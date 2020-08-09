51 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Mendocino County, bringing the total to 431. [39 of the 51 new cases are categorized as Hispanic.]

34 of today's 51 additional cases are the result of a UCSF lab transition and process change, as Mendocino County received 34 COVID-19 positive test results dating from July 31 to August 8th on Saturday from UCSF.

Ultimately, this lab transition will enhance our ability to eliminate duplicative test results. We are continuing our efforts to ensure timely response and we are working closely with UCSF on this developing situation.

In addition, it has also come to our attention that 1 COVID-19 case this week was categorized as Ukiah Valley, rather than South Coast. This has been corrected in today's stat tracker.

— Mendocino Public Health