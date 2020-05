Announcement!

Anonymous, free testing of #COVID19 happening in Covelo on Monday, May 18th, 2020

Round Valley High School Parking Lot

3 PM - 7 PM

Monday, May 18th

No ID required, and free!

When you take a #COVID19 test, you are giving your community your best. How? Your test can give Public Health the very basic info we need in order to make well-informed, big decisions that impact our entire county.

Attention coast, and other inland communities - testing is coming to you soon. Stay tuned!