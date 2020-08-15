The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Mendocino County, which is in effect from this evening through Sunday evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS...Fast moving dry thunderstorms will pose a threat for fire starts due to lightning.

* OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic gusty winds will be possible in and around thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.