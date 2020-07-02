Health Officer Issues New Health Order Effective July 3

Post Date: 07/01/2020 5:44 PM

Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan issued a new Shelter-In-Place (SIP) Order today, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, which is slated to go into effect at 12:00 pm on Friday July 3, 2020. The new Order maintains the current stage 3 opening, but adds additional restrictions to certain sectors and activities to ensure public safety in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Mendocino County. California’s positivity rate is trending upward and Governor Newsom has made it clear to counties that following the State’s Orders and guidance is mandatory. The State is closely monitoring local counties and cities that are experiencing surges and if necessary the State will come in and require local jurisdictions to roll back openings especially for high risk business sectors. The new Order is in line with State guidance with measures to address high risk areas.

Major changes in the Order included:

Reorganization of the Health Order to clearly layout the information regarding “Individuals and Activities” and “Businesses” with specific mention to permissible higher risk businesses.

The Order reiterates the local and statewide prohibition of all public and private gatherings of any size except for the limited purposes expressly permitted in the Order.

except for the limited purposes expressly permitted in the Order. Stable Bubbles is replacing the term Social Bubbles. The Household Support Unit Stable Bubble, designed for recreational activities for adults and children, has been reduced from 12 members to 6 members and the group must remain the same for at least 4 weeks. However, Childcare and Children’s Extracurricular Units remain unchanged. (Stable Bubbles Infographic)

Work groups have been reduced from a stable group of 12 to 6 members over a 4 week time period and the order strongly encourages work places have 2 or more separate, non-overlapping Work Groups, such that, in the event one group contracts COVID-19, the other group will be protected.

Due to issues with crowding/lack of social distancing in bars and the surge in cases locally and statewide, the new Order, makes the following changes to Restaurant and Bar operations: Indoor and Outdoor Capacity is restricted to no more customers than available seating and accounting for required minimum social distancing between different households, living units or Stable Bubbles -- all grouped seating restricted to only customers within the same Stable Bubble. Encouraged to utilize available outdoor dining where permitted. Bars and all establishments which serve alcohol (such as tasting rooms, pubs, and restaurants) must discontinue serving alcohol by 8:00 p.m.



The Facial Coverings Order for the public has also been updated to address additional requirements for specific industries. "Facial Coverings Plus" requires employers to take extra protections for workers treating head, face or mouth (e.g., certain personal care services, facials, eyelashes, hairdressers, barbers) and also for workers consistently serving the public within less than 6 feet, e.g., cashiers, restaurant servers, and bartenders. For example additional protective measures may include installing plexiglass screens or workers wearing facial shields in addition to a facial covering (i.e., a piece of rigid, clear plastic attached to headband which covers entire face extending from forehead to below the chin at all times, including when speaking). The order also clarifies for customers and the general public a face shield is an acceptable alternative to a facial covering. The separate Medical Masking Order still applies for Medical Facilities, Congregate Care/Living Facilities and for EMS Providers and First Responders. (https://www.mendocinocounty.org/home/showdocument?id=35368).

Mendocino County’s revised SIP goes in effect Friday, July 3 at 12:00 p.m. and will be in place until 12:00 p.m. on August 3, 2020. A revised order will be released upon the expiration of this Order.

The Health Order is posted online at https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/health-order. The order is enforceable by imprisonment and/or fine thus we urge all residents and businesses to closely read the order and follow it.

Businesses must comply with State and County guidelines, and file the Mendocino County self-certification form before opening, found at https://www.mendocinocountybusiness.org/. All businesses must post additional County signage (prominently at the entrance) regarding required physical distancing and face coverings, which can be downloaded at https://www.mendocinocounty.org/business/business-resource-for-covid-19. Additionally, all Permissible Higher Risk Businesses allowed in this SIP order must file their Safe Business Reopening Plan for publication on the Mendocino county business website.

More information on Governor Newsom’s resilience roadmap and four-staged plan to reopen California, please visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap/. For more information on the businesses/sectors that fall within the various stages of re-opening, please view the Resilience Roadmap Business Sector Chart. The Mendocino County approved attestation is available to view on the California Department of Public Health’s Website.

For more on COVID-19: www.mendocinocounty.org

Call Center: (707) 234-6052 or email callcenter@mendocinocounty.org

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.