, even people outside his family have a difficult time talking about Taylor without choking up.

"There was a peacefulness, a kindness about him," Cheryl Bonacorso says about the gentle young giant who worked in her daycare center for four years, "Taylor was special. Children just adored him."

At Taylor's crowded memorial service, attended by several hundred people from all over Sonoma County, some of the most affecting moments were those when children, unbidden, appeared at the podium and tried to say how much they missed him.

Taylor Atkins should not have died the way he did, and his mother and father should not have had to endure the many little deaths they've suffered since his death. The winery says it was Taylor's own fault he died on the job; that's not true but in Sonoma County the wine industry decides what's true and not true.

In its starkest expression, this is how Taylor Atkins' death was described by the Sonoma County District Attorney's office:

"On January 7, 1999, the victim, Taylor J. Atkins, an employee for seven months of the William Selyem Winery located at 6575 Westside Road, Healdsburg, was asphyxiated when he climbed into a 1500 gallon wine tank, a confined permit space, that had been devoid of oxygen by placing nitrogen gas into the tank during the bottling process. Williams Selyem Winery failed to provide adequate training to any exposed employees regarding the presence, location, and health hazards associated with any confined spaces or permit-required confined spaces; and the 1500-gallon wine tank which was inerted with nitrogen gas during the bottling process was not posted with danger signs to alert any exposed employee of the existence, location, and danger posed by the permit confined space."

Nobody can say for a fact what happened, but everybody can say for a fact that it should not have happened.

A little more than a year ago, on a day that began as one of the happiest in the Atkins' family history, the day that 20-year-old Taylor and his older brother, 22-year-old Arron had just bought the little run down house twenty feet from their parent's front door, "a shack, really," their mother, Cristine Atkins calls it, "definitely a fixer-upper," Charles Atkins, the boys' father adds.

But the afternoon of that hopeful, happy day, Taylor Atkins died, and the joy escaped their ridgetop Forestville neighborhood and all the neighborhoods around like the air from a burst balloon.

Christine Atkins is a tall, stately woman in her early forties. Charles Atkins is soft spoken and prematurely gray man also in his early forties. The Atkins home is festooned with pictures of their children at their various ages, making the visitor aware at a glance that the purpose of this family is family. Charles Atkins smiles as he attributes Taylor's memorable height, 6'7" to his wife's family. "Her dad was real tall too," he says, motioning towards Cristine, who adds, "We're all tall on our side."

Mrs. Atkins is a housewife. Mr. Atkins is a skilled craftsman. He works not far from his home building custom kitchen counter tops. Arron, who was practically an extension of his younger brother, is a construction worker. Chelsea is a senior at nearby El Molino High School.

"We heard the sirens," Cristine Atkins begins, not reluctantly but her grief audible as she describes the day that has devastated them ever since. "We'd just gotten home from the store where we'd gone to buy things for Taylor's and Arron's celebration of buying the place next door. Arron said someone had called from the winery; that Taylor had fallen in a tank and was unconscious…"

The Atkins rushed down the hill, through the redwoods, across the old bridge over the Russian River, frantically north to William & Selyem Winery on Westside Road, only minutes from their home.

At the winery, Taylor was dead, his long body covered by a sheet. The worst that could happen had happened.

"We had appointment at the bank to sign the papers on the house next door Taylor and Arron were buying," Cristine Atkins recalls. "I picked Taylor up at the winery at noon because he needed to get the money for the closing costs out of the bank. I dropped him back at work at 12:35, and at 3 he was dead."

Nobody wanted Taylor to die, but Williams & Selyem Winery didn't waste much time grieving. They acted immediately to protect themselves.

Jean Arnold, the company's president at the time, made it clear to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat's Mary Callahan that Williams Selyem emphasized safety first. In Callahan's story called "Winery Worker Found Dead" in the Press Democrat of January 9th 1999, Ms. Arnold is quoted as saying, "The gases are odorless and colorless that you use. That's why you use so much training."

Earlier in Callahan's account of Taylor's death, Ms. Arnold has apparently informed the writer that training in the hazards of the bustling production plant is a constant emphasis: "It was unknown Friday exactly why he went inside the wine production tank despite ongoing training in the hazards of the gases used in bottling wine, including nitrogen, which is injected into the tanks to prevent oxygen from spoiling the wine."

There was no safety training program at Williams & Selyem until the winery's Los Angeles lawyer discovered one a week after Taylor's death, and even that conjured program was conceded by the lawyer, a man named Groveman, to be informal and undocumented, conducted, perhaps, perhaps not, after work in "tailgate" seminars at the back end of a pick-up truck.

Attorney Groveman even went so far as to say that Ross Cobb, Williams & Selyem's young enologist, was the winery's "safety officer," which was still news to Cobb a year after Taylor's death. In a report by a Sonoma County District Attorney's investigator by the name of Loden in November of 1999, Loden asked Cobb if he was the winery's safety officer.

"Cobb said no. I told Cobb another employee indicated he was the safety officer. Cobb said he didn't know why anyone would refer to him in that capacity."

The winery's lawyer claims, with an incriminating vagueness, "At the beginning of August 1998, as part of his job training, the supervisor, Cabral, demonstrated the step by step procedure for cleaning the tank at issue from the outside. The employee was told that all work on the tank was to be done from the outside."

At Williams & Selyem, a 9-person operation, there wasn't anything like the "repeated training, entry prohibitions, repeated warnings about confined space hazards and repeated training on the hazards of the gases sufficient to alert any exposed employee….." claimed by the winery's attorney.

In the same document, after asserting a training program where there was none, a fact unanimously confirmed by the testimony of the winery's own employees to Cal-OSHA inspectors, Groveman blames Taylor for his own death.

"The employee ignored his training. He violated (sic) due to his overconfidence related to height (6 ft 5 inches) and the small height of the tanks (5 feet, 1 inch). It is very likely that his overconfidence was increased by the presence of marijuana and codeine in his blood."

Marijuana is not known to make people suicidal. No one smoked marijuana at work. Taylor had not smoked marijuana the day of his death. Marijuana can be detected in the bloodstream up to 30 days after it is inhaled. The autopsy report's mention of codeine in Taylor's blood is disputed inside the lab where the analysis was performed.

As for the allegation that Taylor's height, carelessly put two inches under his true height of 6' 7" by attorney Groveman, would have enabled him to enter the tank with his head out of it, OSHA inspector Don Cavales notes, "This is a highly biased and erroneous assumption. The tank was raised by two hydraulic jacks ….. uplifting one side at least a foot. The deceased could not possibly stand up straight inside the tank, nor be confident about his height to tower over the manhole opening."

But Williams & Selyem insists that Taylor Atkins made a stupid mistake and paid for his heedlessness with his life.

