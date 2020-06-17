Gallery Books Reopens

Hello Friends of Gallery Bookshop (Mendocino),

Big news: we're (cautiously, carefully) welcoming readers back into the store, a few at a time. It's lovely to open the space back up to book lovers, and we'd like our newsletter subscribers to be among the first. We're taking reservations for 30-minute browsing sessions, and we'd love to see you! Reservations are available on the half-hour between 11:00 and 4:00 every day, with masks required. (We have some cute, comfortable ones for sale!) You can book an appointment for up to three people by calling us at 937-2665 or using our online appointment calendar. I hope to see you soon!

Christie & all the booksellers

PS. We'll continue to offer curbside pickup, home delivery, and mail order too.