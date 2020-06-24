MCT: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

- Slightly Cooler
- Boonville Protest
- Renaming FB
- Hokey Pokey
- 72 Cases
- Horse Team
- Ed Notes
- Watered Oxen
- Canned Wine
- Fox Kits
- 2020 Class
- Handley To-Go
- Police Reports
- Bath House
- Bostrom Solutions
- Yesterday's Catch
- Ox Team
- Junipero Serra
- Hot Springs
- Rouse Dislikes
- Horsepower
- Bolton Legacy
- Castro Street
- Failing Systems
- Starter Kit
- Political Dysfunctional
- Logs Out
- Horse Whipping
- Climbing Rose
- Gentrification Beautification
- Ran Out
- Black Victims
- Found Object
DESPITE SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPERATURES TODAY, an extended stretch of hot, dry, and sunny weather will continue across interior northwest California through the end of the week. Onshore breezes and marine layer clouds will keep most coastal areas seasonably cool. (NWS)
THE BOONVILLE BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST GROUP was back on task last Sunday, their fourth protest in four weeks.
QUITE AN EVENING IN LITTLE FORT BRAGG.
by Rex Gressett
As American cities burn and monuments to Jefferson, Washington and Roosevelt fall from their pedestals, as police are assassinated and books are burned by the raging mob, Mayor Will Lee, the hitherto colorless Mayor of Fort Bragg, California, took the occasion of the regular meeting of the City Council to welcome the woke revolution to the city of Fort Bragg — just in time for the election.
Our smiling, policy-devoid Mayor has discovered his purpose in governance. Monday night, Will Lee emerged from his customary muttering incoherence to demand that the city of Fort Bragg change its name.
Fort Bragg is named after a slaveholding rotten old Confederate. The Mayor has been told by hundreds of social justice advocates that it is high time that we got over it. In this moment of grave historical crisis, our little coastal city has discovered that Will Lee is not limited to being incompetent, vindictive and petty.
In a stunning overnight transformation, the least effective mayor in our history has become our ideological leader. I must say he took to the role. It was an unusually effective performance.
Will Lee rolled the city council up and dropped them like bowling pins. By the end of the meeting, every member of the City Council took a stand for the eradication of local historical memory. Not one councilor was willing to stand against the name change. Every councilperson bought into the Mayor's call for general self-abasement and voluntary self re-education.
Councilor Jessica Morsell-Haye was avidly enthusiastic about the initiation of a protracted heart-searching community conversation.
But the whole council was into it — the profound soul-destroying racism that eats at the core of every (white) citizen of Fort Bragg. It must be wrestled into the light and exposed by the self-appointed purity police.
The mayor made it clear that if you are white, it is your solemn duty to confess your racism — even if you ignorantly thought you did not have any.
And of course, the city of Fort Bragg must be renamed. Otherwise, the long line of speakers gravely informed us, the KKK and white supremacy sympathizers will flock to the city and decent people and their tourist money will shun us for our inhumanity.
Before the evening's main event, Councilman Bernie Norvell and Police Chief John Naulty took center stage to announce that the Fort Bragg police will be conducting more thorough background checks of candidates for the Police Department.
It was a statement of leadership and apt to the moment. Naturally, in the wider discussion of race guilt and repentance, it did not get that much traction and Mayor Lee sat silent and glowering waiting for his moment.
Then Mayor Will Lee got down to the name-changing business and rallied what was an unassailable voting block of politically correct social justice advocates to strike at the evil heart of our community's heinous and deep-rooted racism.
The heavily masked and socially distanced council allowed nine citizens (at a time) inside the building and reserved four seats for the press — NBC, the Associated Press, KQED and the Press Democrat were supposed to be there but were no-shows. I got one of their seats. Mistake. The action was outside Town Hall where the meeting inside was blasted from speakers and Scott Menzies rallied a giddy crowd of millennial social warriors banging their tom-toms and cheering.
Mayor Lee allowed two minutes for every speaker.
But first, by his mayoral authority, brought to the head of the line were two representatives of the local Pomo Indians to speak as long as they wanted.
Somewhat awkwardly, the tribal spokesperson OPPOSED changing the name of the city. Appeasing white guilt was not on his agenda — but the mayor listened with rapt attention and duly bowed and complimented and promised the guy a seat at the table as a spokesman for Indian sensibilities.
The guy seemed disgusted. I would have been.
A long line of politically correct, race-baiting social reformers (with their deep self-awareness) filed one-by-one up to the microphone and hammered on the importance of changing the city's name.
A few citizens opposed it. They spoke with dignity and a strangely muted passion like quiet voices of reason in the midst of a storm — while outside the mostly millennial crowd and their elderly boosters followed every word of the guilt peddlers and clapped and shouted mostly at the right times.
By the end of the meeting, the social justice reformers had outnumbered and out-guilted everybody. By the end of the evening, the Fort Bragg City Council was totally cowed and compliant.
Even Vice Mayor Bernie Norvell cut bait and signed on to the social justice political movement with a creative and cowardly suggestion that we keep the name, but pretend that we are now referencing a more palatable Mr. Bragg. Bernie reminded us that there are other, better, Braggs than the one we got stuck with, and we should all just jilt the rascal and move on with a nicer Bragg if we can find one.
With the possible exception of Bernie, both sides knew there was a lot at stake. The nation might not be watching now, but if little Fort Bragg changes its name it would be the perfect complement to the more violent destruction of public monuments burning buildings and random beatings.
Locally, it will no doubt teach the independent-minded Fort Bragg a little much-needed obedience. Will Lee is putting the historically independent, politically engaged city back in the box of political correctness.
And Monday night the crowd of self-hating white kids was big enough to make it look like victory.
I guess it was.
COVID CASES ON THE RISE.
Miller Report for the Week of June 22, 2020
By William Miller, MD – Chief of Staff at MCDH
As of this writing on Tuesday evening, June 23rd, today ten additional new cases of COVID were identified in our county bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 72, with one patient currently hospitalized elsewhere. Of these 72, the Ft. Bragg area only represents one case. Probably, most of this increase is due to expanded testing in Ukiah. According to the county health department, we have tested just over 9,400 persons here in the county. Compared with other parts of the US and California, this is only a modest rise. The exponential increases seen in the Los Angeles area, as well as parts of the US, cannot be attributed to just an increase in testing. This is because, in those areas, the number of hospital and ICU admissions along with COVID related deaths is also increasing exponentially. Thus, the disease is increasing, not just the number of positive tests results.
