Gatherings Prohibited

On 03-16-2020, the Health Officer of the County of Mendocino issued an order regarding public gatherings in response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Health Officer has imposed a countywide prohibition for non-essential public or private gatherings of 50 people or more until 04-07-2020. The order also references gatherings between 10 to 50 people, which are also prohibited countywide unless the hosts or sponsors implement necessary COVID-19 risk mitigation measures.

The Health Officer's order also strongly urges hosts and sponsors of gatherings in Mendocino County to cancel planned events during this time frame. Additional recommendations from the Health Officer were that all individuals living in Mendocino County should shelter at their place of residence and limit non-essential travel.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, chiefs of police, and law enforcement agency heads have been in discussion regarding the Health Officer's order. As is mentioned above, the current order is only a ban on large gatherings of 50 or more people until 04-07-2020.

The purpose of this email is to distribute information to the general public about how this order will be enforced and the efforts to educate the public on the Health Officer's order.

One of the most important aspects of law enforcement is education. Mendocino County has historically utilized the assistance of our communities to assist the families, neighbors, and residents of our county. Sheriff Matthew Kendall is again asking the residents of this county to assist the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement chiefs, and emergency medical services with supporting our Health Officer and the community.

If called to a large gathering during this period, Sheriff Kendall is instructing all Sheriff's Office personnel to educate the attendees and organizers while appropriately enforcing the Health Officer's order. Holding gatherings of 50 or more people can subject deputies, peace officers, emergency medical providers, and members of the public to unnecessary risks of exposure to COVID-19.

Sheriff Kendall is asking for the continuing assistance from the community to adhere to the orders issued by the Health Officer to help protect our entire county.

Additional information regarding the Health Officer's order issued on 03-16-2020 can be found at the following website: mendocinocounty.org/home/showdocument?id=33062

For additional information regarding the COVID-19 virus, please contact the call center at 707-234-6052 or visit the following websites:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/

Mendocino County Department of Public Health: mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus