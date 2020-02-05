First District Supervisor Candidate Glenn McGourty replies to the AVA questionaire...

Why, specifically, are you running for Supervisor?

With its distinct communities and stunning environment, the 1st District is an incredible place to call home. As Supervisor, I will preserve our natural environment, and work to improve our communities with enhanced essential services services like thorough disaster preparedness and emergency response, reliable electrical and communications access, and well-maintained roads and infrastructure. To support these critical needs, we must grow our economy. By re-establishing an ‘investment mentality’, County government can create economic resilience in our communities while spurring business activity, growing the tax base, and creating economic opportunity for working people.

I don’t take entering the race for 1st District Supervisor lightly. With no incorporated areas, the 1st District County Supervisor is the only county-level elected representative of the roughly 18,000 residents of the East hills, Redwood Valley, Talmage, and Potter Valley. The people of the 1st District deserve truly local representation that has the knowledge and experience to make government work for them. As Supervisor, I plan to ensure that County government meets the needs of the 1st District and beyond in a manner that is transparent, accessible, accountable, and fair.

Which county wide problems do you see as primary?

Economic opportunity, living wages, and housing

Homelessness

Natural resources management and conservation

Roads and Infrastructure

What specific improvements do you want to make?

Economic opportunity, living wages, and housing: Economic development needs to be restored as a priority for Mendocino County government. As Supervisor, I will lead the charge to appoint a new Economic Development Officer and update the Overall Economic Development Plan. A Board of Supervisor that makes smart infrastructural investments and policy decisions can help grow Mendocino County small businesses, create living wage jobs, and attract new businesses to our community. Tourism, cannabis, and wine are all vital parts of our economy. As Supervisor I will continue develop policies that support the unique businesses, products, and services of Mendocino County. Finally, solving the housing crisis will provide economic opportunity in home ownership, reasonable rents, and well-paying construction jobs. I support the concept of “Smart Growth” that focuses on infilling of areas where housing densities are higher and infrastructure is available.

Homelessness:

First and foremost, no one should die due to lack of shelter. I will work with my collegues to ensure access to emergency shelter during all periods of life-threatening weather. Many communities are beginning to take a case management approach to homelessness, interviewing people in resource centers and doing street-level outreach to determine and address individual needs Once an individual’s needs determined, then we can provide useful assistance, involving family and friends whenever legal and possible. Ultimately, the goal of our homelessness programs should not only be to help people become housed, but to help them become well.

Natural resources management and conservation:

The waters, soils, forests, and landscapes of Mendocino County are part of what make our home special. I’ve spent my career working to make Mendocino agriculture more sustainable and prosperous. My experience as a researcher, educator, and farmer also give me unique insights for the overdue task of revisiting water policies in light of the Potter Valley Project relicensing effort. It is my aim to do this in a way that provides adequate water for agricultural and residential use, while protecting fisheries, wildlife, and the Russian River itself.

Roads and Infrastructure:

Mendocino County roads need a tremendous amount of improvement, and the 1st District needs an effective advocate to ensure that our roads and infrastructure are well-maintained. County staff should be supported in developing effective and creative solutions that reduce deferred maintenance and provide emergency access. Ensuring rural access to broadband, cellular, and landline services are essential to comfort and safety. These systems need better backup power and redundancy to provide communications in emergencies.

And, if elected, how will the public be able to measure your success?

When you ask a researcher and scientist how something should be measured, expect a long answer! The voters should assess me on the following criteria: Work performance: Am I actively participating in all of the duties of a Supervisor?

Do I pay attention to advisory boards, committees, consultant reports and staff?

Do I bring valuable expertise on specific issues?

Do I come to meetings prepared?

Am I engaged in the issues presented to the board?

Do I collaborate well and am I respectful to the other supervisors and staff?

Do I lead on issues and am I decisive when difficult issues are presented?

Am I accessible, listening to people respectfully in my district and elsewhere?

In the community:

Are 1st District residents receiving the services they need to be safe and prosperous?

Are public safety services being maintained and improved?

Are homeless people being helped? Are there fewer people living on the streets?

Have we accomplished the goals of Measure B? Are people with mental health issues being treated and getting better? Are their families being helped?

Is our economy improving? Are more people earning living wages?

Are county tax revenues going up?

Are we protecting our environment and public trust resources?

How do you view the functioning of the present board?

Our county faces a number of difficult problems, and we need board members with the knowledge and experience to be up to the task. With the structure of a County CEO, and very little direct communication between the Board and individual departments, individual members often get filtered and incomplete information, leading to inefficient meeting and mediocre results. The board has a very difficult job to do, but that is precisely what we sign up for.

Do you think promotion is among the best uses of bed tax revenue?