As shelter-in-place requirements continue to be rolled back, we will see an increasing number of cases here in Mendocino County. Eventually, we will see more cases here on the Coast. We should not be alarmed by this. It is what we know must eventually happen as we move to restart our economy, so much of which is based on people traveling in and out of our communities.
As long as we continue to be mindful, wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and social distance, then the increase in cases should remain gradual and it will be a situation that we can cope with. Unfortunately, there is no way around the reality that there will be people who get infected by this virus and that some of those people will not survive the infection. What we have hopefully achieved by the measures of shelter-in-place is not only a flattening of the curve, but also creating a situation where we will be better able to take care of the people who do become sick.
Consistent surveillance testing of our community is of increasing importance and remains frustratingly difficult to establish. The problem is largely the continued lack of availability of the supplies to perform the test. Our County Supervisors, Ted Williams and Dan Gjerde, along with Dr. Naomi Doohan of the Health Department have been working with Adventist Health – Mendocino Coast (formerly Mendocino Coast District Hospital), Mendocino Coast Clinic and the City of Ft. Bragg, to find a way to bring large scale surveillance testing here to the Coast and do so soon. It is our goal to be able to perform 200-300 tests per week on a consistent basis. Currently, it has been in sporadic batches of 100. So, for the moment, consistent, large scale surveillance testing is coming, but not quite here yet.
Fortunately, we have been more successful in setting up medical testing here on the Coast. Currently, we can test anyone who is symptomatic upon the order of their primary care provider. We currently are testing all admissions to the hospital who have symptoms and in the next few days will expand that to all patients admitted to our hospital regardless of symptoms. We are also currently testing all surgery patients. At this time, we are not offering antibody testing, because none of the tests available are reliable enough to distinguish between prior COVID infection from certain other coronavirus infections that cause the common cold. Additionally, it is unclear if having antibodies to COVID grants any type of reliable or long term immunity. However, there are several promising antibody tests being developed that may help better answer some of those questions and when they become available, then we intend to offer them.
While testing is very important and helps reduce spread through contact tracing when a person who is infected is identified, it cannot replace the value of those three simple things: face coverings, hand washing and social distancing. It may seem to some that such simple steps cannot be that important, but they are. Others may reject such recommendations because they intrude on our personal liberties. I am sure that most of us, my self included, are tired of hearing about them. However, they are, in fact, the most important thing we can do right now to protect ourselves and our community from this virus. So, thank you for listening once again to that message and for taking those simple steps to protect yourself and others.
HORSE TEAM, NOYO
ED NOTES
FORT BRAGG'S leadership has deftly sidetracked the name change controversy by shuffling it off to a possible citizen committee where it would die a slow death by talking, just as deftly the city council left the issue to the voters so long as some portion thereof gathered the signatures to get it on the ballot. Put to a vote, a name change would be double-done to not happening.
ALL this statue-trashing and name-changing is a tribute to our schools. Millions of people are suddenly aware that American history is not the fairy tale they were led to believe. Black people, of course, have known all along, hence recent events. What's that Jim Harrison said about history? The sound is iron on bone, the smell is blood. Something true like that.
WHITE MAN SQUARE-OFF. Who's whiter, more privileged? University of Chicago economist Harald Uhlig lost his contract with the Chicago Federal Reserve when he tweeted that the Black Lives Matter movement “just torpedoed itself, with its full-fledged support of #defundthepolice.” Uhlig said he was more inclined to Biden-ism, more moderate reform. Colleagues of Uhlig's demanded his head. They said they want him out as editor of their unreadable publication, the Journal of Political Economy. Paul Krugman of the NYT, arguably among the most privileged white men in the world, denounced Uhlig in a tweet as a “privileged white man” whose “objectivity” was so suspect he couldn't be trusted to edit the journal. (Economists are famous for their objectivity, as everyone knows.) Then an academic hack at the University of Michigan named Justin Wolfers piled on, claiming that Uhlig had criticized "left-wing violence." They're back! Madam Dafarge and Javert!
THE LAST statement from the purged economist may be the only valid charge against him. There is no left in the country. Hasn’t been one for years, and if there's ever an American left again, this is how it will happen: the abolition of college tenure. That happens, the barricades go up the next day.
NOW YER TALKING, DONNY. The dear leader said this morning that we'll all be getting a second stimulus check that will be “very generous.” House Democrats had passed a $3 trillion package back in May, modestly called the HEROES Act (after themselves) and then instinctively opposed by the equivalently heroic Republicans. Asked if he supported another round of financial aid, Trump said, "Yeah, we are. We are."
IT SEEMS from here that the oligarchy, aka the One Percent, better get a lot of money out there fast, before the mass desperation really takes hold, and before the neo-Jacobins come after them. The "uprisings" we've seen so far are just the warm-up act to come when unemployment insurance runs out and real hunger begins because people have no money. It also seems from here that the prevalent present delusion, that there's going to be a major bounce-back and life will resume as it was prior to the shutdown, truly is delusional. From here on is Tough City.
WATERED OXEN, POINT ARENA
BOONVILLE! ALWAYS ON THE CUTTING EDGE!
Mendocino County held the first International Canned Wine Competition at the Boonville Fairgrounds on Wednesday, where over 200 canned wines from around the world competed for Gold Medals and to be Best in Class.
ukiahdailyjournal.com/2019/07/25/boonville-hosts-first-international-canned-wine-competition/
THE CLASS OF 2020! AND 2026!
