Daniel Defoe on the Plague

On battling sinister pestilence in 17th Century London.
https://www.laphamsquarterly.org/medicine/public-health
On battling sinister pestilence in 17th Century London.
On battling sinister pestilence in 17th Century London.
https://www.laphamsquarterly.org/medicine/public-health
They did back then in 17th century what we’re trying to do now in 2020. Very little has changed when you compare London with US big cities. Did you see that Asian cities like Singapore and Hong Kong jumped on the corona thing and saved lives and made it possible for lives to go on. US and Europe are not advanced nations when it comes to health care. Too bad,
South Korea, too, acted quickly and competently:
“… There are 43 drive-through testing stations nationwide, a concept now copied in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In the first week of March, the Ministry of the Interior also rolled out a smartphone app that can track the quarantined and collect data on symptoms.”
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/03/coronavirus-cases-have-dropped-sharply-south-korea-whats-secret-its-success