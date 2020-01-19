BREAKING: Missing Girl Marie Blake Found

Mother Kimberly Schaal posted Sunday morning: “Marie has been LOCATED! Someone alerted me to an address where they believed she was a little before 10pm. I drove by the house and could see that there were teenagers there. I then contacted the MCSO and deputies arrived very quickly to find Marie. I was able to pick her up and we are now home. Thank you to everyone for helping me locate my daughter. We have a long road of healing ahead of us, but tonight I will rest much easier knowing that my child is safe.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