Although there was no safety program, or safety devices, or visual safety warnings on the tanks, or safety equipment at Williams & Selyem, it can be assumed that Taylor had often been warned of the hazards of his work place. The dangers of the tanks are implicit in the job. It's impossible to work at a winery and not know that climbing into a tank can cost you your life.

"All of a sudden," Taylor's father, Charles Atkins remembers, "and within a week of Taylor's death, just after the memorial service, Taylor went from being this guy they adored to an idiot because 'We trained him, we told him. It's all Taylor's fault. He ignored his training. His height made him over-confident. He had marijuana in his blood.' "

Cristine Atkins can't contain her outrage at both the cynical manipulation of the facts of her son's death and how the wine people all ran for cover.

"After the memorial we haven't seen any of those people. None of them."

Mrs. Atkins says people associated with the winery that she and her family had known "clear back to when Taylor was a baby" now refuse to talk to her.

To admit to the facts of Taylor Atkins' death would be to accept responsibility for it, and that seems to worry the man who owns Williams & Selyem more than the possibility of someone else dying at his winery.

Williams & Selyem Winery was founded in 1981 by two men who still live in the area, Burt Williams and Ed Selyem. In February of 1998 Williams and Selyem sold their modest enterprise for the immodest sum of almost $10 million to a very wealthy, well-connected New York man by the name of John Dyson.

Dyson has functioned as deputy mayor for finance and economic development for the mayor of New York, Rudolph Giuliani. When he isn't managing New York's money Dyson has plenty of his own to keep a gimlet eye on. The wine-related part of the Dyson fortune consists of Millbrook Vineyards and Winery in New York's Hudson Valley; in California he owns vineyards in the Central Valley near Gilroy and Hollister, collectively known as Pebble Ridge Vineyards. Dyson also owns a vineyard and winery in Tuscany, a prize acquisition envied by all the heavy hitters in an industry teeming with acquisitive, envious parvenus. Dyson is also somewhat famous as the man who created the famous I (heart) New York at a time Gotham seemed particularly unlovable.

It's safe to say the guy isn't likely to be picking up his groceries at the local food bank any time soon.

When Dyson snagged the prestigious Williams & Selyem Winery in early 1998, Williams & Selyem's product was described in a consensus industry opinion by one vinous voluptuary as "Pinot Noir at its most seductive and opulent."

Taylor Atkins was hired by John Dyson's Williams & Selyem Winery only a few months before he died there. Burt Williams was still serving as a consultant to the winery he'd co-founded, Jean Arnold was hired by Dyson as the winery's president, Robert "Bob" Cabral was brought in to make the famous pinot, Ross Cobb was hired on as enologist. The adult children of the successful winery's founding fathers worked in the office and helped out with whatever needed doing. Although a New York big wig owned the place, Williams & Selyem was still a 9-person mom and pop operation run like a mom and pop operation is run -- non-bureaucratically.

The Atkins are the least mercenary parents imaginable considering the magnitude of their loss against the powerhouse resources of the winery's owner, John Dyson. The Atkins want two things: They want the winery to admit that its carelessness caused their son's death, and they want basic safety devices put in place that would make it impossible for anybody else to suffocate in a wine tank.

John Dyson has acted like the Atkins want his Tuscany villa.

"Yes, Mr. Dyson called to say he was sorry," Christine says, "but then he said things like this happen all the time, and he talked about how some workers at a flour mill back east had died. Talk about not getting it! Taylor would not have died if Dyson had invested just a few dollars in safety equipment at his winery."

Debbie Sternberg, a close, long-time friend of the Atkins family, who is a prize-winning amateur winemaker and also happens to work as an occupational safety specialist, says that she's "amazed" at the lack of in-place safety procedures and devices at not only Williams Selyem but most small wineries.

"Here you have an invisible, odorless substance that can immobilize your lungs with one breath and not even a two dollar warning sign on the tank? It's unbelievable! No, it's unacceptable. There should be signs, and bells and whistles, double locks, double personnel -- the works. It should be impossible for a six foot seven inch 20-year-old in perfect health to fall unconscious into a four-foot tank through a 20-inch open hatch at its top."

A month after Taylor's death, Cal-OSHA, announced it was proposing fines against Williams & Selyem amounting to $6,400.

"Citation 1" was called a "General citation" for the winery's not having "either fixed ladders or permanent ramps or stairways to its tanks. A portable ladder was used to access the top of the bottling tank each time the manhole cover is opened for cleaning and each time the nitrogen gas line is attached to the manhole cover."

Cal-OSHA says this one will cost the winery $200.

A second "General" violation, which would seem to be much more serious, was also assessed against Williams & Selyem by Cal-OSHA at the price of a speeding ticket.

"Before an employee enters the space, the internal atmosphere shall be tested with a calibrated direct-reading instrument, for the following conditions in the order given: a. Oxygen content, b. Flammable gases and vapors, and c. Potential air contaminants."

In other words, is there air to breathe in the tank you are about to enter?

Two hundred dollars for not having visual means of assessing the oxygen in the confined space you're about to enter is like driving a hundred miles an hour without headlights on a very dark night.

The "General" fine proposed by Cal-OSHA is explained further: "Bottling/Cellar Area -- Employer has no available direct reading instrument to test the internal atmosphere inside the tank prior to any entry by any exposed employee."

Taylor Atkins was indeed driving blind, driving fast, driving in the dark.

And these are the "General" or less serious OSHA findings. Now for the serious violations:

"The employer did not provide training so that all employees whose work is regulated by this section acquire the understanding, knowledge, and skill necessary for the safe performance of the duties assigned utter the permit-required confined space program."

Of course. But an oxygen gauge is right in your face, as is a simple warning sign on the tank, or an alarm bell, or double locks which would require two persons to unlock, and any or all of the above and Taylor Atkins would still be with us.

Williams & Selyem, however, through its then-president, Jean Arnold, immediately told the Press Democrat that training is an integral part of the winery's work site procedures, and that Taylor's death was an accident he himself had caused.

The first "Serious" violation is fleshed out by Cal-OSHA in this one-sentence, sub-paragraph: "Bottling/Cellar Area -- Employer failed to provide adequate training to any exposed employee regarding the presence, location, and health hazards associated with any confined spaces or permit-required confined spaces."

And the second "Serious" violation: "If the workplace contains permit spaces, the employer shall inform exposed employees by posting danger signs or by any other equally effective means of the existence and location of and the danger posed by the permit spaces."

Appended is Cal-OSHA's description of the specific lethal conditions that killed Taylor Atkins at Williams & Selyem Winery:

"The 1500 gallon wine tank which was inserted with nitrogen gas during the bottling process, was not posted with danger signs to alert any exposed employee of the existence, location, and danger present in the permit confined space."

