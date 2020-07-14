Closures Clamping Down

Governor Newsom Announces New Restrictions on Businesses;

Health Officer Issues Revised Health Order to Align with State Restrictions

Post Date: 07/13/2020 7:01 PM

Today, July 13, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health announced a new State Order with restrictions that apply to ALL 58 counties for bars, restaurants and other indoor business operations as part of statewide actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. The State Order is in response to a continued rise in hospitalizations and ICU utilization throughout the State and an increase in the rate of positivity. Based on the trend line, data and science the State is enacting these additional restrictions.

Effective, today, July 13, 2020, ALL counties, including Mendocino County, must close all operations (both indoor and outdoor) of bars, brewpubs, and pubs statewide. Additionally, all counties must close indoor operations in the following sectors:

Restaurants

Wineries/tasting rooms

Movie Theaters

Family Entertainment Centers (e.g., miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

Zoo and Museums

Cardrooms

The State Order permits affected businesses, to offer limited outside services:

Outdoor dining, delivery, take-out and drive-through service.

Wineries and tasting rooms may operate outdoors without being required to serve food.

Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan issued a revised Shelter-In-Place Order reflecting these changes. The revised Order with new restrictions will take effect tonight, July 13 at 11:59 p.m. and will be in place unit 12:00 p.m. on August 3, 2020. A new order will be released upon the expiration of this order.

The Health Order is posted online at https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/health-order. The order is enforceable by imprisonment and/or fine thus we urge all residents and businesses to closely read the order and follow it.

The Governor also directed counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days (30 counties) will be required to close indoor operations for more sectors due to risk of spread. Mendocino County in NOT on the County Monitoring List yet, but current conditions in Mendocino County suggest that placement on the State Monitoring List may occur within the next week leading to further State required closures. Counties currently on the Monitoring List will be required to shut down the following industries unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up:

Fitness centers

Worship services

Offices for non-essential sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

Hair salons and barbershops

Malls

Mendocino County will notify the public should the County’s status change and if additional restrictions and closures are required.

For more information regarding the Governor’s announcement visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/.

For more on COVID-19: www.mendocinocounty.org

Call Center: (707) 234-6052 or email callcenter@mendocinocounty.org

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.