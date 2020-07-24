Virtual Book Event

This coming Tuesday, July 28, 6pm PST/9pm EST join Robert Mailer Anderson and friends...

This is the rescheduled event from last month. I have updated the links and hope that you will join Robert and friends virtually this coming Tuesday. PLEASE do register on Eventbrite, it’s free, they just need to know how many people to expect.

Robert Mailer Anderson will be joined by Jacqueline Obradors, Jon Sack, with musical accompaniment by Jay Walsh (of Douglas Fir) celebrating the new graphic novel Windows on the World, co-authored with Zack Anderson, Illustrations by Jon Sack, published by Fantagraphics Books

Set in a New York City in mourning, this poignant graphic novel explores the push-and-pull between love and obligation.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, an undocumented worker named Balthazar busses tables at New York City's famous Windows on the World restaurant. Back in Mexico, his family watches their TV screen in horror as the Twin Towers collapse. Refusing to give up hope that Balthazar is alive, his son Fernando embarks on a treacherous journey across the border to New York to find him. Along the way, Fernando learns what it means to be undocumented in America — encountering at turns an indifferent bureaucracy and a supportive group of fellow immigrants who help guide him through his quixotic mission to bring his family back together.

“This heart-wrenching 9/11 drama draws back the curtains on American myths, revealing a global and complicated world” —Publisher’s Weekly