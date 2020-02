[Mar 14]

Sponsored by: Blessed Sacrament Church and Greenwood Community Church

Saturday, March 14, 4pm-8pm, Greenwood Community Center

Entertainment: Matthew Tyson and the Wild Elk band

Corned Beef and traditional rum cakes provided by the churches. Bring a dish of your choice and BYOB.

Silent Auction and 50-50 raffle

No charge but bring one of your favorite dishes. This is a fun event.

Lots of good food and great company.