Mr. Dyson and his Los Angeles lawyers are appealing Cal OSHA's findings at the penny ante fines that go with them. Although Dyson has no evidence beyond his own claims that Taylor was fully trained to beware the dangers of an unusually dangerous place of work, he says the violations should be downgraded from Serious to General, a semantic argument they'll present Friday the 21st of April in Santa Rosa before an administrative law judge.

Dyson's lawyer will say what he's already said in his curt appeal for a hearing, that the mythical training was in place, that Taylor had been safety trained and that the winery was in full compliance with the law. It didn't need to post signs, or install oxygen gauges, or alarm bells, or two-person locks. Taylor had been informed by "equally effective means, had violated his training and the company rules and acted out of over-confidence."

Certainly Taylor had been warned about the hazards presented by the tanks. Those warnings are assumed as part of the job at any winery large or small. Moreover, Taylor was an extraordinarily cautious young man, the kind of kid who went straight to his guide book before he took so much as a nibble after a day in the woods picking mushrooms. He was no dare devil.

"Taylor was the kind of guy you could loan your car to and you'd know you'd get it back in one piece," as a close friend from high school assessed Taylor's reputation for prudence and reliability.

This was a young man who didn't take chances. He was ultra-cautious, conservative even. Taylor Atkins would not have suffocated in a wine tank if it had so much as occurred to him that it wasn't safe. And he certainly wouldn't have died in the bottling tank if the winery had fail-safe warnings and devices in place.

Taylor's aunt, Ruthe Anderson, says bluntly, "Look. We all have days where our minds are somewhere else. If you work around things that can kill you if you zone out even for a second, the work site has to be foolproof as it's possible to make it. No matter what happened to Taylor to make him suffocate in that tank, it didn't have to happen. It could have been prevented. there shouldn't be any loopholes in the wine process. None."

Ruthe Anderson's assessment of her nephew's unnecessary and wholly preventable death is shared by Atkins family friend Debbie Sternberg, the in-home winemaker and occupational safety worker.

"I remember talking with Taylor at a community party here in Forestville a couple of months after he'd started working at Williams & Selyem. I asked him about his safety training, about what is called 'donning and doffing' or the taking on and off of a respirator while you're working around the tanks. Taylor told me he didn't go near the tanks, that he hadn't been formally trained about anything except how to drive a forklift. But his saying he didn't go near the tanks at least meant he knew they could be dangerous, but I was always worried about him."

It was about two in the afternoon on January 7th, a Thursday, when the Williams & Selyem crew had finished bottling for the day. Just after the bottling line rattled to a halt, Robert Cabral, the winemaker, left the winery to take wine samples into Santa Rosa. Taylor, another young man named Justin Ennis, and the winery's enologist, Ross Cobb, himself a young man of 27, were cleaning up the bottling area. Cabral, Ross and Ennis had all been hired when John Dyson took over Williams & Selyem a year before. They all had previous winery experience.

Justin Ennis and Taylor were the junior men at the winery. The two of them did whatever relatively unskilled work needed doing.

Ennis had dropped a spanner, a stainless steel, screw-like part resembling an over-sized wingnut into the bottling tank on Wednesday, the day before Taylor died. The spanner secured the tank's top hatch. The tank was filled with wine when the spanner fell into it. Cabral decided to leave it there until the tank was empty the next day rather than attempt to fish it out. A replacement was devised to secure the hatch until the tank was drained and the part could be safely retrieved.

Don Cavales, the OSHA inspector who investigated Taylor's death, was told by Ennis: "I told Taylor, Ross and Bob about it and said someone has to fish it out during cleaning." Ennis went on to inform the inspector that if he, Ennis, were assigned to clean the tank he would have "fished" the part out with a piece of wire, implying that he not only knew that no one was to enter a tank but would not himself have violated the winery's unwritten but firm never-enter-the-tank rule.

At 2:30 in the afternoon the next day, bottling completed, Ennis was told by Ross to clean barrels in back of the bottling shed. At that time Ross apparently also instructed Taylor to set up the hoses to steam clean the now empty bottling tank with the spanner resting on its floor, not that he has said he mentioned the spanner to Taylor or directed him to "fish" it out. Ross then went to the winery's bathroom where he remained for 10 to 15 minutes.

In the confused, fatal interlude between 2:30 and 3pm, Taylor Atkins died in the bottling tank.

When Ross Cobb emerged from the bathroom 10 to 15 minutes later, he began looking for Taylor. Persons working in the office adjacent to the bottling and tank area recall Taylor coming into the office looking for Ross, and they recall Ross coming into the office looking for Taylor

Some time between 2:30 and 2:45, it can be surmised that Taylor, unaware that the tank had not been purged of its lethal load of invisible, odorless nitrogen, opened the tank's hatch, perhaps leaned his long upper torso into the tank to retrieve the displaced wingnut resting on its floor, was overcome by the nitrogen released into his face by the opened hatch, and fell head first, irretrievably unconscious, into the tank. The spanner was later found outside the tank where, staff says, they believe Taylor had tossed it just before he succumbed to the nitrogen fumes inside the tank.

Taylor's mother says that she has heard from at least one person close to winemaker Cabral that the nitrogen was not only still hooked up to the bottling tank, but that it had mistakenly been left on.

"It was just an accident, I was told," Mrs. Atkins says. "The gas was left on but nobody knew why. The man who told me said I just had to get over it. But Ross should have told Taylor not to start cleaning until he got back. Taylor was in the tank a minimum of 20-25 minutes before he was found."

Dustin Ennis told Cal-OSHA inspector Don Cavales that he finished the tasks assigned to him by Ross Cobb "at approximately 2:40 -2:45pm and opened the back roll-up door so I was able to move out some kegs and a barrel that needed to be washed. At that time Ross Cobb was cleaning the bottling line and asked me if I had seen Taylor. I told him I had not. I then proceeded to clean the kegs and barrels. Ross then for a second time asked if I had seen Taylor yet. I told him no. After I finished with the cleaning of the kegs and barrel, I put them away. Then I proceeded towards the bottling line looking for Ross to ask him what he wanted me to do next. He wasn't there, but as I was walking toward the bottling line Ross came running around the corner from up by the tanks and yelled at me that he found Taylor passed out in the tank. This was at about 3:00pm."

Kirk Hubbard works in the winery's office. Hubbard's wife Debbie also works in the office. Hubbard, alerted by Ross that he'd just found Taylor unconscious in the tank, ran to the tank, took a deep breath, and jumped down into it, lifting Taylor feet first, with Ross and Ennis pulling Taylor from above, up and out of the tank.