Editor,
Thank you for recognizing the Anderson Valley Elementary sixth-grade class of 2020 in the June 3, 2020 issue. With the cessation of on-campus learning, this year’s class was presented with numerous challenges, including the inability to gather for social interactions with their peers. Additionally, they were unable to be acknowledged as in the past for the time they spent at the school. While we were unable to give them a formal farewell this year, being able to see them “together” one more time was extremely gratifying and certainly appreciated. Thank you,
Sid Frazer
Principal, Anderson Valley Elementary
TO GO MENU AT HANDLEY CELLARS, PHILO
This week’s winemaker to-go menu from Handley Cellars and Chef Marie features…
Salade of local Heirloom tomatoes (from Blue Meadow Farm) with French vinaigrette and shaved parmesan Bread and butter
Roast filet mignon on the rare side ala bordelaise sauce, au gratin potatoes and asparagus
A sweet treat
Paired with Handley 2016 Kazmet Syrah
The price for this package is $82 (dinner for two)
It is available for pick up Thursday June 25th between 4pm and 5:30pm. Please order by end of day Monday June 22nd by emailing mary@handleycellars.com or phoning 707-895-3876.
Bon Appetit!
20% off wine portion for locals and club members
5% of wine sales in June donated to @antipoliceterrorproject and @peoplesbreakfastoakland in support of #blacklivesmatter
LuLu McClellan
REDWOOD VALLEY CHOMO
On Monday, June 8, 2020 at about 11:00 AM, Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to meet with a juvenile female and her parents regarding a child abuse situation.
The reported incident occurred during a family event on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the 10000 block of East Road in Redwood Valley.
Following an interview, the investigation was referred to Sheriff's Office Detectives who identified Juan Diego Vazquez-Cendejas, 22, of Willits as having allegedly committed the abuse.
On Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at about 5:00 PM in response to this investigation, Sheriff's Detectives and Patrol Deputies, served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Locust Street in Willits.
During the course of the search warrant, Vazquez-Cendejas was contacted and interviewed.
At the conclusion of the search warrant it was determined there was sufficient probable cause to arrest Vazquez-Cendejas for Sexual Abuse of a Minor stemming from the initial reported incident.
Further investigation revealed Vazquez-Cendejas was also suspected of multiple acts of sexual abuse with the same juvenile in 2019 resulting in a charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age.
Vazquez-Cendejas was arrested for the listed charges and booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
This remains an active investigation and anyone with information related to this investigation or Juan Diego Vazquez-Cendejas is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Tip-Line at 707-234-2100 or through the We-Tip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline at 800-782-7463.
SHAYLYNN, NO!
On Monday, June 15, 2020 Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to a report of an adult female with a knife chasing an adult male in the 11600 block of Pine Avenue in Potter Valley.
Upon their arrival, Deputies learned Shaylynn Lockhart, 26, of Potter Valley had been upset and acting erratically throughout the day. Lockhart's erratic behavior lead to her ex-boyfriend, an adult male, locking her out of his residence.
Lockhart broke out a window of the residence and gained entry into the living room where she punched and scratched the adult male causing an injury.
The adult male fled the residence and ran onto the roadway of Pine Avenue. Lockhart chased after the adult male picking up a kitchen knife with a six-inch blade.
The adult male, concerned for his safety, grabbed a stool and used it to fend off Lockhart who began slashing at him with the knife.
The adult male struck Lockhart with the stool in self defense and knocked the knife out of her hand.
Lockhart walked back towards the adult male's residence while removing all of her clothing. Lockhart then entered into the residence where she began destroying property.
A motorist who had been driving on Pine Avenue witnessed the events and provided the adult male with a ride to safety.
Lockhart was discovered asleep inside the adult male's residence and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence battery, and violation of probation.
Lockhart was booked into the Mendocino County Jail where she was to be held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
THE 2AM CLUB
On Sunday, June 21, 2020 at approximately 2:05 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received numerous 911 calls regarding gun shots heard in the area of 175 Laws Avenue in Ukiah.
Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area and spoke with witnesses, who reported hearing at least five gun shots, followed by subjects fleeing the area on foot.
While checking the area, Deputies observed two male adults walking northbound in the 1300 block of South Dora Avenue. This location is approximately half a mile from the area of the original call for service.
Deputies recognized the subjects as Phillip Lopez, 30, of Ukiah, and Julian Armas, 24, of Ukiah. Lopez was known to be on active Parole through the State of California, and Armas was known to be on active Formal Probation out of Mendocino County.
Deputies contacted and detained both subjects per their Parole and Probation terms. Deputies checked the area where both subjects were first observed, and located a 9mm handgun in plain view in a flower bed along the sidewalk.
A Mendocino County Sheriff's Office K9, certified in the detection of smokeless powder (commonly used in ammunition), was summoned to the original location on Laws Avenue.
After a search of the area, the K9 alerted to the presence of smokeless powder. The K9 handler then located five spent 9mm bullet casings along the roadway.
Lopez was ultimately placed under arrest for Violation of Parole. Armas was ultimately placed under arrest for Violation of Probation and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Lopez was booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Armas was booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
CHECK THE GUY IN THE KITCHEN. COULD BE INVOLVED.
On Sunday, June 21, 2020 at approximately 7:43 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to an in-progress residential burglary in the 700 block of Vichy Hills Drive in Ukiah.
A neighbor reported seeing an unfamiliar vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence. The neighbor walked up the driveway to investigate and could hear someone inside of the residence. The neighbor called the homeowner, who stated no one should be inside of their residence and requested the neighbor call law enforcement.
Deputies arrived at the residence and began checking the property for any subjects. Through a window, Deputies observed a male subject, later identified as Kevin Dahlund, 51, of Ukiah standing in the kitchen. Dahlund was verbally ordered out of the residence and detained.
The 65-year old female homeowner was contacted, who stated they did not know Dahlund, and he did not have permission to be inside the residence or on the property.
Inside of Dahlund's vehicle, which was parked in the driveway, Deputies observed numerous items which were determined to have been stolen from inside the residence and the detached garage.
Dahlund was arrested for Burglary and booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
DUDE! AFTER YOU BURGLARIZE A PLACE YOU'RE SUPPOSED TO LEAVE
On Sunday, June 21, 2020 a Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Deputy patrolling the Laytonville area was contacted about an alarm activation at the Laytonville High School.
The Deputy went with the reporting party to the Laytonville High School where they found someone had broken the glass on the door of the Special Education room.
Upon further examination it appeared a subject had entered the classroom through the broken door and possibly stolen computer equipment.
A High School representative and the Deputy then went and viewed campus surveillance video and noticed an adult male on the school grounds at the time of the alarm activation. Deputies immediately began searching the area for this adult male.
