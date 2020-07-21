WVFD Fundraiser

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westport Volunteer Fire Department is unable to sponsor its main fundraising activity – the Annual Barbecue – this year.

To help fill the fundraising gap, Mountain Mike’s in Fort Bragg and Ukiah has agreed to make a generous contribution to the Westport Volunteer Fire Department from the proceeds of sales during the first 4 Saturdays in August.

Enjoy great Mountain Mike’s food in Fort Bragg and Ukiah on August 1, 8, 15 and 22 and help support the Westport Volunteer Fire Department.

The Westport Volunteer Fire Department provides year-round initial 911 emergency response service for medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, traumatic injuries and fires on the Northern Mendocino Coast and has a response area covering roughly 108 square miles.