Hubbard, a large man himself at 6'3", was not affected by whatever nitrogen fumes remained in the tank, which means that the nitrogen had harmlessly dissipated into the air through the tank's top hatch opened by Taylor by the time Hubbard jumped into the tank to pull Taylor out.

Did Ross Cobb find the nitrogen on when he discovered Taylor in the tank? Nobody in an official position to ask, has asked.

It's clear that Taylor was not made aware of the status of the wine tank before he was directed to start cleaning it by Ross Cobb, who was then out of the area for ten to fifteen minutes, leaving Taylor by himself to prepare to clean the bottling tank by hooking up the hoses.

Under the old regime at Williams & Selyem, when Williams and Selyem themselves ran the show, it was the winemaker's responsibility to check the tanks before they were cleaned And the inviolable rule of the winery's founders was that no one entered a tank for any reason. But under the Dyson management of Williams & Selyem, the winemaker, Bob Cabral, left the premises to run errands as soon as the bottling was over for the day, leaving the young enologist, Cobb, in charge.

The first Cal-OSHA inspector assigned to investigate Taylor's death, Mike Byrne, minced no words in his summary of safety conditions at Williams & Selyem. Writing 4 days after the tragedy, Byrne declared, "In my opinion, Williams Selyem Winery was a small, family-owned and operated winery that employed a limited number of family and friends in the production of their products, fine pinot noir and cabernet wines. They had neither the safety technology, training of all employees nor safety equipment to safeguard the employees who worked for them. Their training concerning confined permit spaces of prior employees, including relatives and part-time workers, was simply to emphasize, 'do not ever enter wine vats.' "

The informality continued under the new ownership of John Dyson, remote from his latest acquisition at his home base in the Hudson Valley of New York.

Byrne's colleague, Don Cavales, sums up Dyson's after-the-fact safety program this way: "Williams & Selyem Winery presented a box of safety and training materials to the Santa Rosa Cal OSHA office after this incident. None of it concerned the issue of the hazard to employees working in confined permit spaces."

The Atkins aren't cynical people; or they weren't cynical people before their son died at his job in heedless circumstances.

"The day Taylor died," Cristine Atkins insists, "right at the winery, Ross grabbed my hand and said, 'I'm sorry, but we told him to never go into the tank.' It was like they were trying to cover themselves from the minute we got there. That's what I felt. Ross didn't have to say that to me. It wasn't necessary. It wasn't right."

Things still haven't gotten right for the Atkins.

Charles Atkins tries hard to keep the outrage from his voice. "We don't want to sue anyone," he says, "but how else can this winery and all the other little wineries who shortcut safety, be made to assume responsibility for the people who work for them? 17 or 18 lawyers have told us we don't have a suit -- that we can't sue the employer if the employer is covered by Workmen's Comp. And we've been hassled by Workmen's Comp because there were traces of marijuana in Taylor's blood. We've finally found a guy who will at least go after the winery's Workmen's Comp carrier."

"I don't get it," an outraged Cristine Atkins declares. "Confined space is confined space. The law is the law. Bob Cabral claims he'd taught Taylor to use respirators, but they didn't even have respirators at the winery, and you have to be fitted to a respirator anyway. They're lying about everything."

Jean Arnold has since left her job as Williams & Selyem's president. Cristine Atkins says that Ms. Arnold suggested to her that she approach owner John Dyson "informally" for compensation for Taylor's death.

"She told me that Dyson wasn't ' a warm man but he was a fair man,' Mrs. Atkins says indignantly. "I told her I wasn't asking him for anything. If he wants to offer money he should be doing it because he feels bad, not because he thinks he can make it all go away."

Another close friend of the Atkins family, Cheryl Bonocorso, worries about the Atkins a lot more than she worries about the other awful consequences of Taylor Atkins' death.

"This is what I know: It's killing the family," Mrs. Bonocorso says, anguish audible in her own voice. "It hurts me as their friend to see them in this much pain because it goes on and on. It's eating them up. Why hasn't the industry come to the family and asked, 'What can we do for you? They cared for Taylor. But they can't do what's in their hearts. I still think it was an accident waiting to happen. I think the winery was innocently negligent, if there is such a thing. They weren't paying attention to their own business; the whole industry isn't paying attention. I knew Taylor. He worked for me for four years. He was not a risk taker. The real tragedy that is ongoing with this family is the winery's failure to assume responsibility so it won't happen again. That's what the family wants. They don't want to sue anybody.'

For year after Taylor's death, the Atkins and their friends peppered Sonoma County's District Attorney, Mike Mullins, with calls and letters insisting that the DA at least investigate the possibility that Williams & Selyem's criminal negligence had been responsible for Taylor's death. Mullins' office ducked the case, waiting until just before the statute of limitations on criminal charges against the winery would expire to conduct a last-minute, hurry-up, one-man investigation. As hurried as it was, the reluctant investigation confirmed the earlier findings and conclusions of Cal-OSHA -- no safety training, no safety warnings, no safety devices existed at Williams Selyem.

But what did the DA do? He issued this mealy-mouthed press release the day before the statute of limitations was up on a possible criminal prosecution of Williams & Selyem:

"Sonoma County District Attorney J. Michael Mullins announced today he will seek OSHA reform in winery safety and training rules after weaknesses in existing rules resulted in a decision not to file criminal charges in a winery worker death case. The decision not to file charges comes on the one-year anniversary of the death of winery worker Taylor Atkins who became asphyxiated after entering a nitrogen laden wine tank at the Williams & Selyem Winery on January 7, 1999.

"After an initial investigation was conducted by Cal-OSHA an intensive follow- up review was completed by the District Attorney's office to examine whether involuntary manslaughter and Labor Code charges would be filed against the winery and its winemaker, Robert Cabral. Ultimately, the District Attorney concluded that existing OSHA regulations did not provide clear enough directives to small wineries regarding training and warning notices.

'The real crime is that a fine young man lost his life when stricter worker protections could have been in place which might have prevented this tragedy,' said J. Michael Mullins, Sonoma County District Attorney. 'I call on state legislators and safety regulators to do more to protect against the treacherous dangers posed by confined work spaces,' Mullins added."

The rule isn't clear enough?

"If the workplace contains permit spaces, the employer shall inform exposed employees by posting danger signs or by any other equally effective means of the existence and location of and the danger present in the permit confined space." (Cal-OSHA)

DA Mullins evasions were just as implausible as the winery's. The laws governing confined space safety are clear and utterly unambiguous.

Legislative remedies?

The wine industry owns the Northcoast's legislative bodies right down to its school boards.

Cal-OSHA's work site rules are adequate, but Cal-OSHA, in the employer-dominated economy we live in, has no real enforcement power.

Media?

