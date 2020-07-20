Latinx Covid Workshop

[July 21]

Board of Supervisors to Host Workshop with Mendocino County Latinx Alliance Regarding COVID-19 Impacts on the LatinX Community

El Consejo del Condado les Invitan al Taller con la Alianza del Latinx del Condado de Mendocino y el Relación de los Impactos del COVID-19 sobre la Comunidad Latinx

On July 21, 2020, the Board of Supervisors will host a workshop with the Mendocino LatinX Alliance focusing on COVID-19 impacts on the Latinx community. The workshop is scheduled for 3:30 pm – 5:30pm. The workshop will be streamed live on the Mendocino County YouTube Channel (www.youtube.com/MendocinoCountyVideo)

Commenting on the upcoming workshop, Supervisor John Haschak, representing the 3rd District and current Board Chair stated, “COVID-19 cases in the LatinX community is over 50% of all cases in Mendocino County. The Board of Supervisors looks forward to this presentation and discussion about health disparities, challenges, and ways to make our community safer and healthier.”

Workshop Overview:

While everyone is at risk of getting COVID-19, some people are more at risk. According to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put members of racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting COVID-19 or experiencing severe illness, regardless of age. Mounting evidence across the United States points to higher rates of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 for Native American Indians, non-Hispanic black persons, and Hispanics and Latinos than among non-Hispanic white persons.

In Mendocino County, approximately 50% of COVID-19 Cases so far have been in the Latinx community with a significant number being monolingual Spanish speakers. The workshop will include recommendations for immediate actions the Board of Supervisors can take to address these disparities, prioritize resources and improve outreach and communication in response to COVID-19. Recommendations will also consider longer term strategies to reduce health disparities and improve the health of our communities.

The Board Workshop will include presentations and information from:

Sergio Aguilar-Gaxiola, MD, PhD, Director of the Center for Reducing Health Disparities at UC Davis

Noemi Doohan, MD, PhD, Mendocino County Health Officer

Roseanne Ibarra, MLS, Director of Community Integration for Adventist Health and founding member of Mendocino Latinx Alliance

Mendocino Latinx Alliance was formed in April 2018 by a group of local leaders interested in building bridges, inspiring leadership, sharing information, and creating a platform for the Latinx community to voice aspirations, needs and concerns. Mendocino Latinx Alliance’s vision for inclusion, collaboration and open dialogue among leaders was the impetus for the formation of this new group.

From their first meeting in 2018 Mendocino Latinx Alliance focused on demographics and relevant information to improve community wellbeing in Mendocino County, and explored unconscious bias and inequity issues that are deeply rooted within our culture, systems and institutions.

Due to COVID-19 Mendocino County Board of Supervisors meetings are conducted virtually and not available for in person public participation. The public may participate digitally in meetings by sending comments to bos@mendocinocounty.org, in lieu of personal attendance. All email comment must be received by 8:00 A.M. the morning of the meeting. Additionally, the public may speak during public comment via telecomment. Information regarding telecomment participation can be found here: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/board-of-supervisors/agendas-and-minutes. For the latest available options by which to engage with agenda items, please visit: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/board-of-supervisors/public-engagement