The adult male was located near the Laytonville Elementary School and was identified as being Rick Matthew Oxford, 46, of Central Point, Oregon.
Oxford consented to a search of his backpack and Deputies located numerous items which were taken from the Laytonville High School classroom. All the stolen property was recovered and returned to the school.
Oxford was arrested for possession of stolen property and burglary and was booked into the Mendocino County Jail.
In accordance with the COVID-19 emergency order issued by the State of California Judicial Council, bail was set at zero dollars and Oxford was released after the jail booking process.
Please visit the following link to hear Sheriff Matthew C. Kendall provide a Public Safety Message on the current COVID-19 emergency order related to zero bail: facebook.com/MendocinoSheriff/videos/2568683186688486/
GARCIA HOT SPRINGS BATH HOUSE
SOLUTIONS
Editor,
You may not know it but I have been giving you the answers to problems, none of which were adopted. For example, all of the winning initiatives must be okayed by the state legislature and signed by the governor:
Voluntary 25¢ tollbooths directed in both directions of Sherwood Road could pay for a second access road.
Election Day will be a holiday and just as having a license plate on your car is mandatory, showing up to either vote or not vote will be mandatory. Then no need for his census — it will be taken care of on election Day. (Won’t Republicans hate this one?)
All schools will be required to receive the broadcast of local and national-world news each school day at 1 PM. This will be collected from the Press Democrat and relayed by the County office of education. The Press Democrat will compensated for this service.
Subscribing to the Press Democrat in Willits costs me $60 a month. All print newspapers in the county will be subsidized by 50%, split between the reader and the publisher just as public transportation is subsidized by local government. All weekly newspapers will receive legal ad payments for printing a summary of State news each week. This will be paid for by the state treasurer.
All auto insurance rates, if raised, must notify the reason for the increase to the insured and must be okayed by the state in Insurance Department. This is not being done now. Consumers are being ripped off.
Public schools will be responsible for counting school-age children for the census and hospitals and midwives responsible for infants and children less than school age. The money saved by the census will be allocated to homeless services.
After each general election all registered voters will be given a packet to be sent to the winning congressional candidate in the 435 congressional districts. There will be plenty of space for the voters to express their views to their congressperson.
Also there will be a number of questions that can be answered yes or no:
Do you favor switching to a parliamentary system of government?
Do you favor eliminating the electoral College?
Do you favor reducing military spending 5% each year with the savings earmarked for low cost affordable housing?
Do you favor a 1% increase in the federal gasoline tax each year with the proceeds going to building brothels in each state where prostitution has been legalized?
Do you favor limiting the hours a firearm can be used to two hours a day, 6 AM to 8 AM?
Do you support requiring all girls between the ages of 15 and 25 to wear ribbons in their hair: blue for virgins and red for "other"?
Do you support a sign to be posted at the entrance to all men's rooms: "No matter how long you shake it, you're never going to catch that last drop"?
All high school seniors will be required to read "A People's History of the United States" by Howard Zinn before graduating.
All returned packets will have a Washington DC address but they are intercepted and tabulated for public release before they are sent to the congressmen. Some do not want their constituents to see them.
Ralph Bostrom
Willits
CATCH OF THE DAY, June 23, 2020
DANIEL BATTEN, Covelo. Disorderly conduct-loitering on private property, controlled substance, concealed dirk-dagger, probation revocation.
BRIAN HURTADO, Willits. Controlled substance, parole violation.
ASHLEY LENHART, Redwood Valley. Controlled substance, suspended license (for DUI), failure to appear, probation revocation.
IGAL PALMA, Concord/Ukiah. Saps and similar weapons.
LUIS SANCHEZ-TORNES, Ukiah. Domestic abuse, controlled substance, failure to appear.
KRISTOPHER SPARKMAN, Boonville. Failure to appear.
AUBREY THOMAS, Ukiah. Domestic battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, probation revocation.
OXEN TEAM
FAIR FLAY FOR JUNIPERO SERRA
Protesters Topple Statues Of St. Serra
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on protesters who destroyed statues of Saint Junipero Serra:
Smashing statues of American icons is all the rage among urban barbarians. Ignorant of history, they are destroying statues of those who were among the most enlightened persons of their time. This includes Father Junipero Serra. The 18th century missionary fought hard for the rights of Indians, and was rightfully canonized by Pope Francis in 2015.
A statue of Saint Serra was toppled in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on June 19, and the next day another statue of the legendary priest was torn down at Placita Olvera in Los Angeles. Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, who is also president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, singled out Saint Serra for his compassion and his effort to establish rights for Indians and women.
In 2015, I published a booklet, "The Noble Legacy of Father Serra," that detailed his many accomplishments. In light of the attacks on him, it is worth recalling some of his heroics.
Serra got along well with the Indians. His goal, and that of the Franciscan missionaries whom he led, was not to conquer the Indians—it was to make them good Christians. The missionaries granted the Indians rights and respected their human dignity, quite unlike the condition of black slaves. The Indians appreciated their efforts, drawing a distinction between the missionaries and the Spanish crown: the former treated the natives with justice; the latter did not. The civil authorities were the problem, not the priests.
Contrary to the conventional wisdom, the missionaries did not eradicate Indian culture. Indeed, they learned the native language of the Indians and employed Indians as teachers. Some cultural modification was inevitable, given that the missionaries taught the Indians how to be masons, carpenters, blacksmiths, and painters. The Indians were also taught how to sell and buy animals, and were allowed to keep their bounty. Women were taught spinning, knitting, and sewing.
Archbishop Gomez is right to point out that Serra fought for the rights of women, as well. It was the missionaries who sought to protect Indian women from the Spanish colonizers. The Friars segregated the population on the basis of sex and age, hoping to safeguard the young girls and women from being sexually exploited. When such offenses occurred, Serra and his fellow priests quickly condemned them.
A total of 21 missions were established by the Franciscans, nine of them under the tenure of Serra; he personally founded six missions. He baptized more than 6,000 Indians, and confirmed over 5,000; some 100,000 were baptized overall during the mission period.
If the truth were told about Saint Serra, he would be heralded as a friend of the Indians, not as their enemy. But truth matters little to those whose hearts are full of hatred and whose minds are closed to reality.
The Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights
450 Seventh Avenue
New York, NY 10123
Phone: 212-371-3191
POINT ARENA HOT SPRINGS, POSTCARD
DENIS ROUSE WRITES:
(1) I hate extremism. The extreme left (Anti-Fa) and the extreme right (whatever the hell they're called), make me want to puke.
(2) I reject labels, especially those of the two major political parties, because I prefer independent open-minded thinking.
(3) I reject lock-step ignorant thinking like e,g, criticism of Trump's negation of the "Iran deal" by critics who, often admittedly, know nothing about the "Iran deal".
(4) I'm definitely not a Trump MAGA guy but I recognize him as an uber capitalist, and capitalism, with all its faults that need government rein-in, is the only system that replicates nature, including human nature connected to things like competition and survival of the fittest and the most willing to work hard. Being lucky doesn't hurt either. My father used to say the harder he worked, the luckier he got.
(5) I was taken aback by a comment I heard from one of the TV "journalists" that the country has never been as polarized as it is now. The bare facts of the Civil War years, and the VietNam War years a century later, underline the ignorance of that statement. I was a journalism major, that's why I write "journalism", the principles I was taught no longer exist.
(6) Maybe I read too much but when it comes to the quest for a society based upon justice, equality and freedom, I love Steinbeck's "In Dubious Battle" and Edmund Wilson's "To The Finland Station" that traces that history from The French Revolution to The Russian Civil War and Revolution, the latter convulsive bloodbaths that give in my mind strong reply, to free-chicken-in-every-pot idealistic dreamers like Bernie Sanders.
(7) The virus has thrown a big wrench into the works. I thought Trump, the businessman/politician was making progress with domestic and foreign policy inequities before the pandemic arose, which might be nature's response to global hyper-population growth, the awful effects we've all seen in this little life.
(8) What's going on here in Seattle is what I fear most, anarchy. And all the connected crap like "de-funding the cops", and tearing down all inconvenient history and education, and of course violent demonstrations and looting? What's next? Burning books? Yep, the extremists are on the execrable Bolton's book as we speak, and I add quickly war-monger Bolton makes me want to vomit on my boat shoes too. On this subject give Trump credit, at least he voices he's anti-perpetual war.
HORSEPOWER
BOLTON. Long before the publication of Bolton’s book (“The Room Where It Happened”), we knew that Trump was “erratic” and “stunningly uninformed.” Nevertheless, the media extolled his book before they actually had a copy because it would confirm Trump’s linkage between military aid to Ukraine and investigations into his political foe Joe Biden. The Washington Post even referred to Bolton as a “man of principle” and a fearless infighter for the “sovereignty of the United States.” Post oped writer Kathleen Parker noted that Bolton wasn’t interested in the money he will earn from the book, but that he was only interested in “saving his legacy.” And what a legacy! Less than a month into the job of National Security Adviser, Bolton dissolved the Global Health Security Team, which the Obama administration had created to prepare and respond to pandemics and other biological threats. Bolton took this action as an Ebola outbreak was underway in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Two months later, Bolton requested the Pentagon to provide the White House with options for military strikes against Iran, a policy option that he had advocated since his days as an official in the Bush administration. Between his tours of duty with Bush and Trump, Bolton had written opeds that called for use of force and regime change in Iran and North Korea. Bolton was so opposed to Trump’s historic meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in the demilitarized zone in June 2019 that he flew to Mongolia for no obvious reason.
— Melvin Goodman
CASTRO STREET, SF
ON LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY (#1)
Let me clear this up for those who have never grown anything in their lives…
1. Cannabis is an annual crop, as opposed to a perennial crop.
2. It’s almost July which means it’s too late to cultivate this crop for the year effectively. Farmers pay the same cultivation tax for the entire year regardless of what time of year they plant and if it’s the County’s fault it has taken years to get a permit.
3. We are in the middle of a pandemic and economic collapse - “what does that mean??” It means people are REALLY struggling, just like they were in the Great Depression - ever hear of the Great Depression? Before Prop 64 and the abatement program backyard gardeners were not struggling because they had 20 plants and food in their backyards to sustain themselves with (yes along with their “real jobs” your teachers your firefighters, your babysitters, etc. many of whom have no “real jobs” to go to right now). No stimulus or unemployment was needed once upon a time, just humbly growing ones own organic food and medicine and living simply.
Relying on these failing systems is a death sentence, and many of us rural folks know better. Why is this confusing?
ON LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY #2
I am not an American. But I have worked with Americans for decades. I like them. They really have a lot of that “can-do” spirit.
So it’s a mystery why their political system is so dysfunctional. Last time around, it was Hillary-Trump. And this time it is Biden-Trump! How can a country with so many capable people end up with having to choose between them?
I am not an American and yet I have a dog in that fight. American socio-politics is now driving the debates in all western countries. Academia and the media everywhere take their marching orders from american campuses and accordingly our media is all BLM and slavery, all the time (shocker: everyone is against slavery and racism!)
Trump really is an incoherent clown, an egomaniac, unfit for the presidency. And yet Biden is a senile doddering fool, and the Democrats are riding a dangerous Cultural Revolution mob. There is no good choice, but Democrats truly scare me. I’ll root for Trump to win, for lack of a better option, but where are all the grown ups? How come there are no sane candidates?
PULLING LOGS OUT
HORSE WHIPS
Editor:
The California Horse Racing Board has approved new rules regarding the use of whips on horses — no more than six times during a race; only in an underhanded position (whatever that means); no more than two strikes in succession; no whips during morning training and after the end of races.
This is all well and good, but it gives me cause to wonder, why do horses have to be whipped at all? It can’t be to spur them to run faster, because all the horses are whipped, so whipping one horse gives no advantage. Does it make the jockey feel better? Has anyone ever asked the horses? Or trainers Frank Stronach and Bob Baffert?
Attorney Shane Gusman, representing the Jockey’s Guild, took the issue all the way down to, “You’re going to end racing in California. It’s just going to happen if you go down this road ...”
Just like Southeast Asia; watch those dominoes fall. But they didn’t. In fact, now we’re friends with the people of Vietnam, who not that long ago we were trying to kill.
