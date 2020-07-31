Mendocino County’s candidate filing is in full swing for the November 3, 2020 Statewide Election for our local Special Districts and School/College Districts. The filing period began Monday July 13 and will continue through August 7, 2020 according to Assessor-County Clerk Recorder Katrina Bartolomie. If an incumbent fails to file for their seat, the filing deadline for that race will be extended through August 12, 2020. Due to COVID, we are trying to do as much of the candidate forms via email and the USPS as possible to reduce the in-person visits to our office. Appointments can be made for those who would prefer to come into our office.

If you are interested in serving on a local board, please call our office, we will be happy to email you the application. Once we receive the completed application we will be able to email out the other forms that are required to be completed. Please don’t wait until the last minute, get this done as soon as possible Please call or email our office for additional information or to receive an Application for Declaration of Candidacy at 707 234-6819 or mcvotes@mendocinocounty.org.