Prone at the feet of King Grape. The wineries spend literal millions every year in advertising with media from the San Francisco Bay Area north to the Oregon border, and most Northcoast media bombard its readers with free industry advertising with endless stories about the industry's self-alleged glamour, but few stories about its realities.

Community watchdog groups?

"We tried a couple," Charles Atkins says. "They told us they'd bring it up at their next meetings and that was the last we heard from them."

A year to the day after Taylor's death, Charles and Cristine Atkins, their daughter Chelsea and their son Arron, and close friends had gathered at Williams & Selyem's gate to remember Taylor. There were perhaps 25 persons gathered in a solemn cluster at the head of the winery's driveway. Waiting for them behind the gate stood an armed guard.

"We'd only decided to do it the night before," Mrs. Atkins says. "It wasn't advertised. They couldn't have known for sure that we were coming. It was the anniversary of Taylor's death. Do you think they could have put something out there to remember him? A wreath? A bouquet? No. They put an armed guard!"

As if the armed guard wasn't a large enough insult, a middle-aged woman whose name tag on her blouse identified her as the manager of the nearby Hop Kiln's tasting room, bustled up to the Atkins and their friends and, in an authoritative voice announced, "You know it was really his own fault, and he did have marijuana in his bloodstream."

The Press Democrat refused to print a memorial notice on the anniversary of Taylor's death.

"They said they needed proof that the winery had been cited by Cal-OSHA for safety violations," a disgusted Cristine Atkins says, adding, "As if it wasn't a matter of public record."

And in a Press Democrat article by Chris Smith about DA Mullins' perfunctory last minute investigation and implausibly evasive decision to close the case to criminal prosecution, Smith felt it necessary to mention that marijuana had been detected in Taylor's blood, raising that irrelevant canard in a typical tip of the journalo-hat to the wine industry.

And on it goes. An unending but across-the-board evasion of responsibility for the preventable death of a memorable young man.

Friday in Santa Rosa the Atkins will listen to lawyers argue the semantics of their son's death as a multi-millionaire tries to persuade a judge to call Cal-OSHA's violation "General" rather than "Serious." John Dyson is afraid if "Serious" means serious, he killed Taylor Atkins.

Mr. Dyson's lawyer will say that the winery had done everything it could have done to prevent Taylor from dying in its bottling tank. The winery had trained Taylor and warned Taylor and scared Taylor away from the tank that killed him, but for some reason the boy climbed on into the nitrogen anyway. "And, much as I hate to say it, your honor, because we know how sad it is for the family," the LA lawyer will say because Mr. Dyson has paid him a lot of money to libel the dead and drive however much pain into his parents so long as his boss escapes responsibility, "there was marijuana in the young man's blood."

A judge nobody knows or is likely to see again will nod solemnly and announce that he's "taking the matter under advisement," although there isn't a judge between Paso Robles and Portland who would dare take on the wine business, and in a few weeks Charles and Cristine Atkins will receive a letter from the judge saying that "based on the facts as presented" he has determined that "Serious" means "General" and that their son died because he made a mistake.

By the time all the lies and the evasions and the insults are over, if they ever are over, the Atkins might owe John Dyson money.

What Charles & Cristine Atkins Want

Safety regulations need to be the same for all wineries, regardless of size and number of employees. All wineries comply. Safety training regarding all equipment used in the wine industry including proper instruction on confined space regardless of an entry/no entry policy be documented in written form by employer and employee. Signed by both, dated, and the time. Safety and danger signage on all inside and outside tanks warning of danger of gasses that can cause harm or death to employees. Old tanks must be brought up to code or become obsolete. All wineries should be required to use safety reading devices to let employees know if it is safe to be near or enter tanks, lock out, tag out lights, buzzers, safety harnesses and respirators mandatory. Mandatory buddy system for cleaning around and in tanks. Built in signage for all new tanks being produced by the manufacturer that requires confined space training. It should be a non-option policy. Regular but unannounced OSHA inspections before another injury or death occurs.

NEW QUINNIPIAC NATIONAL POLL on 2020 general election shows every prospective Democratic nominee beating Trump:

Biden 51%, Trump 42%

Sanders 51%, Trump 43%

Warren 50%, Trump 43%

Bloomberg 48%, Trump 42%

Buttigieg 48%, Trump 43%

Klobuchar 47%, Trump 43%

So, naturally, the Democratic elite are panicking that someone other than a candidate indebted to them and their centrist policies might prevail and are doing everything they can to sabotage their chances.

More evidence from the new Quinnipiac poll that the future looks very Left-leaning. Democratic primary voters under 35 years old : (Sanders + Warren + Yang + Gabbard = 78%)

Sanders 52%

Warren 17%

Biden 11%

Yang 7%

Gabbard 3%

Buttigieg 2%

Bloomberg 2%

Everyone else 1% or less

(Jeffrey St. Clair)

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG IS EVEN WORSE THAN HE SEEMS

(Liza Featherstone)

There are three things Pete Buttigieg wants you to know: He’s smarter than you. He’s allergic to any hint of a progressive agenda. And he’s smarter than you.

https://jacobinmag.com/2019/12/mayor-pete-buttigieg-mckinsey-democrats-rich-people-2020

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL FANS gather to listen to the USC/Notre Dame game, November 16, 1929.

The match was played at Chicago's Soldier Field to a record crowd of over 112,000. The Irish won 13-12, and would win their final two games to cap off a 9-0 National Championship season. (Photo by Dick Whittington.)

GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM REJECTS PG&E BANKRUPTCY PLAN, DEMANDS ‘RADICALLY RESTRUCTURED’ CALIFORNIA UTILITY

“The resolution of this bankruptcy must yield a radically restructured and transformed utility that is responsible and accountable,” he wrote. Among other things, he demanded an entirely new slate of directors who are subject to state approval, and a structure that would allow PG&E’s operating license to be transferred “to the state or a third-party when circumstances warrant.” He also took issue with its financing plan, saying it relied too heavily on borrowed money and would hinder its ability “to make billions of dollars in safety investments.”

https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/fires/article238350708.html

ON LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY

The mental disorders sweeping the US polity apparently know no borders, one of these derangements being the utter refusal to acknowledge a simple election victory as we’ve seen this past three years in the US.

And so we see this also in the UK after BoJo’s win, Leftist demonstrators proclaiming that Boris isn’t their prime minister. Sorry but living with election results you don’t like is one of those things that grownups do because after all there will be another election in due course.

