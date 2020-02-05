First District Supervisor Candidate Jon Kennedy replies to the AVA questionaire...

Why, specifically, are you running for Supervisor?

I’m running because I’ve done the job previously, and it was the most challenging job I’ve ever done. It’s the most challenging because good and poor decisions affect so many people, you have to do your best to get it right. After spending the last 2 years working with Fire Survivors, having to navigate through federal, state and local government (mostly local) I felt a strong desire to become more involved which will result in having a positive effect on even more lives. I have many time sensitive commitments to families waiting to get back in their homes, so I’m not able to reach out to as many people as I’d like, to have those one-on-one conversations. If elected, my number one commitment will be the citizens of the entire county.

Which countywide problems do you see as primary?

Although the Potter Valley project is more a District 1 issue, it also affects the entire county, additionally neighboring counties. The fact that PG&E isn’t relicensing the project, it’s a problem. I have confidence that the hard work of others and future collaboration will result in a positive outcome for all stakeholders.

The county has a housing issue and in my opinion is experiencing a homelessness crisis. Whether I get elected or not, I will continue having a role in chipping away at the housing issue. I can explain in detail at another time. Another problem is the demand put on Fire Districts and EMS providers. I will advocate strongly to begin bringing the local fire districts, although separate governmental agencies (in most cases) into the annual budgeting process in a more robust and meaningful way.

What specific improvements do you want to make?

All local government agencies could use improvement, everywhere. My general improvements I’d like to make is to improve the lives of the residents of Mendocino County. Whether it’s individuals who need mental or physical health services, helping with criminal recidivism reduction, builders, owner builders, developers who want to improve and increase our housing stock, or just someone who needs a little personal or business advice on matters unrelated to local government, I’m a proven resource to do just that.

And, if elected, how will the public be able to measure your success?

I promise to inspire more involvement from the public, by way of doing what I promise, and admitting when I’ve failed for not being able to accomplish certain goals. I’ve spent the last 8 years working on different iterations of civic engagement tools. I’ve always maintained an open and robust social media presence, and my cell phone is open to anyone who wants it — and I answer my phone and return calls. If elected, and the public pays close attention, my performance will be obvious.

How do you view the functioning of the present board?

I think there’s a good mix of different perspectives that results in more questions being asked and answered.

Do you think tourism promotion is among the best uses of bed tax revenue? (Roughly $5.5 million a year)

Not in the least. I feel the original purpose for levying a TOT is to help offset costs for the influx of visitors. The TOT collected in the county is roughly about half from parts of the coast and the other half is spread throughout the rest of the County. Local Fire and EMS, in addition to law enforcement are naturally asked to respond more when the population increases. I feel the TOT would be better spent on funding Fire / EMS. I always have.

Your ideas on how to create an effective cannabis program.

Those in the cannabis industry can create their own effective program, it’s not the job of the county to do this. However, most likely the intent of this question is more in line with how does the county improve the process for the cannabis industry to do be effective? There are many businesses I’ve owned, managed, consulted with and have subject matter expertise, however, the cannabis industry isn’t one of them. If I get elected, I’ll end up being a subject matter expert, but until then, here’s what I think. The State already imposes its minimum regulations, fees and rules, I think it’s possibly a mistake for local jurisdictions to double down on those rules, regulations and fees. Local government should never see a private sector opportunity as an opportunity to expand its coffers beyond basic costs to regulate the process. Local government shouldn’t create its own industry on the back of another. Also, the cannabis industry shouldn’t expect local government to carve a path for its success; it doesn’t do it for any other industry. Our job is to protect the community, the people and the environment. Let’s not dream of ways to expand our role above and beyond.

Your views on regular (monthly) departmental reporting.

I’m not privy to how each department head reports their progress, but periodic reporting and updating is typically always an effective way to remain on track. Aside from regular reporting, good Supervisors can do their own work, not in a micro-manage sort of way, but rather as a partner in achieving the same goals.

Do you think the County’s Mobile Outreach program is working as funded?

If we’re referring to MOPS, I couldn’t tell you if the program is achieving its goals in respect to the deliverables tied to funding. But if we’re referring to the mobile outreach units (vans) that are apparently funded but not set up, then no. We may be missing an opportunity for some much-needed outreach in this regard.

Are the walking wounded getting attention in proportion to the money spent on them?

Most likely, not.

Why are the County’s social services programs understaffed?

I have not analyzed allocated positions and the variance between filled and unfilled. If I get elected, that’s one of the first drills I will do. It’s part of understanding the entire budget. At this time, I can not opine on the staffing levels of Social Services.

Do you think the County is doing enough to source contracts with local businesses?

Another topic I’m not sure of. If not, what would you do to improve it? It depends on the services or goods needed to be contracted. The number one priority when contracting out for services, is not where we get the services, it’s who will provide the best services that will meet the needs of the citizens. I will always advocate for shopping local, but not if it compromises the quality of services. I do believe the county offers a local pricing incentive for equipment and goods when it relates to procurement of goods that require a bidding process. I support this, of course.

What is your opinion of effectiveness of the $20 million the County spends with the privatized Redwood Quality Management Company for mental health services?

Too complicated a topic and anyone who hasn’t been a County Supervisor and hasn’t worked directly with Mental Health departments and provides an opinion to this, is simply doing his or her best guesswork. One of my passions as a previous County Supervisor, was to better understand the funding and services expected to be delivered by Behavioral Health. If elected, identifying better ways to address mental illness, and assisting in a robust outreach program utilizing MHSA funds will be a top priority.

Do you think the County is doing enough to promote creative solutions to homelessness, i.e., trailer parks, tiny houses, FEMA trailers etc.?

No. There probably isn’t a County in the State that’s doing enough. FEMA trailers are typically used in the event of a federally declared disaster. Some Native American communities have been provided FEMA trailers using NAHASDA funding, but we don’t typically tap into that possible resource. I believe Mobile/Manufactured home parks provide an excellent opportunity for families to live in clean and safe communities while not breaking the bank.