Legislation creating TOT was implemented in the 1970’s for the purpose of generating revenue from and promoting tourism, an essential part of our economy. While the majority of TOT funds still become part of the county’s general fund, spending some TOT funds on promoting tourism brings valuable economic activity to our community. In the 90s, I was involved with passing Measure G to create, funding for the Mendocino County Promotional Alliance (now Visit Mendocino). Since then, Visit Mendocino has been essential in promoting Mendocino County, bringing visitors, businesses, and new members to our community. Promotion, at our current level, is a sound investment.

Your ideas on how to make an effective cannabis program.

Cannabis production is an important part of Mendocino County’s agricultural tradition and economy. We need a cannabis program with a simple and straightforward application process, clear agricultural zoning to minimize neighborhood conflicts, and reasonable fees to facilitate more cultivators joining the regulated marketplace. As Supervisor I will advocate for changes to State policy to ease the challenges faced by small producers in Mendocino County including support for direct sales by small farmers and allowance of agricultural cooperatives and conjunctive branding.

Your views on regular (monthly) departmental reporting

The current ‘indirect’ reporting model serves as an effective firewall between County Supervisors and many of the departments that carry out the policies set by the Board. Having monthly, written executive summaries and occasional direct in-person reports from each of the 24 departments would make the BOS substantially more knowledgeable about County operations and more vastly more able to make good policy decisions.

Do you think the County’s Mobile Outreach program is working as funded?

Mobile Outreach is a very good solution to the challenge of delivering quality mental healthcare in outlying areas of our large county. The law enforcement and mental health clinicians assigned to Mobile Outreach need specialized training to better serve clients and in case crisis intervention is needed. The current program is grant funded and needs additional staffing and equipment to adequately cover the needs of our communities, but making Mobile Outreach work for our community should be a high priority for the BOS.

Are the walking wounded getting attention in proportion to the money spent on them?

(I called the editor for clarification of their use of “walking wounded”. They intend it to mean homeless people in this context.)

We see too many people in need every day to believe that our community and county government are adequately addressing homelessness. While we are making strides in reducing services duplications through the Continuum of Care, there is still tremendous room make our homelessness services and partnerships better.

Homelessness is not a monolith—people are homeless for different reasons. These include financial insecurity and housing affordability, mental health issues, and substance abuse. Working with our non-profit partners, the County needs improved processes for assessing the unique needs of individual homeless people and connecting them with the resources they need. Financial insecurity may be solved with as simple an intervention as a small loan toward a security deposit; mental health and substance abuse conditions require efficient delivery of diagnosis, treatment, and follow up care.

Why are the County’s social services programs understaffed?

It is essential that basic County services have adequate staffing. Until recently, many county positions had salaries severely below those of our neighboring counties, making recruitment and retention of qualified staff difficult. The increases in pay negotiated between the county and SEIU 1021 tie county salaries to market rates and will assist in attracting talented applicants. Making county wages competitive is essential to providing quality services and supporting the working people who deliver them.

While wages are increasing, the County is attempting to lower overall cost by implementing a strict hiring freeze, and reducing county workforce by attrition. This approach will ultimately create the same under-staffing issues as low wages and will undermine the end goal of quality services for the people of our community.

Do you think the County is doing enough to source contracts with local businesses? If not, what would you do to improve it?

Mendocino County government should spend money locally whenever possible. Sourcing local contracts creates a ripple effect, with local businesses hiring local people, banking locally, paying local taxes, and supporting local charities, sports, arts, etc. When it makes sense, our contract assessment should place a monetary value on local spending, giving local businesses a leg up in contract bids..

What is your opinion of effectiveness of the $20 million the County spends with the privatized Redwood Quality Management Company for mental health services?

While adult mental health care has improved since RQMS assumed responsibility for services, there is still considerable room for improvement. When the Board of Supervisors was unhappy with Ortner Management Company (the first company hired to fulfill adult mental health services), they did not follow the recommendations of Lee Kemper (the consultant the BOS hired to assess the situation). After terminating the OMC contract, the County reassigned delivery of services to Redwood Community Services without a request for proposals, essentially creating a no bid contract. This contract, like any fair and transparent private partnership, should be put out to bid to ensure that we’re getting the best results possible for our spending.

Do you think the County is doing enough to promote creative solutions to homelessness, i.e., trailer parks, tiny houses, FEMA trailers etc.?

No. Solving the homelessness crisis in our community requires leaving no stone unturned and creative and cost-effective solutions to providing adequate shelter and housing are certainly an area worth our investigation. Tiny houses, trailers, and other alternative structures must provide quality living conditions and be carefully designed and placed to be compatible with surrounding neighborhoods.