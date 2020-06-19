[Jun 19]

This Friday at the Boonville Farmers' Market we welcome back Cinnamon Bear Farm! Their lovely produce will be a great addition to our market. I will have lots of oyster mushrooms tomorrow as well as lion's mane grown by Natural Products of Boonville.Berries are still rockin'- find super sweet strawberries, blueberries and boysenberries. Also find organic meat and eggs, olive oil, and body care. And lastly but not leastly, Between Wind and Water will have cold brew, chai and the best cookies you've ever had - really, to take home (it's hard to eat a cookie with a mask on-please don't try while at market😋). And yes, masks and 6' distance required. Please respect the airspace of your farmer. Disco Ranch from 4-6, See you there!