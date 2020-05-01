[Jun 12]

The Mendocino Coast Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2020, from noon to 4 PM in the Fort Bragg City Gymnasium, 213 E. Laurel Street, Fort Bragg. The drive is being coordinated by Vitalant (formerly Blood Centers of the Pacific) and sponsored by the City of Fort Bragg and the Mendocino Coast District Hospital/Adventist Health Mendocino Coast.

Giving blood is essential and you are allowed to leave your home to do so. Blood drives are not “gatherings” but essential healthcare activities. Dr. Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General, recently encouraged healthy Americans to go out and give blood.

To reduce the possible transmission of COVID-19, the following steps will be taken:

• Appointments are encouraged to reduce crowding.

• Appointments are limited to reduce waiting.

• Walk-ins will be accommodated only if space allows. Otherwise, the person’s contact information will be taken and they will be called when/if a space opens up.

• Social distancing requirements will be maintained.

• Vitalant staff will follow rigorous safety and disinfection protocols at blood drives and donation centers.

• Temperatures will be taken upon entry of the donation center/blood drive.

• Donors are asked to self-defer if they:

have been outside the 50 United States or traveled via a cruise ship;

have lived with or been in close contact with individuals diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 infection;

have been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 infection;

are a health care worker who has been caring for a patient diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 and have not consistently been able to use recommended personal protective equipment (face mask, gown and gloves).

• Donors are required to wear facial coverings to their donation appointment.

To learn more, visit https://www.vitalant.org/COVID-FAQs. To make an appointment, visit the Mendocino Coast Community Blood Drive Appointment page. All Donors should review Blood Donor Qualifications prior to making an appointment. Please Click Here for donor eligibility information. If you have eligibility questions, please call 1-800-289-4923 or email eligiable2donate@vitalant.org.