Take away the whips. Jockeys will become “horse whisperers.” There’s precedent for that. The horses will love it.
Ed Shoop
Sonoma
START OF SUMMER, the Mendocino Village shows the effects of gentrification, the influence of money, the switch from mostly pot to mostly tourism and a couple of decades of beautification—undergrounding electric lines, intense gardening & landscaping, fresh paint on everything—it's a far cry from the back-to-the-land, Age-of-Aquarius, hippie days, and I miss 'em, but, damn it looks nice!
— Mitch Clogg
A READER WRITES:
You might want to vet some of the online comments BEFORE you print them.
From the Washington Post site about police killings (https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/national/police-shootings-2019/) which was cited by commentor, there were actually 14 unarmed Black victims of police shootings, not the 9 claimed. Of 55 total unarmed shot, an equal amount were white vs Black/Brown victims, 25 each, in spite of the larger percentage of whites in the US. Let us leave aside the victims that were 'armed' with tire irons, as they changed flats, cell phones as they filmed abuse, lawful gun owners like Philandro Castille, imaginary weapons never found, stuffed giraffes and coffee cups - (thanks to Key & Peele for those last two).
FOUND OBJECT
The miserable sad woman with the painful-looking black eye– I hope she’s getting some kind of help besides just being arrested and put in jail and, you know, tried in court and punished for having a mental breakdown (in a series of them; what was she on probation for?). I feel so sorry for her. I wish I could help but I don’t know how.
If it was drugs that caused it that makes it doubly sad.
I repeat about how these aren’t ordinary mugshots lately. Whoever’s been taking these pictures for the past few months is an artist with some empathy. Maybe someone who knows can report on that.
On line comment #2 asks, “but where are all the grown ups?” The grown ups are not in Washington, and never have been. The grown ups need to be in places like Minneapolis, where the local vote counts the most. And when those voters fail to take responsibility, we see what we see. Having grown ups in Washington doesn’t, and can’t ever fix Minneapolis’ problem.
“all politics is local”
-The former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Tip O’Neill
Thank the stars he’s gone.
What happened Rex? You soured on me! What a difference a few months make. Just because I won’t give you an interview? Sorry I have granted 12 interviews in last 10 days.
Should give you cake at every Fort Bragg City Council meeting or a Snickers bar to bring your blood sugar up a bit.
And up in Fort Bragg we are not burning books! And since you left the meeting right after your temper tantrum you missed the entire meeting and yet it appears that the only material you EVER write about are the Fort Bragg City Council meetings and its inept Mayors (at least the last 3 that I know of). I never once demanded the City change its name. Since you had a space in the media section, I hope you learn to report facts every now and then.
“The Mayor Will Lee Show
by Rex Gressett, August 21, 2019
It was the Academy Awards without movies, it was the Emmys without music, it was the most fabulous City Council meeting EVER — with a big fat cake and plenty of coffee.
Fort Bragg Mayor Will Lee was the “Grand Presenter,” preeminent community booster, and star of the evening.
It was the first time the city got a look at what Will Lee was really capable of. Up to now, our semi-new Mayor has made it a point to defer respectfully to the former Mayor Lindy Peters, taking instruction from the master of self-promotion with respectful deference. They agree on everything so that makes it easier.
Monday night, Will Lee stepped out of the shadow of his mentor and demonstrated his own innovative creativity and a special talent for leadership through showmanship.
Everybody loved it.
Town Hall was packed to overflowing — even onto the sidewalk. All previous City Council meetings looked pale and pointless by comparison. We used to be surprised to get coffee. The cake was for retirements and dismally minimal.
Monday night there was CAKE. Looking back on all that policy and regulation going boringly nowhere, and absolutely zero glamour, one could not help but be forcefully impressed that this was certainly a departure from routine City Council meetings.
Certainly, it was Will Lee’s finest moment so far.
Technically, it was the ONLY thing he has done in his tenure as mayor, but I ain’t quibbling. It was very much worth the wait. I had three pieces of cake. It was a big night for a really talented entertainer and a guy that clearly knows how to throw a shindig. Will Lee: Supermayor!
It was surprisingly easy. Will Lee simply gave awards and plaques to everybody, Literally everybody — and they lined up in droves.
He gave plaques to tattoo artists and flooring store owners, he gave one to the barn across the street from where he works, and an artist girl he knows from the Tip Top bar. He gave them to everyone he could think of. It filled Town Hall and was a giant success.
It is a measure of the stubbornly enduring prestige and importance of the City Council in Fort Bragg that virtually everyone who was awarded a plaque came to get one. People were getting calls out of the blue right up to the big night.
There was a little applause fatigue and more than a little wonder at the magnitude of the event. But there was also an actual line of satisfied people filing out of the building with their shiny new plaques. Plaques — not the bullshit little certificates of lesser administrations.
Will Lee was visibly pleased with himself as the meeting emptied out after the great awards extravaganza and the Council got down to business in a comfortingly empty hall.
They went through a light agenda like lightening. The blue ribbon ad hoc committee that Councilwoman Tess Albin Smith has been orchestrating made a polished evaluation of the CVRA (California Voting Rights Act) situation and promised three public input meetings on our uncertain political future.
I thought that the committee members did a good job running down the facts of the matter. They laid it out in remedial black and white as if they were explaining it all to an uninformed third-grader and elaborated briefly on the inherent irrationality of a reform intended to increase minority political participation that in empirical fact makes minority participation more UNlikely.
They told us how bad it can be when you lose the right to hold an open election and how it would look if you did. They called that distinction, pros and cons. They promised three meetings for public input. Which is a sure sign that they are assembling ammunition to cram it down your throat.
Stay tuned, the City Council as we know it is doomed under the CVRA. You heard it here first.
They gave the green light to the removal of a traffic circle (more on that later). They gave Gabriel Maroney back his $1,000 for stopping the catastrophic destruction of the GP dry sheds. They rubber-stamped the next step in bringing 5G connectivity into our intimate midst and lamented, briefly, the city’s impotency to stop the saturation of the local population with microwaves. Bye-bye city bees. They tossed a few hundred thousand in grant gravy to the Development Director (normal and uncontested).
