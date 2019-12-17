BREAKING: Another Structure Fire in Boonville

A structure fire broke out around 10am Tuesday morning in downtown Boonville in an area behind Lauren’s Restaurant and the Live Oak building. First responders quickly hooked up fire hoses to the hydrants at the Fairgrounds across the street as smoke billowed up behind the two prominent retail establishments. It is believed the fire started in a small home in an area a couple hundred yards off the street. More info as it becomes available.

* * *

UPDATE: The Tuesday morning structure fire in Boonville behind Lauren’s Restaurant was out by 1pm, having effectively destroyed a small house with small (and permited, legal) daycare operation in the back. No one was hurt.

AV Fire Chief Andres Avila said Tuesday’s fire was the sixth in a bad string of structure fire in Anderson Valley since Thanksgiving, three of them in downtown Boonville. “This is not an arson,” several people insisted. Apparently, neighbors of the Tuesday fire heard some kind of explosion and when the looked in that direction, a fire was breaking out in the small house-structure and they immediately called it in.

The small house was nestled in a grove of trees which did NOT catch fire, mainly because of the quick response of local firefighters, most of them volunteers. The front part of the house is still intact on the outside, but the interior suffered so much water and fire damage that it seems doubtful that it could be economically repaired. Several firefighters said that the fire was hard to attack because there appeared to be three or four old layers of roof on fire, making it difficult to apply water.