Not abiding by the results of the Brexit referendum is another prime example, with a Remainer prime minister doing the Brexit negotiations with the EU delivering up Brexit without exit. Yes, yes, I heard the reasons, the Russians bought and paid for the result, yes, I know, I’ve heard it, Brexit voters were lied to, and yes, I know, they’re idiots anyway, and racists and Islamophobes and uneducated and older and fearful and just not with this wonderful new modern world of precarious minimum wage, multiple job employment, massively expensive housing, and just not jiggy with multitudes of desperate newcomers coming across the borders and, to get to the point, unfit and fascist and generally disreputable and shouldn’t be allowed the vote.

But note how similar these rationalizations are to those given in the US for not recognizing the validity of the November 2016 election.

Here’s a suggestion, if – cough – “progressives” want to win an election stop fucking insulting people, stop fucking lying, try offering up worthy candidates, try instituting financial and economic and trade policies that don’t screw whole swathes of the populace.

EDWARD SNOWDEN'S PERMANENT RECORD

by Fred Gardner

When Edward Snowden was a tyke in North Carolina, his father, an engineer in the Coast Guard, got a Commodore 64. One night little Ed saw him playing a rudimentary game in the den and he was instantly enthralled by computers. After the family moved to the Beltway, his father got a Compaq Presario 425. "From the moment it appeared, the computer and I were inseparable. If previously I'd been loath to go outside and kick around a ball, now the very idea seemed ludicrous."

In his early teens he started playing MMORPGs (massive multiplayer online role-playing games). He got into hacking. He acquired an education by pursuing subjects that interested him on the internet instead of going to high school —a risky strategy that works out well for some. Ed Snowden certainly learned Civics —and how to write.

Permanent Record is unputdownable. I had no idea until page 198 that he has epilepsy. He was 28 when he began experiencing brief space-outs that he didn't recognize as petit mal seizures; then he had a grand-mal collapse. It was 2011 and he had just comprehended the extent of the US government's mass surveillance program.

"I consulted with as many epilepsy specialists as I could find —the best part of working for Dell was the insurance: I had CT scans, MRIs, the works." Snowden's friend Lindsay Mills (“my stalwart angel”) drove him to appointments and did research online. "She Googled both allopathic and homeopathic treatments so intensely that basically all her Gmail ads were for epilepsy pharmaceuticals… The latter half of 2011 passed in a succession of seizures, and in countless doctors' offices and hospitals. I was imaged, tested, and prescribed medications that stabilized my body but clouded my mind, turning me depressed, lethargic, and unable to focus."

Snowden is fortunate in that he senses an aura when a seizure is coming on and can protect himself somewhat. One in four epilepsy patients have no such forewarnings.

As the top technologist for Dell's CIA account, Snowden could work from home; but he couldn't drive to meetings, so he took a disability leave. Homebound and watching TV, he followed news of the Arab Spring and calculated what the US had wrought since September 2001 (which had motivated him to work for the National SecurityAgency). "The previous 10 years had been a cavalcade of American-made tragedy: the forever war in Afghanistan, catastrophic regime change in Iraq, indefinite detentions at Guantanamo Bay, extraordinary renditions, torture, targeted killings of civilians —even of American civilians via drone strikes. Domestically there was the Homeland Securitization of everything… and from the Patriot Act on, the steady erosion of civil liberties, the very liberties we were allegedly fighting to protect." He was still not thinking about blowing the whistle.

Advised by doctors that "the climate and more relaxed lifestyle in Hawaii might be beneficial for my epilepsy," he took a step down on the career ladder in 2012 to work for the NSA in Oahu on a Dell Contract as "the sole employee of the aptly named Office of Information Sharing." It was not till that summer, on his 29th birthday, that he knew he was going to act —but not how, exactly. His first step was to track down and read the documents showing exactly how the US was conducting mass surveillance on its citizens. "I had to understand exactly how the system worked before I could decide what, if anything, to do about it." What he decided was to copy the relevant documents for sharing with journalists who would share them with the American people.

Permanent Record is the autobiography of a rational thinker. Each decision Snowden makes is informed by a thought process that he explains to his readers. He doesn't trust the New York Times to publicize his findings because of the paper's "earlier conduct involving an important article on the government's warrantless wiretapping program by Eric Lichtblau and James Risen." The article had already been fact-checked and edited when executive editor Bill Keller showed it to the government. Snowden writes, "The Administration told Keller and the paper's publisher, Arthur Sulzberger, without providing any evidence, that the Times would be emboldening America's enemies and enabling terror if it went public with the information that the government was wiretapping American citizens without a warrant." And so the piece was spiked.

Snowden reasoned, "If the Times… took my revelations, reported on them, submitted the reporting for review, and then suppressed its publication, I'd be sunk. Given the likelihood of my identification as the source, it would be tantamount to turning me in before any revelations were brought to the public."

He contacted documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras and journalist Glenn Greenwald, enclosing a few items to establish the credibility of his claims. He chose Hong Kong as the place for their meeting after a process of elimination. "In geopolitical terms, it was the closest I could get to no-man's-land, but with a vibrant media and protest culture, not to mention largely unfiltered internet."

Snowden looks like who he is — clear-eyed, totally straight, a man who never used illicit drugs, who tells the truth without deviation. Back when Stephen Colbert was funny he said, as the screen showed a close-up of Snowden, "The face of eeevilll!"

The next-to-last chapter of Permanent Record is "From the Diary of Lindsay Mills," recounting what happened from her POV when Snowden left Hawaii in late May 2013. He had not told her that he was not coming back. He had not told her that he had discovered and could prove that the US government records and saves its own citizens' every action and thought via their phones and computers. He had not told her that he was about to blow the whistle. Ed Snowden is so straight that he had never shared with the woman he loved any aspect of his intelligence work that he had been instructed to keep secret. She knew that he had been under serious stress for the past year —it showed—but she didn't know the cause. She loved him.

He loved her. He knew exactly what he would be putting her through by fulfilling his responsibilities as a citizen: "the FBI interrogations, the surveillance, the press attention, the online harassment, the confusion and pain, the anger and sadness." He urged his mother to take time off from her government job near DC and come for a visit to Oahu. He flew off to Hong Kong before she arrived (taking a brief medical leave from The Office). He figured Lindsay and his mother would support one another as it became evident, with each passing day, that he was not on an ordinary, work-related trip.

"Stopped in at K-Mart to get a lei," Lindsay Mills writes in her diary. "Trying to welcome Wendy [Ed's mom] with proper aloha spirit, but I'm pissed. Ed's been planning his mother's visit for weeks. He's the one who invited her. I was hoping he'd be there when I woke up this morning…"

Two days later Mills writes : "She's worried that he had another seizure, and then she started crying, and then I started crying. I just realized that I'm worried too. But instead of epilepsy, I'm thinking, What if he's off having an affair? Who is she? Just try and get through this visit…"

At this point Snowden had just checked into the Mira Hotel in Hong Kong and notified Poitras and Greenwald that he'd made it. Poitras was keen to meet right away, but: "She was busy trying to get Glenn Greenwald to commit, trying to get him to buy a new laptop that he wouldn't put online. Trying to get him to install encryption programs so we could better communicate. And there I was, in Hong Kong, watching the clock tick away the hours, watching the calendar tick off the days, beseeching, begging: please come before the NSA realizes I've been gone from work too long."