All in all, the meeting was exemplary in its civility and efficient in its process. They did a little tweaking of policy as if they were actually doing something vital and went home satisfied with themselves and confident that cakes and circuses covered their butts.
It was a real fine meeting.”
Updated: 11:43 PM PDT Jun 18, 2020
Several people wanted to know if Newsom could legally mandate wearing face coverings.
“Yes, he can,” said Leslie Jacobs, professor of constitutional law at the McGeorge School of Law. “He has the authority to respond to pandemics and do a number of different things.”
Jacobs said that includes looking out for the best interest of the public.
“He told us to stay at home, and he had the authority to do that, and now he’s saying wear a mask.” Jacobs said. “So when you’re looking at it from a constitutional standpoint, which would be infringing on someone’s liberty, masks are actually less of an infringement than having to stay in your house.”
https://www.kcra.com/article/is-californias-mandatory-face-mask-order-legal/32912519
FOUND OBJECT
Russia and others have kept the Nazi “Goose Step” alive and well, I wonder why…
Be safe.
Laz
COVID CASES ON THE RISE.
The designer flu: its creators, the rulers of the empire strike back!
Bats? Bats.
That’s what the rulers hope you will believe. Or that it was a Chinese plot.
No. Science says the strongest evidence points to bats as the original source of the virus.
We’ll see. My gut feeling is that which I stated. I’ve heard the scientists yammering back-and-forth, but I do not have the complete faith in them that I used to have. Hell, there were still plenty of scientists in the 70s and 80s who refused to accept Einsten’s explanation of gravity…and didn’t believe it until it had proven by observation too many times for refutation to be acceptable.
And, until I’m shown irrefutable evidence, by irrefutable sources (not the Trump crowd or the democrats), I will continue to believe that the designer flu was concocted right here in the “homeland” in a bioweapons lab.
According to a writer in the WSJ about a month ago, yes this where the virus is found, but not this version of it. The mystery is how could the virus mutate to being a human virus, while it has not mutated since? This suggests, the virus did not come directly from bats. And also suggests that while the Wuhan market is where it spread, the Wuhan market is not where it originated. At this point, it is not known where the virus came from. There are guesses, but those are only guesses, and China is not interested in cooperating in getting to the bottom of it, either. So don’t go out and start killing bats.
Given the track record of our glorious government in the truth department over the last several decades, I put little faith in anything they, or their (often privateconsultant) scientists say. Remember all the BS they peddled after the office towers went down? About the Vietnam invasion? About Grenada? About pappy’s Gulf War I? And baby Bush’s Gulf War II? And the lies continue unabated.
People weren’t smiling much anymore, anyway. Might as well make it official with a mask.
NOW YER TALKING, DONNY.
Sending us another tiny welfare check…as he continues his attack on Social Security. What a scumball.
The Stimulus checks, for whatever amount, will be issued in October in a blatant attempt at bribing the electorate to keep him ensconced upon his golden shitpot for another four years.
Then I guess the most recent deposit by the IRS into my account, was actually my overdue tax refund (the stimulus deposit was also labeled a tax refund in the deposit description). It confused me when it showed up yesterday, because the amount was about eight dollars more than I had calculated, and checked and rechecked four or five times before mailing my return in early March. I’m too lazy to recalculate and recheck my figures again and figure if they catch an error that is theirs, IRS will be certain to be in touch… In 57 years of filing income tax returns, this is the first time the amount sent me differed from what I calculated.
“All schools will be required to receive the broadcast of local and national-world news each school day at 1 PM. This will be collected from the Press Democrat and relayed by the County office of education.”
You gotta be kidding. Just more brainwashing for the kids.
“Do you support requiring all girls between the ages of 15 and 25 to wear ribbons in their hair: blue for virgins and red for “other”?” Nope.
“A statue of Saint Serra was toppled in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on June 19, and the next day another statue of the legendary priest was torn down at Placita Olvera in Los Angeles. Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, who is also president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, singled out Saint Serra for his compassion and his effort to establish rights for Indians and women.”
Wish someone would topple that ghastly eyesore, Serra’s statue, on I-280 and rename the freeway. It sickened me in the 70s.
BOLTON
That scumball should have been imprisoned long ago for war crimes. Now he’s being portrayed as some sort of hero. What a sick country.
The projection of “American values” really started with Woodrow Wilson. He believed governments affirmed by a vote of the people would prevent wars, and America should impose this belief wherever possible. That has been a popular American theme since then. Bolton is of the same mindset, though it has evolved in the last 100 years. Trump is not of that mindset.
As far as Trump is concerned, whatever is done within borders is the business of the country inside those borders. This is Westphalian. Meaning it is a standard established in Europe in the mid 1600s after the 30 Years War. Trump does not care who rules Afghanistan, as long as they keep to themselves. He does not care what the Chinese do with Muslims in Western China, either. Trump does not believe it is our business to change the government of N Korea, or the government of Venezuela. He does not believe it is our responsibility to defend Europe, unless Europe ponies up to pay for their share. Because of what Trump has done, I find it hard to believe we will go back to Woodrow Wilson, maybe Woodrow Wilson light.
Bolton hates this, and I imagine Henry Kissinger is shaking his head.
LOL.
I see you’re keeping up with your reading of propagandist nonsense at the Heritage Foundation…or is it the Enterprise Institoot these daze? Perhaps the Furrin Relashuns Cowncil? Bolton is nothing more than a war criminal, along with Kissinger, Clinton, Bush2, Obama, and so many other ruling-class scumbags, all full of ‘murcan valuze. So was Wilson.
This country has been imposing its so-called values on others throughout its history. Remember the people who wandered in after crossing Beringia and were quite settled here before the Eurotrash arrived? Remember the Mexicans? The Spaniards, courtesy of that conservative yap dog, Teddie the Roosevelt. Our neighbors in Central and South America? I bet they all really loved getting a good dose of ‘murcan valuze, at gunpoint!
Harv, you are so Trump.
Hardy, hardy, har, har. Hody, hody, ho, ho.
Woodrow Wilson and his legacy according to Chris Hedges:
Lindley: In Death of the Liberal Class, you date a takeover by corporate power and a state of perpetual war to the era of Woodrow Wilson and World War I.
