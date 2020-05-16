Hospital Hotline

Mendocino Coast District Hospital Update

In our continued efforts to keep you informed and address questions or concerns you may have about the positive case of one of our team members, we have set up a hotline.

Any patient or community member who may have been in our hospital between April 29-May 5 with questions or concerns may call 707-961-4718. Please leave the spelling of your last name, phone number and date of birth. Someone will call you back shortly thereafter.

Additionally, we have tested more than 104 staff in the past 24 hours. As results continue coming in, we have not had any additional positive cases.

This is a fluid situation and we will continue to keep you updated as we know more.