Office Reopening

On August 9, 2020, the Mendocino County Assessor-Clerk Recorder’s Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure. Two employees in the Assessor Office tested positive for COVID-19. All close contacts of the two positive cases were placed in quarantine. On Monday, August 10, 2020, the office was deep cleaned. Public Health worked closely with the Office to monitor the situation.

The Mendocino County Assessor-Clerk Recorder’s offices will be reopening on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Safety protocols continue to be in place to protect the health and safety of the public and staff. Staff are following all Public Health Orders including social distancing and wearing facial coverings and the public counter is cleaned and sanitized between appointments. The public is required to wear a facial covering that fully covers the nose, chin and mouth. Hand sanitizer will be available for individuals entering the office and only 3 people are allowed in the office at one time. The public should call ahead and make an appointment for services. The Office will be contacting individuals with canceled appointments to reschedule as soon as possible.

The Assessor-Clerk Recorder is working closely with local title companies to coordinate recording of documents in the most efficient manner possible.

If you have any further questions, or need to make an appointment please call the office at 707-234-6822 or email acr@mendocinocounty.org.

Released by Katrina Bartolomie, Assessor, County Clerk, Recorder

Post Date: 08/14/2020 4:16 PM