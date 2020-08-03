Hollywood Squares Classics (Nov. 5, 2003)

Q: If you're going to make a parachute jump, you should be at least how high?

A: Charley Weaver: Three days of steady drinking should do it.

* * *

Q: True or false: a pea can last as long as 5,000 years.

A: George Gobel: Boy it sure seems that way sometimes.

* * *

Q: You've been having trouble going to sleep. Are you probably a man or a woman?

A: Don Knotts: That's what's been keeping me awake.

* * *

Q: According to Cosmo, if you meet a stranger at a party and you think he's really attractive, is it okay to come out directly and ask him if he's married?

A: Rose Marie: No, wait until morning.

* * *

Q: Which of your five senses tends to diminish as you get older?

A: Charley Weaver: My sense of decency.

* * *

Q: In Hawaiian, does it take more than three words to say “I love you”?

A: Vincent Price: No, you can say it with a pineapple and a twenty.

* * *

Q: As you grow older, do you tend to gesture more or less with your hands while talking?

A: Rose Marie: You ask me one more growing older question, Peter, and I'll give you a gesture you'll never forget!

* * *

Q: Paul, why do Hell's Angels wear leather?

A: Paul Lynde: Because chiffon wrinkles too easily.

* * *

Q: Charley, you've just decided to grow strawberries. Are you going to get any during your first year?

A: Charley Weaver: Of course not, Peter. I'm too busy growing strawberries!

* * *

Q: In bowling, what's a perfect score?

A: Rose Marie: Ralph, the pin boy.

* * *

Q: It is considered in bad taste to discuss two subjects at nudist camps. One is politics. What is the other?

A: Paul Lynde: Tape measures.

* * *

Q: Can boys join the Camp Fire Girls?

A: Marty Allen: Only after lights out.

* * *

Q: When you pat a dog on its head he will usually wag his tail. What will a goose do?

A: Paul Lynde: Make him bark.

* * *

Q: If you were pregnant for two years, what would you give birth to?

A: Paul Lynde: Whatever it is, it would never be afraid of the dark.

* * *

Q: According to Ann Landers, is anything wrong with the habit of kissing a lot of people?

A: Charley Weaver: It got me out of the army!

* * *

Q: It is the most abused and neglected part of your body — what is it?

A: Paul Lynde: Mine may be abused but it certainly isn't neglected!

* * *

Q: Back in the old days, when Great Grandpa put horseradish on his head, what was he trying to do?

A: George Gobel: Get it in his mouth.

* * *

Q: Who stays pregnant for a longer period of time, your wife or your elephant?

A: Paul Lynde: Who told you about my elephant?

* * *

Q: When a couple have a baby, who is responsible for its sex?

A: Charley Weaver: I'll lend him the car. The rest is up to him.

* * *

Q: Jackie Gleason recently revealed that he firmly believes in them and has actually seen them on at least two occasions. What are they?

A: Charley Weaver: His feet

* * *

Q: Do female frogs croak?

A: Paul Lynde: If you hold their little heads under water long enough.

* * *

Q: Imagine you are a child in your mother's womb, can you detect light?

A: Paul Lynde: Only during ballet practice.