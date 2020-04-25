Make That 6 New Cases

Today, April 24, 2020, three additional Round Valley residents tested positive for COVID-19 making six new cases in the last 24 hours. The testing was performed at Round Valley Indian Health Center and the health care workers used proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Following protocol the Round Valley Indian Health Center reported the three new positive cases to Mendocino County Public Health. Public Health has initiated a contact tracing investigation and is working with Round Valley Indian Health Center on additional testing of individuals potentially exposed to the individuals that have tested positive. The individuals are in stable condition, in isolation at home with active public health monitoring and did not require hospitalization. Asymptomatic close contacts of the cases are in quarantine.

This is a rapidly changing situation and Public Health will be releasing COVID-19 case numbers and information daily Monday – Friday on the Mendocino County Website and on Social Media.

If you are a resident of Round Valley and have concerns about exposure or have COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever or flu-like symptoms please contact the Round Valley Indian Health Center Triage Nurse at (707) 983-6181 ext. 142. Please call the clinic prior to arriving.

The Mendocino County Health Officer, Round Valley Indian Health Center and Round Valley Indian Tribal Council urge residents to follow the Health Officer’s Shelter-In-Place Order and stay home unless essential travel is required for groceries, medicine or other necessary items.

Every person has a role to play to lessen the spread of this virus and to help prevent exposure to others. You can protect yourself and your family by following these simple measures:

Washing hands with soap and water.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. If surfaces are dirty, clean them using detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your inner elbow.

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Do not go to work if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

Wear facial coverings when you leave your home.

Following guidance from public health officials.

The three new cases today brings the total number of positive cases in Mendocino County to eleven. Of the eleven cases, four have recovered, none have required hospitalization and there have been no deaths.

For more on COVID-19: www.mendocinocounty.org

Call Center: (707) 234-6052 or email callcenter@mendocinocounty.org

The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.