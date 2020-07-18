Second Death

[July 17]

Mendocino County regrets to confirm our 2nd death in the county due to COVID-19. A Mendocino County resident, passed away at the age of 63 at Sherwood Oaks Skilled Nursing Facility in Fort Bragg on July 16, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 8, 2020. The individual had underlying health conditions, increasing the likelihood of complications due to contracting COVID-19. Mendocino County is deeply saddened by his passing, and will remember his life fondly alongside his family and community.

Regarding the recent outbreak of COVID-19 at Sherwood Oaks, Dr. Noemi Doohan commented, “My heart goes out to the family and I’m saddened to hear this news. We have been working with our Skilled Nursing Facility including weekly meetings for months to prepare for outbreaks in our Skilled Nursing Homes. There has now been 13 cases from the Sherwood Oaks outbreak. Sherwood Oaks has done an exemplary job responding to this tragic situation which has been occurring all across the county and in our region despite our efforts to slow the spread of this virus. We will continue to work closely with our Skilled Nursing Homes to respond and fight these outbreaks in our most vulnerable populations.”

This announcement comes during an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 in our County, as we have seen an additional 72 cases during the last week alone.

At the time of release for of the COVID-19 Update, Mendocino County COVID-19 statistics are as follows:

185 total cases

73 currently in isolation

9 currently hospitalized (between all three hospitals)

3 in ICU

2 Deaths

123 in quarantine

98 cases have recovered

Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan continues to align local health orders with the state, in order to best protect county residents in the weeks ahead. Today, July 17, 2020, Dr. Doohan issued a revised Health Order which will become effective at 11:59 p.m., next Friday, July 24, in anticipation of the State adding Mendocino County to the County Monitoring List. The deferred effective date is to provide businesses with time to prepare for the anticipated mandatory closures of indoor operations in additional business sectors. If the State requires County closures sooner than Friday, July 24, 2020, we will promptly update the public through a press release and revised orders. The Health Order is posted online at https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/health-order. The order is enforceable by imprisonment and/or fine thus we urge all residents and businesses to closely read the order and follow it.

Due to individuals presenting for testing at surveillance testing locations, such as OptumServe with symptoms of COVID-19 and/or identifying as close contacts of a known positive case, Dr. Doohan requires the assistance of surveillance testing staff to help serve the blanket isolation and quarantine orders so that persons suspected of having COVID-19 or who are close contacts are educated and responsible for preventing further community transmission of this illness. Public Health will be issuing a revised Advisory and Blanket Isolation and Quarantine Orders on Monday, July 20, 2020, to direct all COVID-19 surveillance testing staff to:

disseminate blanket isolation orders to all persons being tested (or who present for testing) for COVID-19 who disclose they have any of the symptoms of COVID-19, i.e., Flu-like symptoms; Sore throat; Coughing; Shortness of breath; Subjective fever or temperature of 100.0F or greater; Sudden loss of taste or smell disseminate blanket quarantine orders to all persons who present for testing for COVID-19 who disclose they believe they are a close contact of a COVID-19 case (such as a household member or being close than 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes).

Surveillance testing staff are directed to fill out and sign the "Documentation of Service" identifying the individual served with the order, the individual's address and phone number, and demonstrating that the individual verbally confirmed their understanding the length of time they are required to isolate or quarantine. In the case of Isolation, the Documentation of Service identifies that the isolation period lasts for 10 days after presenting for testing with COVID-19 symptoms. In the case of Quarantine, the Documentation of Service identifies that the quarantine period should be completed 14 days after the individual presented for testing OR 14 days after their last close contact, (whichever is later) and explains that only Public Health can release quarantine sooner (and only if County Public Health is able to verify an earlier date of the last close contact).

With cases rising rapidly, personal responsibility is key. Maintain 6 feet between yourself and others outside of your household, and do not host or attend gatherings of any size. If you feel sick, stay home. Wear a facial covering at all times when in public to protect others. Remember, gatherings are not permitted in any size, as they have been known to help spread this virus.