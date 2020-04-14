BidenHaikus

Compiled from Twitter
Bernie was winning
And then Obama jumped in —
Sound of corruption
Racial jungle bad
But segregation is good
I have a black friend
It's a pandemic
But you should go cast your votes
So we can change them
"Berners, I hear you,
From now until November.
What's the next cue card?"
He's articulate
Bright, clean and nice looking
Not like other blacks
Silence, Progressives!
While my intern massages
My golden leg hairs
My memory's weak
But I'd still like to be your
Plagiarist-in-Chief
Barry knifed Bernie
So he could play cabin boy
On billionaire yachts
I saw a virus
The pain cannot be unseen
Its name was Cornpop
We came together
To kill your policy needs
You owe us your vote
The climate bomb ticks
Bernie caves to his good friend
Where did four years go?
The invisible hand
More blatant than usual
Bets on a dead horse
Russians can't get me
I can smell their hair from here
Wait, what...? where am I?