Hedges: That’s the seminal moment when the massive reconfiguration of American society begins.
The first system of modern mass propaganda was created during World War I under the Committee for Public Information headed by George Creel. It employed the understanding of mass psychology pioneered by Trotter, Le Bon and Freud that grasped that people are manipulated more effectively by appeals to emotion rather than fact or reason.
The Committee for Public Information had a news division that churned out pro-war stories; a speakers’ bureau and graphic artists [that] saturated the culture. It was very closely studied by Goebbels (Hitler’s propaganda minster]. It seduced most of the country, including a lot of the leading socialist intellectuals. Randolph Bourne and Jane Addams wrote quite movingly on how effective that propaganda was, and how few people were able to resist. Those who did resist were silenced with a cruder form of state control under the Espionage and Sedition Acts. That’s how publication of The Masses was shut down. Appeal to Reason, the fourth-highest circulation publication in the country, was allowed to publish but only if it continued its editorial policy in support of the war.
Once the war was over, the effective psychological manipulation continued, so the dreaded Hun was instantly replaced with the dreaded Red. The Espionage and Sedition Acts were used to deport Emma Goldman and others. The climate of fear, the search for the internal enemy, the constant witch hunts for the communist sympathizers never left American society.
Dwight MacDonald writes that World War I “was the rock on which progressive movements broke.” So we saw a dismantling of populist radical movements, and an internal purging within tradition liberal institutions. It was the radical movements that kept the liberals honest.
http://hnn.us/article/136457
FOUND OBJECT: Now there’s some statues to tear down…All 6 of them.
I sort of doubt Trump will usher in a new progressive era, even indirectly. There is no trust in the Washington elite, the educated elite, or any elite for that matter. People don’t like being told what to do, what to think, that they are evil, or that someone from far away, with a degree, knows better. There is a reason for it.
I was listening to Fauci the other day, and he was asked why he was recommending masks now, but not before. He said he knew masks were important back in March, but recommend to America against them because there was a shortage and he did not want masks to go to the general population, and away from hospitals. So he lied to the public. Did he lie to his government associates, as well? People also see media playing along. Has anyone in MSM ever called Adam Schiff, what he is; a persistent, calculating, and deliberate liar? The WSJ has, but no one else. ( I have never seen the WSJ call anyone in Washington a blatant liar, but they did that with Schiff.) Remember Schiff telling everyone, every day, the second shoe would drop regarding the Russian Collusion narrative? There was no second shoe, and he knew it. People notice these things. Of course this goes back a long ways, and to too many people, it’s getting old. Those people who notice are Trump people. Trump is shaking things up, and it won’t be the same, no matter who wins in November.
Georgie, my boy, I gotta hand it to ya. You make a log look look brilliant.
Also, George, I remind you that Trump was no more than the next step in a sequence of evil that began when Truman became king. You seem to forget just how vile Obama was. Maybe that’s ’cause you liked his fine Harvard English, that he used to put down black people, trying to shame them into believing that it was THEIR fault that they get treated like sh-t here in exceptionalandia.
Truman, set the course on foreign policy after the War. He had a big impact, but he was following a course set by Wilson. Remember FDR, “The four freedoms are freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.” This was a foreign policy statement, and provided direction for what the USA government could bring the world. I think FDR actually believed this. Teddy Roosevelt was the president who introduced the idea that government could do many things that are good, many more things than what was standard at the time. There were no limits. Trump doesn’t buy into any of these things. Trump is only concerned about Americans, and particularly American workers. Trump is the workers president, more so than any president in my lifetime.
I am surprised at the broad support he is getting from workers. Keep jobs at home. Build a wall. Get rid of regulations that put people out of work. Lower taxes. Bring our troops home. America is great. Screw the elitist, hypocritical opposition.
I am surprised at how many people I see supporting Trump, who I didn’t even think voted. Can he win again? I have my doubts, but I had my doubts the last time.
Truman simply continued policies that this country had implemented from the beginning: warmongering, plundering the resources of others, and rule by the wealthy.
Trump’s support from workers is imaginary. Most of those who voted in 2016 voted for Clinton. It was the die-hard, long-term conservative ‘thuglicans who swayed the despicable electoral college selection process.
Enjoy your conservative dream world, George, while it lasts.
By the way, your “polling” is nonsensical.
Oh, happy day! Walmart, yes THAT Walmart, has just shipped my order that includes two whole gallons of Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup (just under $7 each). I wanted three gallons, but they only had two left, and it’s been completely out of stock for a while, so I grabbed them, along with some other items that brought the total to the free shipping level.
RE: George Hollister
June 24, 2020 at 4:27 pm
Remember Schiff telling everyone, every day, the second shoe would drop regarding the Russian Collusion narrative?
—> Updated 11:00 PM ET, Fri June 19, 2020
“According to multiple witnesses involved with the Campaign, beginning in June 2016 and continuing through October 2016, Stone spoke about WikiLeaks with senior Campaign officials, including candidate Trump,” Mueller wrote.
“The Trump Campaign showed interest in the WikiLeaks releases … After Stone’s prediction of WikiLeaks’s first Clinton-related release proved true, the Trump Campaign stayed in contact with Stone about WikiLeaks’s activities.
The investigation was unable to resolve whether Stone played a role in WikiLeaks’s release” of an October surprise to help Trump — the release of the Clinton campaign chairman’s stolen emails on the same day a tape from “Access Hollywood” showed Trump using graphic language about women.
“No wonder they kept this hidden,” Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, an architect of the House’s impeachment efforts and chair of the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted Friday night.
The House has repeatedly said in court, during and after Trump’s impeachment proceedings about him soliciting political favors from Ukraine, that it wanted more details from the Mueller investigation about how witnesses described Trump’s conversations with Stone. A House attempt to get grand jury detail from the Mueller investigation, which underpinned the Mueller report, is still tied up in appeals.
The political ramifications of the details revealed Friday have been blunted by time. If the details had been released when Mueller finished his investigation, they may have affected the public’s perception of the findings. Almost immediately after Mueller ended his work, Trump claimed “total exoneration” and has pushed to undercut Mueller’s prosecutions and the foundations of the Russia investigation.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/19/politics/mueller-report-rerelease-fewer-redactions/index.html