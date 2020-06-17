Philo Drive-In

Some great films are showing this weekend (June 19-20) at the first Anderson Valley Grange Fundraiser DRIVE-IN Movie Theater! Park your classic car, Prius, or whatever ya’got down at the Grange this Friday and/or Saturday night for some socially distanced family fun! Lot opens at 8pm, show starts at 9pm. Friday night’s show “Young Frankenstein”, Saturday’s the family favorite “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids!” Suggested donation is $10 per person. Snacks may be available for purchase. Sound delivered via vehicle radio antenna!