It would be 10 days before they arrived. Ewan MacAskill of the Guardian joined them the next day, and from June 3-9 Snowden guided them through the digital archives exposing the NSA's mass surveillance program.

Lindsay Mills found out on June 9 when a friend called to ask if she was okay. A video of Ed being interviewed by Glenn Greenwald, shot in the hotel room by Laura Poitras, was ricocheting around the internet. Lindsay went online: "I calmly waited for the 12-minute YouTube video to load. And then there he was. Real. Alive. I was shocked. He looked thin, but he sounded like his old self. The old Ed, confident and strong. Like how he was before this last tough year. This was the man I loved."

On June 13 Edward Snowden was charged with violating the Espionage Act by the US government. The State Department pulled his passport leaving him stranded in Russia, which he thought would be a stopover after leaving Hong Kong. Lindsay joined him there in 2016 and they were married in 2017. They live in Moscow. Their residency permit will have to be renewed in 2020.

Permanent Record must be a little confusing to Democrats preoccupied with impeaching Donald Trump. They have lionized the Intelligence Community and its honchos such as James Clapper, whose lying to Congress in early 2013 describes matter-of-factly.

"James Clapper, then the Director of National Intelligence, testified under oath to the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that the NSA did not engage in bulk collection of the communications of American citizens. To the question, 'Does the NSA collect any type of data at all on millions or hundreds of millions of Americans?' Klopper replied, 'No sir,' and then added, 'There are cases where they could inadvertently perhaps collect, but not wittingly.' That was a witting, bald-faced lie, of course, not just to Congress but to the American people."

It would soon be exposed by the greatest hack of all time.

I HAD A STRONG IDENTIFICATION WITH BUKOWSKI from the first time I read his stuff as a young man. The perrenial outsider. The product of a terrible home-life. Hit with the worst case of acne as a young man that permanently scarred and disfigured him. Seething with rage. And yet this weird soulfulness. And this inexplicable gift of artistic self-expression. Bukowski.

And he liked cats, too.

Ace Backwords

GIUSEPE TOMASI DI LAMPEDUSA: THE GOLD OF MEMORY

by Manuel Vicent

Translated by Louis S. Bedrock

In Palermo, entire neighborhoods still exist which retain intact the damage from the bombings of World War II. With the passage of time, that destruction, augmented by administrative negligence, has created, in part, the aesthetic of the city. A gentleman in a Borsalino hat, and a dark coat buttoned up to the neck, used to walk along the sidewalk among these moderns ruins assisted by a knotted walking stick with a handle of silver, from his broken down house on the Via Butera to the Pasticceria Massimo on Via Rugero Settimo, where he breakfasted with "café manchado" and read the newspaper every morning.

The waiters knew that this sallow, corpulent gentleman, who was somewhat awkward and unsociable, was a prince. His name was Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa. On his way through the center of Palermo, he used to pass by the old palace of his family, which was destroyed by a bomb in 1943 during the landing of North American troops in Sicily. Since then, it had remained uninhabited. In the summer, swallows flew in and out of the house through the broken windows and during the winter, hibernating bats hung in clusters from broken ceilings with frescos filled with gods and goddesses. In that palace, in the middle of the nineteenth century, had lived his great grandfather, Giulio IV di Lampedusa, an aristocratic astronomer, and in its halls there had been great balls and soirées. One day in 1954, the golden dust of memory, seized control of this 60 year old broken down vagabond and in the Café Mazzara, before the arrival of friends with whom he participated in a tertulia at teatime, he ordered a negroni with green olives, opened a notebook, and began to write a story which began with these words: Nunc et in hora mortis nostrae… Amén. (Now and at the hour of our death…) He had finished the Prayer of the Holy Rosary. The character who had been remembering the glorious and distressing mysteries was the Prince of Salina, an avatar of the figure of his great grandfather. In the Café Mazzura, this furtive writer, who had written nothing with the exception of some short stories and a study of Stenhal, put a title on the cover of the notebook: Il Gattopardo (The Leopard), and he put it away in the pocket of his overcoat when he saw his cousin enter the establishment–the poet Lucio Piccolode Capo d'Orlando, one of his fellow members of the tertulia.

It was the beginning of a story that this Sicilian aristocrat would be writing secretly during two years, in subsequent bars and hotels, in the Catfish Café, on the terrace of the Villa Igiea, in the marble tart of the Ristorante Charleston, in the Pasticceria de Massimo—writing in his spare time, like a caterpillar which is spinning a golden cocoon. Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa was born in Palermo on December 23, 1896, the only child of Prince Giulio Maria Fabrizio and Beatrice Mastrogiovani Tasca Filangieri. Up to this moment, this gentleman had not done anything more than read behind a curtain in the enormous family library beneath the dust hovering in the air which was illuminated by the light of the stained glass windows, and beneath the perfume exhaled by the antique furniture. Even though he was inducted during the Great War of 1914 and he ran away from the front across all of Italy until he got home, his only real achievement since he was a child was the solitude dedicated to reading all the English, French, and Russian novels of the nineteenth century. During one of his trips to London, he met the woman whom he would marry in 1932, Alexandra Wolf-Stomersee, a Latvian aristocrat and a psychoanalyst. During the rise of fascism in Italy, he was tempted by its aesthetics merely by the aspect of this movement that challenged the bourgeoisie, the class that had ruined the dreams of the aristocracy in past times. At a time when Italian literature was captured by Neorealism, this Sicilian gentleman was writing merely to placate the ghosts in his own memory concerning a vanishing world that didn't interest anyone else; thus, his notebook was overflowing with palaces, gardens, loves, adulteries, bayonets, discharges of royal rifles, all described with ostentatious adjectives, overflowing with southern carnality, and adhering to feelings as wet lichens adhered to the marble statues that adorned the stairways of his palace: a literature carved out by Stendhal.

