School in Session!

by Zack Anderson, August 27, 20201 Comment
The boogie man of Cold War we hide under our desks, salvation from atom bombs was easy. And we built more atom bombs just to make sure. Remember the infection of negro music? The fabric of America would dissolve! Queers and commies must be harmed! I was raised on these false hatreds.
Touch, kiss, hug, social distance only works when you know where a virus lives. We have no clue. Germs are our friends, we cannot live without them.
History will remember this as the Magino line of big pharmaceutical blunder. Germs are better at gorilla warfare that Hitlers tanks and man has never been in control of nature.
