BidenHaikus

Compiled from Twitter



Bernie was winning

And then Obama jumped in —

Sound of corruption



Racial jungle bad

But segregation is good

I have a black friend



It's a pandemic

But you should go cast your votes

So we can change them



"Berners, I hear you,

From now until November.

What's the next cue card?"



He's articulate

Bright, clean and nice looking

Not like other blacks



Silence, Progressives!

While my intern massages

My golden leg hairs



My memory's weak

But I'd still like to be your

Plagiarist-in-Chief



Barry knifed Bernie

So he could play cabin boy

On billionaire yachts



I saw a virus

The pain cannot be unseen

Its name was Cornpop



We came together

To kill your policy needs

You owe us your vote



The climate bomb ticks

Bernie caves to his good friend

Where did four years go?



The invisible hand

More blatant than usual

Bets on a dead horse



Russians can't get me

I can smell their hair from here

Wait, what...? where am I?

