[Apr 9]

"Beauty in the Backyard," an online poetry course, will be offered by Roberta Werdinger, Ukiah's Poet Laureate, using the Zoom platform. The course begins Thursday, April 9, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., and will meet for five weeks through May 7. The course is free, with donations going to Writers Read, Ukiah's monthly reading series.

This course is open to anyone, experienced or beginner, who wants to experience poetry. We will engage in discussion, in-class writing exercises, and reading of short poems in each session. (Sharing your writing is always optional.) Topics will include subject matter and exercises related to getting us through these challenging times.

To register, email RWerdinger@pacific.net. You will be provided with a password and a link to the Zoom platform. Zoom is very easy to use and free for users invited to meetings.