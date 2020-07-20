KMUD Redwood Community Radio is now accepting submissions for its first-ever Virtual Talent Show. Children and adults who reside in Humboldt, Trinity, Del Norte, and Mendocino counties who want to share their talent of any kind, and perhaps win a prize, are encouraged to enter. Submissions will be accepted between July 20th and August 2nd. KMUD will post its Virtual Talent Show for viewing and voting on August 10th. Go to kmud.org, KMUD’s Instagram @kmudradio, KMUD’s Twitter @kmud or KMUD’s Facebook page to enter. For more information about this showcase, please email kmudkeenav@gmail.com.

