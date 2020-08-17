Lightning Fires

Doe Peak

WILLOWS, Calif. — Aug. 17, 2020 — A combination of hard work and excellent coordination has enabled fire crews to get the upper hand on several lightning-caused fires on the Mendocino National Forest. Thunderstorms moved across the forest Sunday, Aug. 16 sparking at least 13 fires.

Five small fires, less than 2 acres each, are in mop-up or patrol status. These fires are generally located near Asa Bean on the Covelo Ranger District, around Alder Springs and Tatham Ridge.

Today, fire crews are focused on the following fires:

Doe Fire, 550 acres, near Valley View Orchard 35 miles northwest of Willows. There are 75 personnel assigned.

Box Fire, 20 acres, located in the Snow Mountain Wilderness. There are smokejumpers and aircraft assigned.

There are two fires west of Elk Creek: Rockwell Fire is 175 acres with 20 personnel assigned and additional resources ordered, and Pine Kop is approximately 80 acres with crews and engines expected to staff this fire Monday.

There is a chance for isolated dry lightning Monday with high temperatures and moderate winds. While there are no closures at this time, hunting season has started and hunters are advised to call the office nearest their destination for current information before traveling to the forest.

Incident information is posted on Inciweb: https://tinyurl.com/y3wpmfgv

Airtanker Support

(photos credit: US Forest Service by Krystal Trice)