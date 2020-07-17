Revised Health Order

[July 17]

Due to Recent COVID-19 Surge and Forthcoming Placement on the Statewide County Monitoring List

On July 13, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health announced a new State Order with restrictions that apply to ALL 58 counties for bars, restaurants and other indoor business operations as part of statewide actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. Following the announcement, Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan issued revised orders aligning our local orders with the new statewide restrictions requiring all bars, pubs, brewpubs and breweries to close all operations (except that they may only operate if offering sit-down, outdoor, dine-in meals) and requiring closure of indoor operations in all of the following sectors:

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters

Family entertainment centers (Example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

Zoos and museums

Cardrooms

The Governor and State Public Health Officer have also directed counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days to close indoor operations in additional sectors due to risk factors, which are exacerbated in indoor spaces where groups convene and mix (or where there is close contact) for prolonged periods of time. Based on the recent surge in Mendocino County cases and hospitalizations, it is likely the County will be added to the Monitoring List. In response, Dr. Doohan issued a revised order today, July 17, 2020, which will become effective at 11:59 p.m., next Friday, July 24, in anticipation of the State adding Mendocino County to the County Monitoring List. The deferred effective date is to provide businesses with time to prepare for the anticipated mandatory closures of indoor operations in these additional sectors. If the State requires County closures sooner than Friday, July 24, 2020, we will promptly update the public through a press release and revised orders.

The revised order effective, Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., will require the following industries to shut down unless they can be modified to operate outside (under a canopy or other sun shelter for sufficient air movement) or by pick-up:

Gyms and fitness centers

Places of Worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals

Offices for non-essential sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

Hair salons and barbershops

Indoor shopping malls

Dr. Doohan, Mendocino County Health Officer stated, “for six months the County and our partners have been tirelessly preparing for the inevitable arrival of COVID-19 in our rural county. We have flattened the curve and slowed the spread and given the hospitals and clinics and health care partners the time to prepare, now the virus is here and we must respond with strength and wisdom based on fact and science. Our placement on the State monitoring list is imminent and in order to retain local control, I am choosing to act ahead of the Governor by imposing the State monitoring list restrictions on Mendocino County.”

The Health Order is posted online at https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/health-order. The order is enforceable by imprisonment and/or fine thus we urge all residents and businesses to closely read the order and follow it.

For more on COVID-19: www.mendocinocounty.org

Call Center: (707) 234-6052 or email callcenter@mendocinocounty.org

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.