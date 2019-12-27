BREAKING: Another House Fire in Anderson Valley

FROM THE AV FIRE DEPARTMENT: At 6:05 this morning AVFD was dispatched to an "unknown type fire" outside of Boonville. As engines were responding, we got the information from ECC that it was reported to be a residence, fully involved. The first-in engine confirmed, and incoming units were assigned to protect nearby structures and cool propane tanks. The cause of the fire is unknown. About an hour and a half into the incident, several AVFD resources were reassigned to a medical aid in Boonville. Our condolences to the family that lost their home today, and to all the families who have been displaced over the last several weeks.

THE HOME was occupied by Stephanie Barton and Steve Markham, who were not at home. Stephanie is the friendly clerk at Anderson Valley Market. Steve is a heavy equipment operator associated with David Wallace, on whose property south of Boonville near the CalFire station Stephanie and Steve's home was located. This was the 7th house fire in the Anderson Valley since Thanksgiving.