It was the story of the unification of Italy, the landing of Garibaldi in Sicily, the passion of his cousin Tancredi for Angélica; the decadence of the aristocracy; Prince Fabrizio di Salina, the aged exponent of that rustic knighthood; the ascension of the bourgeois in the figure of Don Calógero; the ecclesiastical visage of Father Pirrone, vacillating between the two groups; a world that would rot like the cadaver of the soldier from the Fifth Battalion of "Hunters" under the lemon tree, amidst the perfume of roses, covered with ants. The story of Il Gatopardo has entered the popular imagination through the movie of Visconti, a decadent confection which no longer withstands the test of time; however, the true hero of this story is Lampedusa himself, who with one book has passed into posterity without having managed to share in the book's success: a literary and personal adventure that is not without its own poignant beauty. The manuscript of Il Gatopardo was treated contemptuously by the editors at the Mondadori and Visconti publishing houses—a shame which the people who rejected the book would never live down. While the heads of these publishing houses refused to publish the book, Lampedusa would die of lung cancer in Rome on July 23, 1957. Neither the writer Vitorini, who was born in Syracuse, nor Leonardo Sciascia, also from Sicily, both Marxist educated, both considered gatekeepers for the dominant culture of the time in Italy, understood where Lampedusa's story was going. They thought they saw an exaggerated parody of the aristocratic past of the author when in reality, it was the profound story of the passage of time, which adheres to the human soul through impenetrable veils and continuously rots it and renews it; but the human soul always remains the same.

Giorgio Bassani, the author of Il giardino dei Finzi-Contini, understood this and had Lampedusa's book published at his expense by the Feltrinelli publishing house in 1958. From that moment on, Il gatopardo, that rampaging feline which adorned the shield, the seal, and the crockery of Prince Salina, pounced into the shop windows of all the book stores. To write but one novel, to move on to the other world without having it published, to avoid the worry about book sales, and to have your soul and your book together be passed on to posterity —this is true glory without impure additives. During a visit to Palermo, I tried to follow the tracks of Lampedusa. Villa Salina was a ruin full of weeds behind an ochre colored wall in Mondello. The palace, the cafés where he used to write, the places he visited have disappeared. From this too has Lampedusa been spared. En Palermo, his memory alone is gold.

FOR CRAIG STEHR

ANOTHER HOMELESS MAN FOUND DEAD

Editor,

Goddamn it. This is the Christmas season. And yet…

Another homeless man was found dead in Ukiah, this time on Friday afternoon in the creek bed behind the parking lot near Big Lots on South Orchard Avenue.

Charles Hensley was found at Home Depot on North Orchard Avenue. He died of exposure on Thanksgiving night.

WHAT I AM DEMANDING

During public comment for non-agendized items at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, December 16, I will be demanding that the Board of Supervisors order an audit of Mendocino County's contracted mental health provider, Redwood Quality Management Company (RQMC).

Where does the $30 million that RQMC gets from us go?

Where, exactly?

Where, if not to help the homeless, the chronically mentally ill, and those dually diagnosed with drug and alcohol addictions?

Where, goddamnit?

Specifically, RQMC needs to have the following audited: RQMC's Unexpended Flexible Spending Account (FSA) funds and Health Savings Account (HSA) funds -- together known as "flex funds" -- that sweep into RQMC's Unexpended IBC account, that finally sweep into RQMC's Retirement Accounts and Bonus Pool.

RQMC executives are not getting rich on their generous salaries, per se, but on their more-than-generously-funded retirement accounts and bonus pools.

To do an audit, you have to ask the right questions.

PLEASE JOIN ME

Please join me at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, December 16, in demanding a true audit of RQMC and in commemorating December 21, as National Homeless Persons Memorial Day.

See: https://www.census.gov/newsroom/stories/2018/homeless.html

Let's meet at 9 am, at Board Chambers, Room 1070, County Administration Center.

I don't know about you, but I'm madder than hell. What are we getting for the $30 million that the County just hands over to RQMC?

Privatizing county mental health was a union-busting move. Plain and simple. Fewer county jobs. Less oversight.

The $30 million gift was political favoritism. Pure and simple.

John Sakowicz, Candidate, Mendocino County 1st District Supervisor

Ukiah

HENSLEY ALWAYS TURNED DOWN HELP

J. Holden of Ukiah Writes (on the Coast Listserve where Sakowicz also posted his original complaint):

Oh Mr. Sakowicz,

Yet another of your amazingly misguided self-aggrandizings and blame-castings.

Did you ever actually meet the homeless man Charlie Hensley whose sad death you use to advance your political candidacy? Well, I did. Do you have any idea of the abundant array of help he’s been offered over the years by the very human service agencies that you condemn in your self-righteous anger? Well, I do.

From personal knowledge I can assure you that severely alcoholic Charlie was offered a lifetime of free support services by our local social service agencies — including free income, housing, employment, transportation, drug and alcohol rehab, and physical and mental health care. But except for his many involuntary trips to jail, all of these offers of help have been Charlie's choice to use or not. Get it straight Mr. Sakowicz: Charlie chose not to accept them.

Yet somehow you manage to blame his death on the very agencies who offered these services to him. And you want to be our County Supervisor? No, thank you.

If you actually care enough to get a more accurate picture of Charlie, I suggest that you review the 4/11/18 Anderson Valley Advertiser feature article on him, which includes these quotes:

"Aside from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and his third wife Sadie, he blamed no one for his misfortunes”.

"When I asked how many times he’s been in jail he looked away into the distance for a long time before replying “about twelve,” a number others I spoke with called (way) low."

"Charlie’s surrogate mother Melinda told me Charlie has only one daughter who lives near her in Clearlake. “She knows that Charlie is her father but don’t want nothing to do with him,” she said. ‘He couldn’t stay away from it,’ she said, meaning whiskey. ‘He’d urinate on my couch in his sleep when he was staying here. I’d help him a lot more if he’d quit drinking.’ She added that Charlie gets into fights when he’s loaded with Jack, and is a mean and combative drunk."

"Charlie’s chances of healing all the damage he’s done to himself are statistically slim. Though he says he’s not afraid to die, Melinda says she worries a lot about that. ‘He gets in lots of fights when he drinks,’ she said. ‘He’s got a few friends who come by to tell me he’s OK, because I’m always afraid that he will be dead.”

And now as you point out, Charlie is dead, voluntarily homeless, in the middle of a cold night, dead drunk in a creek bed. A shame, yes. But not as shameful as your attempt to blame our dedicated mental health providers for his death and baselessly accuse them of fraud and corruption. Now you “DEMAND” an already existing audit, having no idea that they already submit monthly financial, quality assurance, and compliance documents in addition to four full audits a year on the services provided. I suggest that you review those audits before further advocating to waste our taxpayer money on your quixotic reinvention of the wheel.

As I’ve asked you before, Mr. Sakowicz, please get your facts straight before you make more of your wild and slanderous accusations. “Goddamn it” (to use your words) I hope you don’t get elected Supervisor.

J. Holden, PhD

Ukiah

PS. If you care to discuss this further, let’s move it out of the “Announce” listserve and over to the “Discussion” listserve, where it belongs.